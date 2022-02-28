Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the House, opens the meeting to the public. He brings members to order before announcing a matter of the day has been accepted for discussion. Michelle O’Neill, the Stormont leader of Sinn Féin, lodged the request and opens the discussion.
Sir Jeffrey 'did consider switching parties'
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he believes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did consider switching parties last year, before he became DUP leader.
Last week, Sir Jeffrey said he turned down an offer to re-join the party.
The Nolan Show first reported the two men held talks after Sir Jeffrey lost the Democratic Unionist Party leadership race in May.
On Monday, Mr Beattie said he had proof he and Sir Jeffrey talked about him returning to the Ulster Unionist Party.
On the assembly agenda
This afternoon MLAs have plenty of legislation to progress through - how far they’ll get before the end of play, who knows?
It’s going to be a busy one, that is for certain.
Gordon Lyons, the Economy Minister, is due to kick off the action with a statement on the High Street Voucher Scheme.
At Question Time Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Justice Minister Naomi Long will appear in the chamber.
The major item on the agenda is Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots' Climate Change (No.2) Bill.
Depending on how controversial the 70 proposed amendments to the draft legislation will be, MLAs could be debating this into the wee small hours tonight and returning to it again tomorrow.
The assembly sits at 12:00 - stay with us.