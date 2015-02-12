Thursday in the European Parliament
Summary
- The sitting began at 08.00 GMT with a debate on fighting internet child abuse.
- After that, MEPs held the traditional Thursday morning debates on human rights cases, before resolutions on the cases were approved at lunchtime - see 'Key Video'
- The first highlighted the case of Bob Rugurika, a journalist in Burundi who was arrested last month.
- MEPs then discussed the case of Raif Badawi, the blogger sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison by the authorities in Saudi Arabia for insulting Islam.
- The final case related to the alleged exhumation of graves of people who went missing during the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus.
- MEPs also gave their approval to setting up a special committee to look into tax rulings in EU countries, following last November's "Luxleaks" revelations.
A committee? What kind?
James Panichi at European Voice has been looking into the disagreements between the political groups over what kind of committee to set up into EU tax rulings - noting that "a special committee of investigation is not the same as a committee of inquiry".
Confused? You can read thefull post here.
Final vote
MEPs have passed a joint resolution condemning violence by Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq, the final vote at today's sitting.
There will now be short speeches in which the MEPs can explain how they voted.
Disagreement over how to investigate
The calls for a committee have also led to divisions between the Parliament's political groups - both the left-wing GUE group and the Green/EFA group had called for a more powerful, "inquiry" committee to be set up into the affair - instead of the special committee mentioned in today's resolution.
However, the leaders of the bigger political groups blocked this proposal, citing advice from the Parliament's legal service that said the object of investigation for such a committee was not clear enough and that it would break the Parliament's rules of procedure.
GUE and the Greens have dismissed this as a political manoeuvre.
Motion passed
The motion calling for a special committee to be established into tax rulings has been passed, by 612 to 19, with 23 abstentions.
Thetext specifies that the body shall be composed of 45 members and will last for six months.
Investigate tax rulings
MEPs are now voting on a resolution to set up a committee to look into tax rulings by EU member states.
The call for an investigation follows what many in the EU bubble now refer to as the "Luxleaks" revelations that emerged only days after the new Commission took office last November.
Areport by the International Consortium of Investigate Journalists alleged that companies such as Pepsi and Ikea had made "sweetheart" deals with the government of Luxembourg - where the Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, used to be prime minister.
Mr Juncker has denied any wrongdoing - but the affair has overshadowed the first few months of the new Commission, with many MEPs saying that Mr Juncker's association with the story undermines the Commission's attempts to carry out investigations into state aid.
Access to graves demanded
The resolution calling for access to be given to the authorities to the mass graves near the village in Ashia is also passed.
Blogger's release called for
The resolution calling for blogger Raif Badawi to be released is passed by 460 to 153, with 29 abstentions.
The joint text was agreed between six groups - agreement could not be found with the centre-right EPP on the exact wording of the text.
Resolution approved
The resolution calling for the release of Burundi journalist Bob Rugurika is approved on a show of hands.
Voting about to begin
As this final human rights debate winds up, MEPs are now taking their seats for today's voting session.
As well as the resolutions on this morning's three human rights debates, MEPs will also be voting on a resolution calling for a special parliamentary committee to be set up to look into tax rulings in the EU member states.
MEPs will also vote on a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Iraq and Syria.
Truth commission
Ukip's James Carver calls for a "truth and reconciliation commission" to be set up in Cyprus, along the lines of a similar commission set up at the end of apartheid in South Africa.
@Europarl_EN
Access to graves
Centre-right Cypriot MEP Lefteris Christoforou accuses Turkey of "stubbornly refusing" to allow the authorities access to the graves to investigate the circumstances of the deaths - something he says is "typical" the country.
Missing persons
Ignazio Corrao, from Italy's Five Star movement, praises the work of Cyprus's Committee on Missing Persons, whose work he says brings hope to the relatives of those who went missing during the conflict that they might have "closure" on their deaths.
He says the Turkish government must be urged to "do its bit", and should be put under pressure to "shed some light" on the matter, he adds.
Background to conflict
The village of Ashia was bombarded by Turkish air forces in August 1974, during an invasion by Turkish forces of the north of the country in response to a military coup on the island which was backed by the Athens government.
The island was effectively partitioned, with the northern third inhabited by Turkish Cypriots and the southern two-thirds by Greek Cypriots.
The Turkish-held area declared itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 1983 - but is recognised only by Turkey, which keeps around 30,000 troops in the north of the island.
The southern part of the island - known as the Republic of Cyprus - became an EU member in 2004.
Cyprus debate
That's the debate on Raif Badawi finished. MEPs will vote on a resolution at lunchtime.
The last of this morning's human rights debates relates to the graves of 106 people who went missing from a village in Cyprus in 1974 after an invasion by Turkish forces.
The Cypriot Parliament has accused Turkey of having exhumed the remains from some of the graves.
Intervention
Mr Badawi's plight has drawn widespread media attention.
It has beenreported that Prince Charles raised his case with Saudi Arabia's new king during a visit to the country this week, although the details of the "private" talk have not been revealed.
Amnesty International had urged Prince Charles to raise the case during the visit, calling on him to "pass on a few well-chosen words" to the new Saudi monarch.
Arms sales clouding the issue?
SNP MEP Alyn Smith, echoing a point made by a number of other members in this debate, says the credibility of certain EU member states - including the UK - in dealing with Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses might be improved if they "thought a little bit less about arms sales" with the country.
Abuse of human rights
Labour MEP Richard Howitt tells MEPs that each of the lashes that Mr Badawi has been sentenced to are an abuse of human rights, in which they "must all feel the pain".
Who is Raif Badawi?
Raif Badawi is the founder of Liberal Saudi Network, a now-closed online forum that sought to encourage debate on religious and political matters.
In 2012, he was arrested and charged with "insulting Islam through electronic channels" and "going beyond the realm of obedience".
A year later, he was cleared of apostasy, which could have carried a death sentence.
Saudi Arabia enforces a strict version of Islamic law and does not tolerate political dissent.
It has some of the highest social media usage rates in the region, and has cracked down on domestic online criticism.