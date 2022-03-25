SDLP leader Colum Eastwood's speech

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

“It seems as we just emerge from one crisis we quickly fall into another,” says Colum Eastwood.

“For months now we have been talking about the cost of living crisis, but the truth is, it is far worse than just a crisis," says the SDLP leader.

He adds: "It is now an emergency, there isn't a family that hasn’t been hit again and again by fuel, food and energy bills."

"The hot tempers at Stomront don't heat a single home," says the Foyle MLA, adding that local politics has "failed people again and again".