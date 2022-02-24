Robbie Davis from the Health Department outlines the breakdown of responsibility for healthcare services at Northern Ireland’s prisons.

The South Eastern Trust was commissioned to “provide healthcare to all people in prison in NI” in 2008, he explains.

Mr Davis outlines the background of the RQIA review of services for vulnerable people in NI prisons.

The RQIA monitors and inspects the availability and quality of health and social care services in NI.

After the RQIA report was published in October 2021, a task group was established to implement the proposed recommendations.

“All recommendations are under active consideration,” explains the department official.

He adds that “the timing of the report being published, coinciding with the Omicron surge” has made it difficult to implement some of the findings within the outlined timeframes.