Stormont

MLAs debate the Climate Change (No. 2) Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on the agenda?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of an extra plenary sitting at the NI Assembly.

    MLAs are using as much of the remaining time within the mandate to progress as much legislation as possible.

    The day will start with the final stage debate on Edwin Poots' Climate Change (No.2) Bill, before a debate on Kellie Armstrong's Integrated Education Bill.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We'll return to climate change in the afternoon when Clare Bailey of the Green Party brings her Climate Change (No.2) Bill for consideration stage.

    Her party colleague Rachel Woods will also move her Domestic Abuse (Safe Leave) Bill for consideration stage.

    Before the end of the day, Aisling Reilly of Sinn Féin will open the debate on her Hospital Parking Charges Bill.

    It's going to be a busy one. The action starts at 10:30.

