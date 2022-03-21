NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Andrew Muir says his party, Alliance, will support the amendments to the flag flying regulations.

The North Down MLA adds “we hope today there can be some consensus”.

TUV MLA Jim Allister regrets “the diminution in the number of days”.

He says “this is a one way process, there are no additions, when patently there are days which should be added if NI is indeed a full and integral part of the United Kingdom,” he adds.

“There is no scope for parity on the fact that NI is a part of the UK and therefore there is no place for the flying of any flag other than the flag of the UK on government buildings and that is emphatic and I believe unalterable as far as our position within the UK is concerned.”

The deputy speaker puts the motion to an oral vote and it passes.