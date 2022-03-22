Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the plenary meeting to the public. Once he’s brought members to order he wastes no time in getting stuck into business. He advises members that the parental bereavement leave bill has received royal ascent. The first substantive item on today’s agenda is a statement from him, reflecting on the current assembly mandate. Mr Maskey begins by outlying the difficulties of re-establishing the assembly after three years of dissolution, followed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s remarkable we have been able to consider so much legislation since 2020,” says the speaker. Mr Maskey will not be seeking re-election in May. He was first elected to the assembly in 1998. “I will be back in this chamber to preside over the election of my successor,” he says. “It has been an honour for me to have been in this assembly since 1998.” Mr Maskey pays tribute to those members who have died during the course of the last two years.
What's happening at the assembly?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs are facing yet another action-packed agenda today, starting with a statement on reflecting on the current mandate by the Speaker of the House Alex Maskey.
Then they’ll turn to a discussion on the appointment of a comptroller and auditor general for NI along with various justice related motions.
Naomi Long the Justice Minister and Gordon Lyons the Economy Minister are both due up at Question Time at 14:00.
Before the end of play, MLAs will discuss the renewable heat incentive action plan and the defamation and abortion safe access zone bills will reach their final stages.
Live coverage starts at 10:30. Stay with us.