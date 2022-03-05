Alliance Party leader Naomi Long's speech

BBC Copyright: BBC Naomi Long will address the Alliance Party's annual conference later Image caption: Naomi Long will address the Alliance Party's annual conference later

The "only way" to reform the system of power sharing at Stormont is by electing more Alliance MLAs in May, Naomi Long will say later.

She will address the party's annual conference on Saturday - its first since the pandemic began.

Mrs Long is leading the party into the second assembly election since she took over in 2016.

She is expected to tell members that when Alliance "make promises, we keep them".

The party currently has seven assembly members (MLAs) at Stormont but is hoping that will rise following successful local government, European and Westminster elections in 2019.

Read more here.