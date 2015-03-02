Monday in Westminster: 2 March 2015

And that's it for today's live coverage of Westminster.
MPs meet again tomorrow from 11.30 GMT for Foreign Office questions.
The main business is the third estimates day, focusing on work and pensions and health spending.
'All-Ireland' market
House of Commons
Parliament
Energy and Climate Change Minister Amber Rudd, replying for the government, says that extending the scheme to Northern Ireland would require new legislation.
In addition, Northern Ireland is part of an "all-Ireland energy market" and only "the largest supplier" would meet the criteria to take part in the scheme.
This could distort the single energy market, the minister argues.
About the Warm Home Discount
House of Commons
Parliament
The Warm Home Discount is a government scheme to help households at risk of fuel poverty in England, Scotland and Wales.
The scheme offers eligible people a one-off discount on their electricity bill.
To be eligible, people must be in receipt of the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, which tops up pensioners' weekly income.
A different scheme known simply as Warm Homes, offering insulation and heating measures to households in receipt of a qualifying benefit, is available in Northern Ireland.
Scheme not available
House of Commons
Parliament
Margaret Ritchie, the SDLP MP for South Down, is leading tonight's adjournment debate.
She says that Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK in which the Warm Home Discount is not available.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
That concludes today's estimates day debates.
There will be more tomorrow, as MPs consider a report by the Work and Pensions Committee on support for housing costs in the reformed welfare system, and a report by the Health Committee on children's and adolescents' mental health.
Finally tonight, the adjournment debate concerns the extension of the Warm Home Discount Scheme to Northern Ireland.
'Balanced' budget
House of Commons
Parliament
Defence Minister Mark Francois, summing up for the government in the defence debate, says: "The world simply does not stand still and events will not give us rest."
He says the government inherited "chaos" from Labour in 2010 and "the budget is now back in balance".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Proper defence review'
Shadow defence minister Kevan Jones says a future Labour government would meet current defence spending commitments in 2015-16.
He says Labour would hold "a proper defence review" examining "our role in the world".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Yes to 2%'
House of Commons
Parliament
"Yes to 2%. Yes to a full commitment to Nato," says Conservative MP Neil Carmichael, speaking in the estimates day debate on defence spending.
Nato has set a target that member states should each spend a minimum of 2% of their national wealth or GDP on defence.
The promises and rhetoric that they will meet the threat is not matched by reality.
New research by Ian Kearns and Denitsa Raynova of the European Leadership Network (ELN) found that six countries, including two of the biggest defence spenders in Europe, the UK and Germany, will cut defence expenditure in 2015.
Defence spending in France, the other big spender in Europe, will remain static.
Housing modernisation call
House of Commons
Parliament
The Liberal Democrat MP for Colchester, Sir Bob Russell, uses his speech to call for the modernisation of housing for serving military personnel and their families.
"As a moral obligation, the government should do it," he says, proposing that it could be funded from "the proceeds from the sale of radio spectrum which the Ministry of Defence no longer requires".
He adds: "It's a disgrace that the Ministry of Defence - this government - has failed so many families."
BBCCopyright: BBC
About Nato
House of Commons
Parliament
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was formed in 1949 at a time of post-war communist expansion.
Nato now has 28 member states in Europe and North America.
The alliance's stated aim is "to safeguard the freedom and security of its members by political and military means".
Members agree that an armed attack against one is an attack against them all.
US Army chief's 'concern'
House of Commons
Parliament
Tonight's debate follows comments by US Army Chief of Staff Raymond Odierno, who said he was "very concerned" about the impact of spending cuts on the UK's armed forces.
He warned that falling defence spending could result in British units operating within US ranks, rather than divisions working alongside each other.
The Ministry of Defence said the government was committed to spending 2% of GDP on defence.
Prime Minister David Cameron said the UK remained a "very strong and capable partner" for the US.
'Uncertainty'
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Nicholas Soames says the world has moved from "absolute certainty - the Cold War" to uncertainty with the "War on Terror".
He claims that "leading edge" research and development will be needed.
