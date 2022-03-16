“The longer the conflict continues, the more likely we are to see a real and damaging impact on local industries,” says Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
He outlines the impact of increasing energy costs on farmers and says he has written to the finance minister to seek additional finances to ease these pressures, and he’s contacted the secretary of state to find out what support will be coming from the UK government.
Mr Poot says there is a “perfect storm” for the agri-industry at the present time.
He is “urgently arranging a series of meetings” with a series of stakeholders to discuss issues and how government can assist.
“It’s vital we protect NI food supplies,” says Mr Poots, adding that prices “need to be affordable”.
'We may have global food shortages and rising prices'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots says there have been “significant supply-chain issues” facing the agri-food sector.
“All of our sympathies are with the people of Ukraine,” he says, adding that “the devastation and destruction caused to its people is absolutely brutal.”
“Whilst we obtain grains from across the world, Ukraine is a supplier of cereals to Northern Ireland and consequently has implications for chicken, pork and dairy industries in particular,” explains the DUP minister.
“In addition, Russia is one of the biggest suppliers of nitrogen fertiliser in the world and if farmers don’t get nitrogen fertiliser to spread on their crops yields will decrease and the consequence of that is significant.
“I think there is every possibility that we may have global food shortages and rising prices this year on the back of what is happening in Russia and Ukraine.”
Meeting opens to the public
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.
He takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on Supply Chain Issues due to the On-going Crisis in Ukraine.
What's happening at the Agriculture Committee?
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is set to brief MLAs on the Agriculture Committee about Ukraine-related supply chain issues. Later in the meeting MLAs will also hear from the Ulster Farmers' Union, NI Grain Trade Association, NI Pork and Bacon Forum and Dairy Council.
In the afternoon we'll be joining the Finance Committee for an in-depth discussion on budget spending plans.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'A real and damaging impact on local industries'
“The longer the conflict continues, the more likely we are to see a real and damaging impact on local industries,” says Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
He outlines the impact of increasing energy costs on farmers and says he has written to the finance minister to seek additional finances to ease these pressures, and he’s contacted the secretary of state to find out what support will be coming from the UK government.
Mr Poot says there is a “perfect storm” for the agri-industry at the present time.
He is “urgently arranging a series of meetings” with a series of stakeholders to discuss issues and how government can assist.
“It’s vital we protect NI food supplies,” says Mr Poots, adding that prices “need to be affordable”.
'We may have global food shortages and rising prices'
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots says there have been “significant supply-chain issues” facing the agri-food sector.
“All of our sympathies are with the people of Ukraine,” he says, adding that “the devastation and destruction caused to its people is absolutely brutal.”
“Whilst we obtain grains from across the world, Ukraine is a supplier of cereals to Northern Ireland and consequently has implications for chicken, pork and dairy industries in particular,” explains the DUP minister.
“In addition, Russia is one of the biggest suppliers of nitrogen fertiliser in the world and if farmers don’t get nitrogen fertiliser to spread on their crops yields will decrease and the consequence of that is significant.
“I think there is every possibility that we may have global food shortages and rising prices this year on the back of what is happening in Russia and Ukraine.”
Meeting opens to the public
Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.
He takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on Supply Chain Issues due to the On-going Crisis in Ukraine.
What's happening at the Agriculture Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is set to brief MLAs on the Agriculture Committee about Ukraine-related supply chain issues. Later in the meeting MLAs will also hear from the Ulster Farmers' Union, NI Grain Trade Association, NI Pork and Bacon Forum and Dairy Council.
In the afternoon we'll be joining the Finance Committee for an in-depth discussion on budget spending plans.