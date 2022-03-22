Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the plenary meeting to the public.

Once he’s brought members to order he wastes no time in getting stuck into business.

He advises members that the parental bereavement leave bill has received royal ascent.

The first substantive item on today’s agenda is a statement from him, reflecting on the current assembly mandate.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Mr Maskey begins by outlying the difficulties of re-establishing the assembly after three years of dissolution, followed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s remarkable we have been able to consider so much legislation since 2020,” says the speaker.

Mr Maskey will not be seeking re-election in May. He was first elected to the assembly in 1998.

“I will be back in this chamber to preside over the election of my successor,” he says.

“It has been an honour for me to have been in this assembly since 1998.”

Mr Maskey pays tribute to those members who have died during the course of the last two years.