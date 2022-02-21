NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Less than a week ago, Naomi Long says she had a chat with Christopher Stalford “about his daughter and her future as she was transferring from one school to another”.

“I did not expect this morning that I would be standing here paying tribute to him in these circumstances but it doesn’t surprise me at all that my last conversation with him was about his children and his family, because they were at the heart of everything he did,” says the Alliance party leader.

The East Belfast MLA outlines that she first met Mr Stalford during their time at Belfast City Council.

She recalls that he perhaps “holds the record for being the only member in city council that I ever turned his mic off on during a debate and I think he held it as a badge of honour”.

She says during his tenure as Principal Deputy Speaker, Mr Stalford was "fair, he could be fierce, he kept us all in order," but "used his wit and self-deprecating humour and you never felt that when you were stopped or challenged by him that there was any animosity or personal discord behind it".