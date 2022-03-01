BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this sunny spring morning.

It's shaping up to be another marathon session today with the adjournment set at 01:00 in the morning.

The first three hours are set aside for business not completed yesterday, including the further consideration stage of the Climate Change Bill.

The agriculture and health ministers will be in the Question Time spotlight at 14:00.

The session kicks off at 10:30. Do stay with us.