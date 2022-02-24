Robbie Davis from the Health Department outlines the breakdown of responsibility for healthcare services at Northern Ireland’s prisons. The South Eastern Trust was commissioned to “provide healthcare to all people in prison in NI” in 2008, he explains. Mr Davis outlines the background of the RQIA review of services for vulnerable people in NI prisons. The RQIA monitors and inspects the availability and quality of health and social care services in NI. After the RQIA report was published in October 2021, a task group was established to implement the proposed recommendations. “All recommendations are under active consideration,” explains the department official. He adds that “the timing of the report being published, coinciding with the Omicron surge” has made it difficult to implement some of the findings within the outlined timeframes.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Ms Roisin Coulter, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust
Margaret O'Kane, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trus
Rachel Gibbs, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust
Paul Turley, Health and Social Care Board
Mr Robbie Davis, DoH
Siobhan Donald, Public Health Agency
Mr Ronnie Armour, Northern Ireland Prison Service
Mr David Kennedy, Northern Ireland Prison Service
Ms Julie Anderson, Northern Ireland Prison Service
Services for vulnerable persons in NI prisons
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew chairs the Health Committee.
He's in the chair for this meeting that brings together members of the Health and Justice Committees.
There's a single item on the agenda.
It's a discussion of the RQIA report on a review of services for vulnerable persons detained in NI prisons.
There's a full house of stakeholders on the witness panel:
What's on the Concurrent Committee agenda?
Good afternoon
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today we're covering two sessions on NI's prisons.
The first is a joint meeting of the Committee for Health and the Committee for Justice.
The second session comes later in the afternoon when the Justice Committee will be joined by members of the Independent Monitoring Board.
The Concurrent Committee meets at 13:00. Do stay with us.