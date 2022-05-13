Stormont Live: MLAs to gather to elect Speaker

There's a change in the seating arrangements in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Sinn Féin is sitting to the right of the speaker where the DUP used to sit as the largest party, now Sinn Féin is entitled to that.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The SDLP is sitting next to them and Alliance remains in the middle, although quite increased in its numbers.

On the other side of the chamber is where the DUP and Ulster Unionists are sitting.

Even just looking at that, that’s quite a moment.