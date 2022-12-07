PA Copyright: PA

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin proposed a motion to recall the assembly for the fifth time to debate the cost-of-living crisis.

The motion, which required 30 signatures to succeed, was also backed by Alliance and the SDLP.

It calls for the DUP to end its boycott of the assembly and reform an executive.

But the DUP says it will not elect a Speaker until the Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit trade deal which allows free trade across the Irish land border, is significantly changed.

Election of a Speaker requires majority support from both unionist and nationalist members.

Without a Speaker in place, no business can take place in Stormont - which is why there's been four (and most likely soon to be five) unsuccessful attempts at electing one.