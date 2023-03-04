Failure to reform Stormont is "condemning devolution to death by a thousand collapses", the Alliance Party leader will say in her speech. Naomi Long will tell her party members that Northern Ireland wants a "stable, functioning government" without excuses or delay. Mrs Long is also expected to say change is needed to the political institutions as Northern Ireland marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement next month. The new post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland - the Windsor Framework - will also feature in her speech. Read more: Long due to give speech at Alliance Party conference
Stable Stormont needed without delay, Long will say
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI political correspondent
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Alliance Party leader Naomi Long's speech to her party's first conference since its success at last year's Stormont assembly election.
Party members have gathered at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast and they have already heard from a number of speakers through the morning.
Mrs Long (above) is due to deliver her address to delegates at about 12:20 GMT.
You can watch the speech live and we'll also provide a text commentary throughout.