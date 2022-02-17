“We must start thinking in three-year budgets” says Grainia Long.
The Housing Executive official explains that “one of the biggest challenges we face in terms of accessing accommodation in the private market is the fact that we are unable to provide contracts beyond one year”.
“We’re within touching distance of some really significant changes,” adds Ms Long.
'We really are at capacity'
Grainia Long from the Housing Executive says there’s been “trebling in demand for temporary accommodation in the last two years and that’s as a result of the pandemic”.
“The number of new social homes that would normally be available through re-lets slowed down significantly due to the pandemic and that was due to restrictions, people didn’t move on at the same pace,” she says.
“We began to see a bottleneck fairly quickly,” she explains, adding that hostels were also faced with restrictions which “added additional demand”.
“We really are at capacity,” adds the chief executive. “We have had concerns about our ability to meet our statutory obligations.”
The Housing Executive has a waiting list “which has come about because of the effect of the pandemic and I think we need probably about 18 months to work our way through that backlog and help to find those individuals, families and children to move into more sustainable forms of accommodation”.
The Housing Executive rent freeze
On Wednesday, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced that she was freezing rents for NI Housing Executive properties for the coming 2022-23 financial year.
The minister said the move is to support residents during the "cost-of-living crisis".
The Housing Executive manages about 85,000 homes in Northern Ireland.
Committee open to the public
Committee chair Paula Bradley opens the meeting to the public.
She takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from the NI Housing Executive on Budget Pressures and Mixed Tenure Properties.
The witnesses are:
What's happening at the Communities Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we’re joining the Communities Committee for a briefing on budget concerns for the Housing Executive.
In the afternoon we’ll join the Public Accounts Committee during its inquiry into planning in NI.
The action starts at 10:00 - stay with us.