NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee chair Colm Gildernew has opening questions for the health minister.

The Sinn Féin MLA asks about mileage payments for health service staff.

"Is there something concrete that you can commit to today that will provide those staff with additional support?" he asks.

"There's nothing concrete I can give you today," Robin Swann says.

He adds that he doesn't think Chancellor Rishi Sunak's spring statement yesterday "went far enough".

"It is something we are actively considering," the minister says.

In reply to a further question from Mr Gildernew on staff pressures, the minister explains that more nurses are being recruited but it will time for them to be trained.

"In regards to workforce there is no quick fix," he adds.