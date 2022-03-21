'This is a one way process, there are no additions'
Andrew Muir says his party, Alliance, will support the amendments to the flag flying regulations.
The North Down MLA adds “we hope today there can be some consensus”.
TUV MLA Jim Allister regrets “the diminution in the number of days”.
He says “this is a one way process, there are no additions, when patently there are days which should be added if NI is indeed a full and integral part of the United Kingdom,” he adds.
“There is no scope for parity on the fact that NI is a part of the UK and therefore there is no place for the flying of any flag other than the flag of the UK on government buildings and that is emphatic and I believe unalterable as far as our position within the UK is concerned.”
The deputy speaker puts the motion to an oral vote and it passes.
'The need for parity of esteem'
Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd says for many families, the flying of flags will "not be on the the top of their priority list".
He says the debate comes from the actions of Secretary of State Brandon Lewis who "completely fails to realise the need for parity of esteem".
Ulster Unionist John Stewart says around a third of the designated flag-flying days will be lost.
He says his party proposes that some additional days should be added "to mitigate the loss of seven".
'DUP greet any reduction in flag flying provision with sadness'
Joanne Bunting of the DUP opens the debate on the flying of flags on public buildings debate.
She explains that the rules can be altered by the secretary of state.
The chair of the Business Committee says the secretary of state wrote to the speaker’s office to say he would consider amending the regulations reflect the latest list of designated days of flag flying.
The Business Committee didn’t agree a stance on the draft regulations but instead felt they should bring a motion to the House for all MLAs to have their say.
In her role as a DUP MLA for East Belfast, Ms Bunting says “as a party we greet any reduction in flag flying provision with sadness, however we understand these amendments will keep NI in line with the designated days provision”.
“The DUP continues to hold serious concerns regarding the regulation of flag flying in our province, nowhere else in the UK has dedicated flags legislation, this system is unwieldy and is not fit for purpose.”
The sitting opens
Deputy Speaker Roy Beggs calls the members to order before moving on the first item on the agenda.
First off, members agree to suspend standing orders to allow the assembly to sit late tonight.
Next we have a debate on an amendment to the Flags Regulations.
DUP MLA Joanne Bunting opens the debate on behalf of the Business Committee.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to the beginning of the end. Yes, that's right today marks the start of the final week at the assembly before the end of this mandate.
With four days to go, MLAs have plenty of business to get through and they're starting the week with a debate on the days when flags should be flown at government buildings, along with discussions on occupational pension regulations and rates for ATMs.
At Question Time, it's the turn of Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
The Economy Minister Gordon Lyons is also expected to make a statement on the recent sacking of around 800 staff by P&O Ferries.
A number of private members will also be progressed, including the free hospital parking bill and the domestic abuse safe leave bill.
The action starts at 12:00 - we do hope you'll join us.
