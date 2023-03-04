Failure to reform Stormont is "condemning devolution to death by a thousand collapses", the Alliance Party leader will say in her speech.

Naomi Long will tell her party members that Northern Ireland wants a "stable, functioning government" without excuses or delay.

Mrs Long is also expected to say change is needed to the political institutions as Northern Ireland marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement next month.

The new post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland - the Windsor Framework - will also feature in her speech.

