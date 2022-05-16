PM meets NI parties in bid to restore assembly

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says Boris Johnson needs to listen directly to the concerns that people have.

He did not say whether the changes planned for the protocol by the PM would be sufficient for his party to re-enter power sharing.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said her party will tell Mr Johnson that the “hold-up in the establishment of the Executive and the assembly is unacceptable”.

Her party leader at Stormont, Michelle O'Neill, is entitled to the role of first minister of Northern Ireland, after Sinn Féin won the most seats in 5 May election.

However, the power-sharing role cannot be filled without the DUP agreeing to enter government.