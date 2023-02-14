Stormont assembly recalled over Dáithí's Law

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February last year, when the DUP walked out of the first minister's role in protest against post-Brexit trading rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sinn Féin won the largest number of seats in May's election but no new power-sharing executive could be formed due to the DUP's boycott.

No other business can take place in the assembly until a Speaker is elected.

This is the sixth assembly recall since May - the last was in December when a motion that called for the DUP to end its boycott of the political institutions at Stormont.

The DUP has continuously refused to support the election of a new speaker or first and deputy first minister until there is "action" on the Northern Ireland Protocol.