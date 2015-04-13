Stormont Live

The DUP's Sydney Anderson says he has "grave concerns" about the proposed changes and that there is a "risk of decimating neighbourhood policing in Upper Bann.

His party colleague, Stephen Moutray, says it appears to be "a budgetary exercise", and the most "retrograde step" in policing since the Patten reforms.

Ulster Unionist Ross Hussey says the changes "do not make sense".