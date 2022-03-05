Alliance Party leader Naomi Long's speech

The "only way" to reform the system of power sharing at Stormont is by electing more Alliance MLAs in May, Naomi Long will say later. She will address the party's annual conference on Saturday - its first since the pandemic began. Mrs Long is leading the party into the second assembly election since she took over in 2016. She is expected to tell members that when Alliance "make promises, we keep them". The party currently has seven assembly members (MLAs) at Stormont but is hoping that will rise following successful local government, European and Westminster elections in 2019. Read more here .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter
'More Alliance MLAs needed to reform power sharing'
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
The "only way" to reform the system of power sharing at Stormont is by electing more Alliance MLAs in May, Naomi Long will say later.
She will address the party's annual conference on Saturday - its first since the pandemic began.
Mrs Long is leading the party into the second assembly election since she took over in 2016.
She is expected to tell members that when Alliance "make promises, we keep them".
The party currently has seven assembly members (MLAs) at Stormont but is hoping that will rise following successful local government, European and Westminster elections in 2019.
Read more here.
Alliance leader arrives at party conference
Good morning
Hello and welcome to the live page.
We will be bringing you coverage of Naomi Long's leader's speech at the Alliance Party conference in Belfast.
It is Alliance's first party conference since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Stay with us for news and reaction.