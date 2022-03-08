Welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Today's business includes debates on the final stage of the Budget Bill and the consideration stage of Pat Catney's private member's Period Products (Free Provision) Bill. The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
What's on at the assembly today?
Good morning
Welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today's business includes debates on the final stage of the Budget Bill and the consideration stage of Pat Catney's private member's Period Products (Free Provision) Bill.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us