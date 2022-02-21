Less than a week ago, Naomi Long says she had a chat with Christopher Stalford “about his daughter and her future as she was transferring from one school to another”.
“I did not expect this morning that I would be standing here paying tribute to him in these circumstances but it doesn’t surprise me at all that my last conversation with him was about his children and his family, because they were at the heart of everything he did,” says the Alliance party leader.
The East Belfast MLA outlines that she first met Mr Stalford during their time at Belfast City Council.
She recalls that he perhaps “holds the record for being the only member in city council that I ever turned his mic off on during a debate and I think he held it as a badge of honour”.
She says during his tenure as Principal Deputy Speaker, Mr Stalford was "fair, he could be fierce, he kept us all in order," but "used his wit and self-deprecating humour and you never felt that when you were stopped or challenged by him that there was any animosity or personal discord behind it".
'I have no words that will help with the pain'
Doug Beattie, the Ulster Unionist leader, says his “heart sank” when he heard that Christopher Stalford had died, aged 39.
“I have no words that will quench the anguish of his party colleagues sitting here today, I have no words that will help with the pain that his family is dealing with today.”
“I have no quick quip to truly outline the person that we all knew, that we all had interactions with,” says Mr Beattie.
“Christopher was unique, absolutely unique, he was a fierce debater,” adds the MLA.
Mr Beattie continues: “I didn’t just like Christopher Stalford, I was jealous of Christopher Stalford as he was truly a first class politician and family man.”
“I’m going to miss him.”
'Quick witted, fiercely intelligent and very, very funny'
SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon says "this is a very sombre day for our assembly but particularly for Christopher Stalford's friends and colleagues in the DUP".
She says she knew the DUP MLA for 10 years.
"In all that time, I got to know a man who was challenging, argumentative, ambitious, some may even say combative, during debates but also a man who was kind, who was quick witted, fiercely intelligent and very, very funny," Ms Mallon says.
"Christopher Stalford was unique," she adds.
Ms Mallon says his love for his wife and children "just radiated from him".
'The shock, anguish and pain'
“Sadness has fallen upon this chamber,” says Deirdre Hargey of Sinn Féin.
She is leading tributes to the DUP MLA on behalf of her party.
“No words can describe the shock, anguish and pain” Mr Stalford’s family is feeling, she adds.
The South Belfast MLA says she first met Mr Stalford at Belfast City Council and “instantly thought he was older than me due to his mannerisms and his attire of his pinstriped suit, initially thinking this was the instructed uniform of all DUP councillors at that time”.
Ms Hargey says he “enjoyed the cut and thrust” of debate in committees and the debating chamber.
“Whilst our politics differed, we shared similarities, growing up in working class communities in south Belfast,” she adds.
'The sense of pain and loss that is felt on these benches'
Paula Bradley speaks on behalf of her party, the DUP.
Visibly moved, she says she says she wants to "honour and give thanks for the life of our much-loved friend and esteemed colleague", Christopher Stalford.
"Words cannot adequately explain the sense of pain and loss that is felt on these benches," she adds.
She expresses her sympathies to Mr Stalford's family "on the loss of a man who was so utterly devoted to them".
"Christopher's joy came not in holding office but in how he could use that office to improve the everyday lives of those he was honoured to represent," Ms Bradley says.
"It was a mark of the man that he had friends on all sides of this chamber," she adds.
'An older head on young shoulders'
Alex Maskey explains that he first met Christopher Stalford when he was elected to Belfast City Council in 2005.
“While we came from opposite perspectives at times,” he explains, “we built up a very positive working relationship”.
Before leaving school, Mr Stalford’s interest in politics was clear, says the speaker of the assembly, adding that “it was no secret that a career in politics was his ambition and probably even his natural calling”.
“In many ways Christopher was an older head on young shoulders,” says Mr Maskey.
'A member who had so much more to give'
“This is a sad day,” says Speaker Alex Maskey while opening today’s plenary session at the NI Assembly.
“None of us would imagine we’d be here today in these circumstances for a member who had so much more to give.
“I want to acknowledge the shock that yesterday’s news has brought collectively, a loss the whole of the assembly, especially of course to his friends and colleagues in the DUP who have our sympathies today," he adds.
Mr Maskey also expresses condolences on behalf of staff in the speaker’s office with whom Mr Stalford had a close relationship.
Alex Maskey opens assembly meeting
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
Christopher Stalford had achieved much in his career and politicians from across the chamber will have the chance to pay tribute to his work during this morning's plenary meeting.
There will be much reference to his upbringing in south Belfast and his working-class background.
His public service and his love of debate will be another theme. There will also be a mention of his family life away from politics.
It will be a sombre day - a moment of reflection when politicians come together to remember one of their own.
Christopher Stalford
Paul FaithCopyright: Paul Faith
Christopher Stalford was a well-known member of the DUP.
He served as principal deputy speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2020 and had represented South Belfast since 2016, having served previously as councillor, high sheriff of Belfast and deputy mayor.
He is survived by his wife Laura and four children.
His death was announced on Sunday and the tributes, paid across the political spectrum, referenced his wry humour, passion for politics and debate, and love for his wife and children.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
