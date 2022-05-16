PM meets NI parties in bid to restore assembly

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says Boris Johnson needs to listen directly to the concerns that people have. He did not say whether the changes\nplanned for the protocol by the PM would be sufficient for his party to\nre-enter power sharing. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald\nsaid her party will tell Mr Johnson that the “hold-up in the establishment of the Executive and the assembly is unacceptable” . Her party leader at Stormont, Michelle O'Neill, is entitled to the role of\nfirst minister of Northern Ireland, after Sinn Féin won the most seats in 5 May\nelection. However, the power-sharing role cannot be filled without the DUP agreeing to enter government.
What have NI's political parties been saying?
Protesters greet prime ministerial cavalcade
Protesters arrived in Hillsborough ahead of Mr Johnson's arrival.
Some were protesting against Brexit, others were there in support of victims of Northern Ireland's Troubles.
"We hope there’s no chance of a hard border - that’s why we’re here to make sure there’s no hard border on the island of Ireland," one Brexit protester said.
"We don’t want a border anywhere, but the DUP can thank themselves for the border in the Irish Sea."
Why is there no functioning government in Northern Ireland?
On Friday, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the election of a Speaker to a new assembly, meaning it cannot function.
This has been widely criticised by the other main political parties in Northern Ireland, who say they want to get devolved government back up and running.
The DUP's refusing to enter the assembly because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The party argues that the protocol has eroded the foundations devolution was built on and undermines Northern Ireland’s position in the UK.
The recent assembly election on 5 May cemented a majority for those who accept the protocol, including Sinn Fein which is now the largest party.
But the protocol is widely opposed by unionist politicians.
Prime minister arrives in Hillsborough
The prime minister's motorcade arrived at Hillsborough Castle for talks with the Northern Ireland parties shortly after 13:30 BST.
Minister Boris Johnson is to encourage the return of the devolved government in Northern Ireland.
A number of protesters greeted his arrival in the County Down village.
Today's talks are expected to last for about two hours.
Why is Boris Johnson visiting Belfast?
The prime minister is holding talks with Sinn Féin, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Alliance, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labour Party.
With the DUP refusing to enter the assembly until its concerns about the Northern Ireland protocol are resolved, Mr Johnson will be encouraging the parties to get back into government.
Sinn Féin, Alliance, UUP and SDLP are expected to share their concerns about the DUP preventing Stormont from getting back up and running.
The DUP's expected to outline what changes it wants for the protocol for the party to re-enter power sharing.
The prime minister agrees changes are needed on the protocol.
Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, he said the post-Brexit trading mechanism was out of date and did not reflect the reality of a post-Covid era with a European war and a cost of living crisis.
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Northern Ireland to meet the five main political parties at Stormont this afternoon to encourage the restoration of Northern Ireland’s government.
It comes as the UK government is poised to introduce legislation that would allow ministers in London to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.
The prime minister will meet the parties at Hillsborough Castle.
