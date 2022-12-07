Earlier this week, Sinn Féin proposed a motion to recall the assembly for the fifth time to debate the cost-of-living crisis. The motion, which required 30 signatures to succeed, was also backed by Alliance and the SDLP. It calls for the DUP to end its boycott of the assembly and\nreform an executive. But the DUP says it will not elect a Speaker until the Northern Ireland Protocol , a post-Brexit trade deal which allows free trade\nacross the Irish land border, is significantly changed. Election of a Speaker requires majority support from both unionist\nand nationalist members. Without a Speaker in place, no business can take place in\nStormont - which is why there's been four (and most likely soon to be five) unsuccessful attempts at electing one.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PACopyright: PA Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesCopyright: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Why has the Stormont Assembly been recalled?
Earlier this week, Sinn Féin proposed a motion to recall the assembly for the fifth time to debate the cost-of-living crisis.
The motion, which required 30 signatures to succeed, was also backed by Alliance and the SDLP.
It calls for the DUP to end its boycott of the assembly and reform an executive.
But the DUP says it will not elect a Speaker until the Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit trade deal which allows free trade across the Irish land border, is significantly changed.
Election of a Speaker requires majority support from both unionist and nationalist members.
Without a Speaker in place, no business can take place in Stormont - which is why there's been four (and most likely soon to be five) unsuccessful attempts at electing one.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC News NI’s live coverage of today’s Stormont recall.
This is the fifth time the Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled since May’s election.
Politicians will attempt to elect a new Speaker and deputy speakers from 12:00 GMT.
Join us as we bring you live updates and reaction throughout the afternoon.