Tuesday in Westminster

The Commons started at 11.30 GMT with questions to the Treasury ministerial team, including topical questions.
MP Emma Lewell-Buck introduced a ten minute rule bill on funeral services.
The main legislation of the day was consideration of the Counter-Terrorism and Security Bill in a committee of the whole House.
The adjournment debate on patient safety and medical innovation was led by Sarah Wollaston.
Former head of MI5 Lord Evans of Weardale was introduction into the House of Lords
Peer rejected a series of amendments made by the House of Commons to the Criminal Justice and Courts Bill - inflicting the 100th government defeat of the parliament.
Lord Lipsey accused the government of falling short of its promises on the funding of care for older people, but peers reject his regret motion
Peers agree to all stages of the Childcare Payments Bill - a money bill that the Lords have no power to amend
Goodnight
House of Lords
Parliament
And that brings business in the House of Lords to a close. Peers will be back tomorrow at 15.00 GMT to return the detailed scrutiny of the Modern Slavery Bill during the final day of committee stage.
MPs will begin the day at 11.30 GMT to debate the new Stamp Duty Land Tax Bill - announced in the Autumn Statement - at second reading.
Bill passed
House of Lords
Parliament
Drawing his remarks to a close Lord Newby describes the Childcare Payments Bill as a "sensible measure" that will benefit "many, many families" and use resources "much more fairly than is the case at the moment."
Responding to Lord Davies comments he adds that he is pleased "that the parties are competing to see who can be the most generous" towards families with young children.
Peers agree to the Childcare Payment Bill without a vote. The bill will now go on to receive Royal Assent and become law in the coming months.
Division results
House of Lords
Parliament
According to news agency Press Association there were 27 Lib Dem rebels and five Tory rebels - including former foreign secretaries Lord Howe of Aberavon and Lord Hurd of Westwell - during the government defeat over placing young boys and girls in secure colleges.
While there were 24 Lib Dem rebels and nine Tory rebels - including Lord Deben and Lord Howe and fellow former Cabinet ministers Lord Patten of Barnes and Lord Forsyth of Drumlean - during the votes to maintain discretion for judges in the judicial review process.
Government response
House of Lords
Parliament
Sort of support
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow Treasury minister Lord Davies of Oldham says Labour welcomes this bill as it gives additional help to parents with childcare costs - saying that the costs of childcare "have been soaring" in recent years while families receive very little help - but calls the bill "too little, too late".
He also tells peers that he is worried that the majority of financial support from the bill will go to those with "above average incomes", while support for those "in very real need" will form only a small fraction of the allocation. "Those who can afford to pay more will get more" from this bill he says.
Labour is also concerned about the complexity the scheme will add to child care benefits, as it is "not at all clear whether parents will get a better return under this scheme or universal credit", he says.
While supporting the motion he says the Labour party would put a "different perspective" on support for parents and children.
Child Payment's Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now turn to the final debate of the evening - a chance to debate all stages of the Childcare Payments Bill. This bill sets up a new tax-free childcare scheme to support eligible parents with childcare costs.
The government would provide 20% support on costs up to £10,000 per year for each child via an online account to a maximum of £2,000 a year per child.
Business is expected to be brief as peers are not allowed to amend so called 'Money Bills' like this, which authorise government expenditure or taxation. If peers do not agree to a 'Money Bill' the House of Commons can ignore their concerns, and send it for Royal Assent to become law after one month.
Motion rejected
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers reject Lord Newby's regret motion by 147 votes to 54 - a government majority of 93.
Government response
House of Lords
Parliament
Responding to the debate for the government Baroness Jolly says the £23,250 threshold means that 80% of people who "develop a residential care need" will qualify for either help from local authorities or for deferred payment agreement.
Those who have savings above the threshold are the "wealthiest 20%", who she argues can afford their own residential care.
The threshold has been the subject of two consultations and was "discussed frequently" during the passage of the Care Bill, she says - a claim Lord Lispey disputed.
'Demolishing Dilnot'
House of Lords
Parliament
Tabling his motion Lord Lispey says he is not calling for free care for all telling peers "it is right that people of means, at the end of their life, should dip into those means to pay for their care."
However he calls for the threshold to be raised. Those who have savings of over £23,250 and a house are not "rich" he says but people who have "worked hard for what they have, who have played by the rules, and who are now being betrayed by the Conservative government that claims to be their friend."