Russian 'doctrine'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Sir Hugh Bayley says that Russia under Vladimir Putin has displayed a doctrine in which it "reserves the right to intervene in other states" where there are Russian speakers.
This includes not only Ukraine but Georgia and Moldova, he adds.
Defence and security reviews set out the government's defence priorities and decide the future shape and size of the UK's armed forces.
Amendment withdrawn
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Strasburger withdraws his amendment and the government provisions go through unopposed.
Journalist sources
House of Lords
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
Liberal Democrat peer Lord Strasburger is on his feet arguing that he protection given to journalistic sources needs beefing up. He re-tables an amendment similar to the one he and his colleague Julian Huppert had tabled at previous stages of the bill, which would prevent police officers access to journalists' phone records or confidential material without permission from a judge - as recommended by the Independent Interception Communications Commissioner.
The government have proposed a concession that would require any code of practice under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act to include provisions which protect the public interest in the confidentiality of journalistic sources, and argue that the Serious Crime Bill is not the right vehicle for Lord Strasburger's amendment
Closing speech for the government
House of Commons
Parliament
Local Government Minister Kris Hopkins says he agrees with the select committee that local government leaders must be "at the heart of the debate over English devolution".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Local government 'emasculated'
House of Commons
Parliament
Summing up for Labour in the debate on English devolution, shadow local government minister Andy Sawford says that "councils, rather than feeling empowered by this government, feel emasculated".
He adds that local authorities have faced "the biggest cuts" in public spending.
'We do not need an English Parliament'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Simon Danczuk backs "fiscal devolution" to local government.
"We do not need an English Parliament creating yet another tier, another layer, between people and power," he argues.
He believes that people should not be concerned if devolution happens "at different rates in different areas".
Mandatory reporting on FGM
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers back plans to create a mandatory duty on health professional and teachers to notify police of female genital mutilation within one month of becoming aware of the crime.
'Devolution to England'
House of Commons
Parliament
The Conservative MP for Wokingham, John Redwood, says: "If we are going to have devolution in England, we first need devolution to England."
He argues that England needs more powers over areas such as transport, as there are "more generous devolution settlements now being offered to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland".
'Deathbed repentance'
House of Commons
Parliament
Austin Mitchell, the Labour MP for Great Grimsby, describes devolution to Greater Manchester as a "deathbed repentance by a government which had centralised continuously in a country that is over-centralised already".
He claims that a concentration of power in London and the south-east of England "needs to be reversed so the rest of us can have a chance".
He also jokes that the government is building a "northern powerhouse on the wet side of the Pennines rather than on the hardworking, intelligent, serious part".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sexual communication offence
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers agree to create a new offence of sexual communication in an effort to stop paedophiles asking for explicit photos from children on mobiles or online, even if it cannot be proved that they have received an illegal image.
The new offence will carry a sentence of up to two years in prison and allow police and prosecutors to pursue those who attempt to groom children online regardless of whether the message was responded to or not.
Serious Crime Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now move the consideration of Commons amendments to the Serious Crime Bill.
Straight away, peers agree to accept the Commons' suggestion to place a duty on banks and other institutions to provide "suspicious activity reports" to the security services if they suspect money laundering or financing of terrorism by their clients.
The provision is accepted unanimously.
Manchester health devolution
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Graham Stringer, a former leader of Manchester City Council, welcomes "the devolution of the health budget" to the region so that "health and social care can work together".
Ten councils will take over the local NHS budget from April next year, and integrate it with social care which they already run.
The combined budget will be worth about £6bn a year.
Teachers' fault?
House of Lords
Parliament
Former Conservative Cabinet member John Gummer, now Lord Deben, complains that teachers are being unfairly blamed for the radicalisation of fighters such as Mohammed Emwazi.
The government should stop people pointing the finger at teachers who have "done a job and trying to do it as well as possible", and are now being blamed for something they could not have prevented, he says.
Travel advice
House of Lords
Parliament
The Bishop of Norwich asks for advice for UK citizens who have family members in the conflict zone and may be tempted to travel and fight "for their protection".
