SDLP leader Colum Eastwood's speech

'The hot tempers at Stormont don't heat a single home'
“It seems as we just emerge from one crisis we quickly fall into another,” says Colum Eastwood.
“For months now we have been talking about the cost of living crisis, but the truth is, it is far worse than just a crisis," says the SDLP leader.
He adds: "It is now an emergency, there isn't a family that hasn’t been hit again and again by fuel, food and energy bills."
"The hot tempers at Stomront don't heat a single home," says the Foyle MLA, adding that local politics has "failed people again and again".
'A real summer is just around the corner'
Turning to the Covid-19 pandemic, Colum Eastwood pays a fitting tribute to the ‘Home Place’ where the conference is taking place.
“If we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere,” he quotes.
“We can now live with the real hope that a real summer is just around the corner.”
Attackers of peace 'will never, ever succeed'
After a lengthy delay in proceedings, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood begins his speech by paying tribute to his party colleagues.
He says he believes Dolores Kelly will retain her seat in Upper Bann and that Pat Catney will hold on to his place in Lagan Valley.
“I want to say a few words about something that happened today,” says Mr Eastwood.
He says to those who carried out an attack on the John Hume Foundation in North Belfast and “the peacemakers in that room” - “we know you will never, ever succeed, the people of Ireland will succeed in setting out the future of this country”.
'It is time to change who is in charge'
Deputy leader of the SDLP Nichola Mallon spoke at her party's conference.
She said the "society that has been created under the joint rule of the DUP and Sinn Féin over the past 15 years" has left her party "frustrated and angry".
"We want to turn anger into action," she told delegates.
"It's time for change. It is time to change who is in charge," she added.
'The same old battles and same old arguments'
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will warn delegates at his party's conference that the forthcoming assembly election should not be framed along "the same old battles and same old arguments".
He will also says that voters in Northern Ireland deserve better than a choice between "bad government or no government".
The conference in Bellaghy was due to take place last month.
'The same old battles and same old arguments'
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will warn delegates at his party's conference that the forthcoming assembly election should not be framed along "the same old battles and same old arguments".
He will also says that voters in Northern Ireland deserve better than a choice between "bad government or no government".
The conference in Bellaghy was due to take place last month.
It was postponed after the sudden death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.
The party leader will use his address in County Londonderry to talk about his assembly candidates for the election, which is scheduled for 5 May.
