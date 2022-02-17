NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Grainia Long from the Housing Executive says there’s been “trebling in demand for temporary accommodation in the last two years and that’s as a result of the pandemic”.

“The number of new social homes that would normally be available through re-lets slowed down significantly due to the pandemic and that was due to restrictions, people didn’t move on at the same pace,” she says.

“We began to see a bottleneck fairly quickly,” she explains, adding that hostels were also faced with restrictions which “added additional demand”.

“We really are at capacity,” adds the chief executive. “We have had concerns about our ability to meet our statutory obligations.”

The Housing Executive has a waiting list “which has come about because of the effect of the pandemic and I think we need probably about 18 months to work our way through that backlog and help to find those individuals, families and children to move into more sustainable forms of accommodation”.