Lord Bates says the government recommends no-one travels to the conflict zones.
Counter narrative needed
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Hamwee argues that it is "fundamentally important" to understand the motivation of young people who are drawn to fight in Syria, and disseminate "a counter narrative" to combat radicalisation.
Lord Bates says these functions are carried out by the government's 'Prevent' and 'Channel' strategy.
Relocation power
House of Lords
Parliament
During the earlier statement, Theresa May refused to accept claims made by Labour that her decision to scrap control orders - which contained powers to relocate targets - in 2012 and replace them with TPIMs (terrorism prevention and investigation measures) enabled two of Mohammed Emwazi's associates to abscond.
Tpims did not allow relocation until very recently, when their powers were increased in the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act.
Counter Terrorism Statement
House of Lords
Parliament
Home Office Minister Lords Bates is now repeating Theresa May's statement on removing relocation powers which facilitated the travel of individuals to Syria.
Important government statements made in the House of Commons will sometimes be repeated in the Lords at an appropriate time to fit in with the main business.
Once the statement has been repeated, peers have an opportunity to quiz a government minister on the content of the statement, as in the House of Commons.
Recall Bill passes
House of Lords
Parliament
And with that the Recall of MPs Bill passes its final stages in the House of Lords. The bill is now in a process known as parliamentary "ping pong".
Both Houses must agree on the final form of the bill before it can proceed to royal assent and become law.
More powers for local authorities
House of Commons
Parliament
Clive Betts suggests that further powers could be devolved to local authorities including council tax bands, business rates and the work programme.
Government concession
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers agree to a government concession to reduce the period in which a recall petition is available for signing from eight weeks to six, and requiring a report on the process to be published.
Cabinet Office Minister Lord Gardiner of Kimble tells peers this period "would strike the right balance between tightening the process and allowing proper access to signing".
Keeping current guidelines
House of Lords
Parliament
Cabinet office Minister Lord Wallace of Saltaire says that the government has no plans to change current guidelines, which allow lay members to sit on committees.
Indeed the Parliamentary standards committee has had three lay members since 2013 and may increase that number to seven - but does not allow these members to vote.
UK 'centralised'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Clive Betts, who chairs the Communities and Local Government Committee, says the UK is one of the most centralised countries.
Responses to the urgent question are over and MPs move on to the estimates day debates.
The House of Commons sets aside three days during each year to consider the estimates of public spending by government departments.
In practice, this means debates on reports by select committees relating to a particular government department.
The first of these today is a report by the Communities and Local Government Committee on devolution in England.
Against Magna Carta
House of Lords
Parliament
Several peers from across the House are claiming that lay-membership of the standards committee is in contravention with Magna Carta - which established the principle of trial by peers - and the Bill of Rights - which asserts parliamentary privilege and that proceedings of parliament should not be questioned by non-parliamentarians.
Senior Tory peer Lord Cormack tells peers he is "frankly astonished that people that I regard highly as doughty defenders of parliament should be complicit in an amendment that only has the effect of further emasculating [parliament]".
Post update
@RebeccaKeating
Rebecca Keating
BBC News
Quite a few MPs criticising media's naming of Emwazi & the three schoolgirls who've gone to Syria. Theresa May backing calls for 'restraint'
'Not Islamic'
House of Commons
Parliament
Theresa May says: "So-called Islamic State is not Islamic and it is not a state."
She commends "imams across the country" who have said recent terrorist acts are "not in their name".
Islamic State
House of Commons
Parliament
The extremist Sunni Muslim paramilitaries fighting Syrian and Iraqi army forces have named themselves IS or Islamic State.
Its leaders claim it has established a modern "caliphate" in parts of Syria and Iraq.
A number of hostages captured by IS have been murdered in videos posted online by the organisation.
Both Muslim and non-Muslim communities in the region have claimed that IS is imposing a brutal dictatorship and thousands of refugees have fled areas taken over by IS.
