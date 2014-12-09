Tuesday in Westminster

Shadow Treasury minister Lord Davies of Oldham says Labour welcomes this bill as it gives additional help to parents with childcare costs - saying that the costs of childcare "have been soaring" in recent years while families receive very little help - but calls the bill "too little, too late".

He also tells peers that he is worried that the majority of financial support from the bill will go to those with "above average incomes", while support for those "in very real need" will form only a small fraction of the allocation. "Those who can afford to pay more will get more" from this bill he says.

Labour is also concerned about the complexity the scheme will add to child care benefits, as it is "not at all clear whether parents will get a better return under this scheme or universal credit", he says.

While supporting the motion he says the Labour party would put a "different perspective" on support for parents and children.