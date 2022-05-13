Stormont Live: MLAs to gather to elect Speaker

There's a change in the seating arrangements in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Sinn Féin is sitting to the right of the speaker where the
DUP used to sit as the largest party, now Sinn Féin is entitled to that.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The SDLP is sitting next to them and Alliance remains in the middle, although quite increased in its numbers.
On the other side of the chamber is where the DUP and Ulster Unionists are sitting.
Even just looking at that, that’s quite a moment.
'An increasingly toxic political atmosphere' - UUP
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The UUP leader Doug Beattie is remaining firm on his party line on the protocol and calls for more progress to be made.
“We know what the landing zone is here. We need to see immediate moves to remove checks on goods coming from GB to NI and staying here. We cannot keep having a circular conversation with no progress being made,” he says.
He says his party believes that the UK government Command Paper offers solutions to the problems.
"If there is serious will from the EU to resolve the problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol then we need to see movement from them," he says.
"They had the opportunity pre-election and chose not to. In an increasingly toxic political atmosphere, it is time to see action from them,” he adds.
SDLP accuses DUP of 'extreme cowardice'
The SDLP's South Belfast MP Claire Hanna accuses DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson of "scrambling around for some way to cover up what is
infuriating and demoralising".
She says the DUP is "thwarting the will of the vast majority of the people who voted for government, who acknowledge the challenges of the protocol".
bbcCopyright: bbc
She said everyone in Northern Ireland is being punished "in order to make a point about a mess that he [Sir Jeffrey] created and for which he has never offered a solution".
"It
is cowardice in the extreme - running away from responsibility, running
away from opportunity. It’s spineless and pathetic."
Sir Jeffrey sending 'a clear message' to EU and UK
Speaking in the Great Hall at Stormont, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his party would not support the election of a Speaker at Stormont.
This means the assembly cannot sit.
Mr Donaldson says his party is sending a “clear message” to the EU and the UK
government that it is “serious about getting the protocol sorted”.
“Because of the harm it is doing - undermining political stability,
damaging the agreements that have formed the basis of the political progress
made in Northern Ireland, harming the economy and contributing to the cost of
living crisis,” Mr Donaldson said.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
He says power-sharing has to operate on the basis of consensus.
“There is not unionist consensus for the protocol - not a single unionist MLA elected to this assembly supports the protocol.”
Mr Donaldson says he hopes work would be done in the coming “days, weeks or months ahead” on the issue of the protocol, in order to restore power-sharing".
DUP 'must own it', says Alliance deputy leader
The Alliance Party's North Down MP Stephen Farry says that the DUP must accept some of the blame for the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"The DUP are one of the primary authors of the protocol," he says.
"They
will wish to deny it and argue it wasn’t what they wanted, but the protocol is the outcome of their decision making, first of all, around Brexit and then ruling out all of the softer options that
were on the table before the protocol came along.
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
"So they do need to own it and of course we need to get it
reformed, make some changes to make sure it’s working properly.
"But the DUP can’t walk away and deny the reality of why we’re
here and how we got here."
The beginning of a 'silent assembly'?
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Friday the 13th was originally a well-known cult movie, one that has become a film franchise synonymous with being a horror show.
To some, the events at Stormont today will also be difficult viewing.
Without a Speaker, the Northern Ireland Assembly cannot meet of function.
It basically means, in the words of my colleague BBC Political Correspondent Jayne McCormack, that we have a "silent assembly".
In other words, it exists on paper but cannot operate.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media bbcCopyright: bbc NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
Disappointing no speaker has been nominated - Lewis
In a tweet, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged the parties to form an executive.
Switch in assembly seating plan
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
There's a change in the seating arrangements in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Sinn Féin is sitting to the right of the speaker where the DUP used to sit as the largest party, now Sinn Féin is entitled to that.
The SDLP is sitting next to them and Alliance remains in the middle, although quite increased in its numbers.
On the other side of the chamber is where the DUP and Ulster Unionists are sitting.
Even just looking at that, that’s quite a moment.
'An increasingly toxic political atmosphere' - UUP
The UUP leader Doug Beattie is remaining firm on his party line on the protocol and calls for more progress to be made.
“We know what the landing zone is here. We need to see immediate moves to remove checks on goods coming from GB to NI and staying here. We cannot keep having a circular conversation with no progress being made,” he says.
He says his party believes that the UK government Command Paper offers solutions to the problems.
"If there is serious will from the EU to resolve the problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol then we need to see movement from them," he says.
"They had the opportunity pre-election and chose not to. In an increasingly toxic political atmosphere, it is time to see action from them,” he adds.
SDLP accuses DUP of 'extreme cowardice'
The SDLP's South Belfast MP Claire Hanna accuses DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson of "scrambling around for some way to cover up what is infuriating and demoralising".
She says the DUP is "thwarting the will of the vast majority of the people who voted for government, who acknowledge the challenges of the protocol".
She said everyone in Northern Ireland is being punished "in order to make a point about a mess that he [Sir Jeffrey] created and for which he has never offered a solution".
"It is cowardice in the extreme - running away from responsibility, running away from opportunity. It’s spineless and pathetic."
Sir Jeffrey sending 'a clear message' to EU and UK
Speaking in the Great Hall at Stormont, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his party would not support the election of a Speaker at Stormont.
This means the assembly cannot sit.
Mr Donaldson says his party is sending a “clear message” to the EU and the UK government that it is “serious about getting the protocol sorted”.
“Because of the harm it is doing - undermining political stability, damaging the agreements that have formed the basis of the political progress made in Northern Ireland, harming the economy and contributing to the cost of living crisis,” Mr Donaldson said.
He says power-sharing has to operate on the basis of consensus.
“There is not unionist consensus for the protocol - not a single unionist MLA elected to this assembly supports the protocol.”
Mr Donaldson says he hopes work would be done in the coming “days, weeks or months ahead” on the issue of the protocol, in order to restore power-sharing".
DUP 'must own it', says Alliance deputy leader
The Alliance Party's North Down MP Stephen Farry says that the DUP must accept some of the blame for the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"The DUP are one of the primary authors of the protocol," he says.
"They will wish to deny it and argue it wasn’t what they wanted, but the protocol is the outcome of their decision making, first of all, around Brexit and then ruling out all of the softer options that were on the table before the protocol came along.
"So they do need to own it and of course we need to get it reformed, make some changes to make sure it’s working properly.
"But the DUP can’t walk away and deny the reality of why we’re here and how we got here."
The beginning of a 'silent assembly'?
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Friday the 13th was originally a well-known cult movie, one that has become a film franchise synonymous with being a horror show.
To some, the events at Stormont today will also be difficult viewing.
Without a Speaker, the Northern Ireland Assembly cannot meet of function.
It basically means, in the words of my colleague BBC Political Correspondent Jayne McCormack, that we have a "silent assembly".
In other words, it exists on paper but cannot operate.
Read more here.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to BBC News NI's live page.
Thank you for joining us.
The Northern Ireland Assembly is scheduled to elect its new Speaker and deputy speakers from 14:30 BST.
But earlier on Friday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that he will not support the election of a new Stormont Speaker, meaning the assembly cannot sit.
Stay here for live updates and reaction.