'Probing' amendment
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Campbell-Savours is on his feet again, proposing a so-called "probing amendment" to find out the government's position on allowing non-MPs to sit on the Standards and Privileges committee.
Appointing lay members without clear legislation on their role and voting powers "might have a chilling affect on how the committee carries out its work", he warns.
'Abhorrent'
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Bob Stewart says he finds it "abhorrent" that the media have given "a nickname" to an extremist.
He is referring to Islamic State militant Mohammed Emwazi, who has been pictured in the videos of the beheadings of Western hostages and who had been dubbed "Jihadi John".
Mr Stewart says this could result in him being regarded as "some sort of modern-day Jesse James".
Labour MP David Winnick disputes that the media have portrayed Mr Emwazi as a "hero".
'Authoritarian views'
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat MP Julian Huppert urges the home secretary "not to give way to the authoritarian views of the party opposite".
He says Labour was "wrong on identity cards, wrong on 90 day detention without charge and they are wrong now".
Amendment withdrawn
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Campbell-Savours withdraws his amendment after failing to get support from either the government or his own Labour party.
In a parting shot, however, he warns that "there will be a decision and a public row and those that argued in defence of this 10 day nonsense will come to regret what they've done".
'Police spotters'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Keith Vaz, who chairs the Home Affairs Committee, raises the case of Shamima Begum and Amira Abase, both 15, and Kadiza Sultana, 16, who flew from London to Istanbul on 17 February.
The girls are believed to have been travelling to join Islamic State in Syria.
"Police spotters [from the UK] need to be placed in Istanbul because this is a location of concern," Mr Vaz argues.
Commons decision
House of Lords
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
Cabinet Office Minister Lord Wallace of Saltaire says there is "no strong case for reversing the decision of the House of Commons", which has primacy, to set the trigger at 10 day suspensions.
The 10 day trigger was "clearly based" on the precedent of 10 days suspensions being reserved for the most severe misdeeds - including misuse of and providing access to lobbyists.
Powers reintroduced
House of Commons
Parliament
Theresa May says the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act, passed by Parliament, reintroduces relocation powers.
Yvette Cooper says "an estimated 600" UK citizens have travelled to join the conflict in Syria.
She raises the government's decision to abolish control orders and relocation powers.
"No-one could then be relocated," the shadow home secretary adds, claiming that police had said it was one of the best ways to disrupt terrorist activity.
She also asks when the authorities in Istanbul were alerted to three UK schoolgirls believed to be on the way to Syria.
'Advised against all travel to Syria'
House of Commons
Parliament
"The government has insistently and emphatically advised against all travel to Syria and parts of Iraq," Theresa May tells the House.
The government has committed extra funding and ensured the police and security services have more powers, she adds.
This includes the power to temporarily confiscate the passports of people suspected of attempting to travel overseas to take part in terrorist activities.
"I can confirm that this power has already been used," the home secretary says.
Politicising the standards committee
House of Lords
Parliament
Several peers, including former members of the Parliamentary Standards committee, have expressed their concern that the 10-day suspension trigger will lead to a "politicisation" of the standards committee - as MPs will have the power to push their colleagues and potential rivals into a by-election.
While many want to see the measure dropped entirely from the bill, several see Lord Campbell-Savours amendments as an acceptable compromise.
Urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Secretary Theresa May is answering an urgent question from her Labour counterpart, Yvette Cooper, on the government's counter-terrorism policy and the travel of individuals to Syria.
Strengthening the standards committee
House of Lords
Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
Lord Campbell-Savours says the "Rifkind-Straw affair of recent weeks" has helped make the case for extending the length of suspension to 15 days - though he admits he originally wanted a 20 day trigger imposed.
His measure will strengthen the bill by allowing Parliament's standards committee to impose "higher penalties [on MPs] who sin" without spurring an unnecessary by-election, he argues.
The Bill as it currently stands will lead to "a clustering" of suspensions of under 10 days for misbehaving MPs, he warns.
Last education questions
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are putting topical questions to education ministers.
Nicky Morgan begins her answers by telling MPs that this is "the last education questions of this Parliament" and thanking "all staff and governors" in England's schools.
