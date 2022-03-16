“The longer the conflict continues, the more likely we are to see a real and damaging impact on local industries,” says Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

He outlines the impact of increasing energy costs on farmers and says he has written to the finance minister to seek additional finances to ease these pressures, and he’s contacted the secretary of state to find out what support will be coming from the UK government.

Mr Poot says there is a “perfect storm” for the agri-industry at the present time.

He is “urgently arranging a series of meetings” with a series of stakeholders to discuss issues and how government can assist.

“It’s vital we protect NI food supplies,” says Mr Poots, adding that prices “need to be affordable”.