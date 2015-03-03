Politics Live - 3 March

Gillian Schonrock, Poole writes: "If teachers and social workers have the threat of criminal proceedings hanging over them, they will behave differently. While that may have the effect of preventing the Rochdale situation from happening again, it will also cause a lot of unnecessary referrals to social services, and investigations."

Emma, County Durham comments: "This isn't anything new. Any person in care could tell you that. I left care in 1993. It was prevalent then, social workers weren't interested nor were the police - after all, you were in care."

Gareth Hillary, Stockport says: "As someone who works in the social sector, I read plenty of abuse cases and Serious Case Reviews. These proposals are terrible. Social workers have enough on their plates as it is with case loads of up to 50 children, depending on the local authority. .. There is no culture of denial, there is a culture of blame."

John, Bootle comments: "Am I completely out of touch here? Where is the role of parents in all this? We are talking about children. If they are being led astray under the noses of their own parents or guardians, why are these carers not castigated and punished with up to five years in prison?"

Rob Miles, Poole says: "Every year, at least 200 children vanish from school registers without trace. For centuries, child abuse was ignored by the law, so we have no systematic approach to keeping records of where children are meant to be and who is meant to be looking after them."