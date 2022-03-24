He explains that he did bid for £23m “to allow us to roll over those elective care initiatives” to the first quarter of the new financial year.
'In regards to workforce there is no quick fix'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Colm Gildernew has opening questions for the health minister.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks about mileage payments for health service staff.
"Is there something concrete that you can commit to today that will provide those staff with additional support?" he asks.
"There's nothing concrete I can give you today," Robin Swann says.
He adds that he doesn't think Chancellor Rishi Sunak's spring statement yesterday "went far enough".
"It is something we are actively considering," the minister says.
In reply to a further question from Mr Gildernew on staff pressures, the minister explains that more nurses are being recruited but it will time for them to be trained.
"In regards to workforce there is no quick fix," he adds.
'Still much work for the next minister and committee to do'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Robin Swann begins his brief by thanking members of the Health Committee for their “constructive scrutiny” of Covid-19 regulations and bills which the department have brought forward during the mandate.
The health minister says “we had a real opportunity with the three-year budget” which has “been lost now”, and explains “it makes it all the more important that the next executive agrees a multi-year budget position”.
“Whilst there has been progress made, there is still much work for the next minister and next committee to do.”
Health Committee meeting opens
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
He takes the members straight to the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from Health Minister Robin Swann.
He's accompanied by his department's new permanent secretary, Richard Pengelly.
What's on at the Health Committee?
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
It's a big day at the Northern Ireland Assembly, the final plenary session of the current mandate.
For some MLAs it marks their last day of work before retirement.
We'll be joining the assembly session later this morning but first we'll be dropping in on the last meeting of the Health Committee for Health Minister Robin Swann's final briefing.
Mr Swann's briefings have been a regular occurrence since the start of the Covid pandemic two years ago and we have covered most of them on Stormont Live.
Later in the day we have six final stage debates where legislation ranging from the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill to the Fair Employment (School Teachers) Bill will have their last consideration by MLAs.
The Health Committee opens its doors at 09:15. Do join us then.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Elective care initiatives
Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the Health Committee, asks the health minister what bids he’s made to the £300m that wasn’t allocated by the executive prior to its collapse.
Robin Swann says it can’t be allocated as the executive isn’t functioning.
He explains that he did bid for £23m “to allow us to roll over those elective care initiatives” to the first quarter of the new financial year.
'In regards to workforce there is no quick fix'
Committee chair Colm Gildernew has opening questions for the health minister.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks about mileage payments for health service staff.
"Is there something concrete that you can commit to today that will provide those staff with additional support?" he asks.
"There's nothing concrete I can give you today," Robin Swann says.
He adds that he doesn't think Chancellor Rishi Sunak's spring statement yesterday "went far enough".
"It is something we are actively considering," the minister says.
In reply to a further question from Mr Gildernew on staff pressures, the minister explains that more nurses are being recruited but it will time for them to be trained.
"In regards to workforce there is no quick fix," he adds.
'Still much work for the next minister and committee to do'
Robin Swann begins his brief by thanking members of the Health Committee for their “constructive scrutiny” of Covid-19 regulations and bills which the department have brought forward during the mandate.
The health minister says “we had a real opportunity with the three-year budget” which has “been lost now”, and explains “it makes it all the more important that the next executive agrees a multi-year budget position”.
“Whilst there has been progress made, there is still much work for the next minister and next committee to do.”
Health Committee meeting opens
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
He takes the members straight to the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from Health Minister Robin Swann.
He's accompanied by his department's new permanent secretary, Richard Pengelly.
What's on at the Health Committee?
Good morning
It's a big day at the Northern Ireland Assembly, the final plenary session of the current mandate.
For some MLAs it marks their last day of work before retirement.
We'll be joining the assembly session later this morning but first we'll be dropping in on the last meeting of the Health Committee for Health Minister Robin Swann's final briefing.
Mr Swann's briefings have been a regular occurrence since the start of the Covid pandemic two years ago and we have covered most of them on Stormont Live.
Later in the day we have six final stage debates where legislation ranging from the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill to the Fair Employment (School Teachers) Bill will have their last consideration by MLAs.
The Health Committee opens its doors at 09:15. Do join us then.