Education is a devolved matter in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sex education question
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat MP Simon Wright argues that recent cases of child exploitation show an urgent need for "age-appropriate" sex and relationships education, starting at primary school.
Education Minister Nick Gibb says that the "quality of the teaching" is more important than whether the subject is statutory.
He says that "all sex and relation education should be age-appropriate" and encourage "positive values".
Recall of MPs Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now turn to the Third Reading of the Recall for MPs Bill - the measure to give voters a means of sacking an MP for expenses abuse and other serious misconduct.
Unlike in the House of Commons, amendments can still be tabled at Third reading in the House of Lords.
First up is an amendment from Labour peer and former MP, Lord Campbell-Savours to increase the length of suspension from the Commons - which would trigger the recall process - from 10 days to 15.
Astute-class Submarines
House of Lords
Parliament
Former chief of Naval Staff Lord West of Spithead tells Peers that its is taking longer to build Astute-class submarines than before, leading to "more money being spent" and concerns from the US that the missile compartments on future submarines "may be impacted."
Defence Minister Lord Astor of Hever says that the speed with which Astute-class submarines are built is increasing "as lessons are learned."
Difficult dicussions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Wallace explains that discussion relating to re-opening the Tehran embassy has been slowed by what he euphemistically calls some "elements in the Iranian regime that are not as easy to negotiate with or receive assurances from as [The Iranian] Foreign Affairs department."
'Attainment gap'
House of Commons
Parliament
The electioneering begins, as shadow education secretary Tristram Hunt claims "the attainment gap" between poorer and better-off pupils has widened under the present government.
He argues that this and other problems can be fixed by a Labour government.
Education Secretary Nicky Morgan accuses Mr Hunt of talking "drivel" and insists that the attainment gap is closing.
Many peers are "not happy" and some think that the House of Lords should "flex our muscles on a bill that comes from the House [of Commons]", he says.
Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Stowell of Beeston reminds peers that the House of Lords "has the prerogative" to stop bills in the way it has.
Picture: Education questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Education Minister Sam Gyimah answers questions from MPs.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Banal' Lords reform
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer, and former minister, Jeff Rooker kicks off today's proceedings with an opaque-looking question on the effectiveness of the Conventions between the two Houses of Parliament.
Lord Rooker is pushing for parties to go beyond the "banal slogan" of "composition" of the House of Lords when they set out Lords reform in their manifestoes and look at their thinking on the powers and functions and relations between the two Houses.
Questions begin
House of Commons
Parliament
The first question today is from Labour's John Mann, asking how many academies have reported a decline in exam results in the last year.
Education questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Questions to Education Secretary Nicky Morgan and her ministerial team are about to start.
Topics include the cost of childcare for parents of disabled children, the merits of grammar schools and teachers' workloads.
House of Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
Our live coverage of the House of Lords is also about to begin.
After the daily oral question session, peers will consider making a few final tweaks to the Recall of MPs Bill - the measure to give voters a means of sacking an MP for expenses abuse and other serious misconduct - in its third reading debate.
Peers will then hear a statement on whether removing relocation powers - formerly contained in control orders - facilitated the travel of individuals to Syria.
Then the Serious Crime Bill bounces back from the Commons to allow peers to consider amendments made by MPs, none of which are likely to be pushed to a vote.
More Commons business
House of Commons
Parliament
The main business today is the second estimates day, on which MPs are asked to consider spending by government departments.
The House will debate devolution in England and the next Defence and Security Review.
Finally, SDLP MP Margaret Ritchie has secured an adjournment debate on the extension of the Warm Home Discount Scheme to Northern Ireland.
Welcome
House of Commons
Parliament
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today in Parliament.
The House of Commons sits from 14.30 GMT for education questions.
This will be followed by an urgent question from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, who will ask whether removing relocation powers facilitated the travel of individuals to Syria.
Ms Cooper told the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the removal of key parts of controls orders for terrorist suspects in 2011 had been a mistake. The government reintroduced relocation powers this year.