Raising the threshold will not cost the public more money either, he says, as the "loans will be made at interest, and the interest rate will usually be that at which the government borrows."
He alls on peers to "express [their] dissent" at the government's scheme, which he says "effectively demolishing Dilnot's proposed universal scheme."
Regret motion
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Lipsey tables his second motion of the evening, to regret the £23,500 asset limit proposed in the Care and Support (Deferred Payment) Regulations 2014
Following the report of the Dilnot Commission on care the government proposed a universal scheme to protect old people against having to sell their homes to pay for care.
This scheme was set out to allow people to borrow from councils against the value of their homes, with the loan repayable when they died.
Under the current regulations only those with less than £23,250 in non-housing assets would be eligible for the scheme - which Lord Lispey claims debars more than half those who could otherwise take advantage of it from doing so.
Amendment withdrawn
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Lispey withdraws his amendment because he is concerned about adding "chaos to chaos", but tells peers the government is not doing the right thing about deferred payment schemes.
Care and support regulations
House of Lords
Parliament
Tabling his first motion to annul government plans to introduce the deferred payment scheme, suggested by the
Dilnot Commission, in April 2015 and the cap measures in April 2016, Lord Lispey says this staggered approach will set the new system on "a course for potential chaos".
The government's decision not to implement all the Dilnot recommendations at the same time will result in confusion for pensioners., financial advisors and local councils, he tells peers.
The Scheme has been brought in in this way because of the imminence of the General Election" he argues.
"The Tories wanting to say, truthfully or otherwise that they have actually done something to stop people having to sell their homes to pay for care" he adds..
Annul Motion
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now turn to Labour peer Lord Lispey's motion to annul the Care and Support (Deferred Payment) Regulations 2014, which Labour say currently fall well short of the government's promise on the funding of care for older people.
Government victory
House of Lords
Parliament
The government has won a vote for the first time tonight. Peers back the government's proposal to require interveners in judicial review cases to meet all the costs that arise out of their intervention by 190 votes to 169, a government majority of 30.
This concludes the consideration of MPs amendments to the Criminal Justice and Courts Bill, which will now return to the Commons as the game of parliamentary ping-pong continues.
Unnecessary change
House of Lords
Parliament
Tabling his amendment to reject the government proposals Lord Pannick tells peers that judges already have "ample powers" to award excessive costs that arise from interventions, making this reform unnecessary.
The government has "at no stage identified any cases where the courts currently lack adequate power to deal with the abuse and misuse of court interventions" he argues, and tells peers he "simply cannot understand" what the Lord Chancellor Chris Grayling is hoping to achieve with this reform.
The only result of the government's reforms would be to "deter interventions that courts regard as valuable in determining the review decisions" he adds.
Interveners costs
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now turn their attention to an amendment to require "interveners" in judicial review to meet the costs that arise out of their intervention.
Organisations can currently be invited by the court to "intervene" in cases to function as expert witnesses, outside of the adversarial process.
Such interveners are asked to cover their own costs but can be required by a judge to pay any costs that arise out of their intervention - for example, the defendant's lawyers costs for any further work they are required to do to rebut the intervener's points. The government's changes would make this practice mandatory in all judicial review cases.
Third defeat
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers are unrelenting as they give the government its third defeat of the evening - and 101st of this parliament - rejecting proposals to require individuals to provide financial information about themselves and those who support them, to ensure that they can be liable for costs from either side if required.
Peers voted to re-instert a clause that would return discretion in these matters to judges by 210 votes to 192, a majority of 18.
'Chilling effect'
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Pannick says the government's changes as set out will have a "chilling effect" on judicial review due to a fear by potential contributors that they will be ordered to pay the defendants cost.
He calls on peers to reject the proposals and re-instate his motion to return discretion to judge in these matters.
Mandatory revelation
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now turn their attention to the government proposal to require individuals to provide financial information about themselves and those who support them, to ensure that they can be liable.
Under the plans, courts will face new rules on assigning costs based on the financial situation of applicants and their supporters.
At the moment judges can request these financial details but the government are seeking to make this mandatory.
BreakingBreaking News
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers have handed the government it's 100th defeat of this Parliament as they vote to remove a requirement on judges to review all judicial review appeals at the preliminary stage and throw out all cases where it appears "highly likely" that the outcome for the applicant would not have been substantially different if the conduct complained of had not occurred.
Peers back Lord Pannick's motion to return judicial discretion in these matter by 274 votes to 205, a majority of 69.
