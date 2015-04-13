Stormont Live

The culture and education ministers are appearing in Question Time at 2pm. You can expect questions to Culture Minister Caral Ni Chuilin about recently-announced cuts in the arts sector.
MLAs are debating a Sinn Fein motion on increasing women's participation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)
The Assembly is debating the consideration stage of the Pensions Bill, which would raise the state pension age to 67.
Today's adjournment debate is on neighbourhood policing in Upper Bann.
The Assembly is adjourned
That's it from Stormont this afternoon.
Join us tomorrow morning when Regional Development Minister Danny Kennedy will be appearing before the committee to discuss his department's budget allocation for 2015/16.
'Grave concerns'
The DUP's Sydney Anderson says he has "grave concerns" about the proposed changes and that there is a "risk of decimating neighbourhood policing in Upper Bann.
His party colleague, Stephen Moutray, says it appears to be "a budgetary exercise", and the most "retrograde step" in policing since the Patten reforms.
Ulster Unionist Ross Hussey says the changes "do not make sense".
'Unworkable' policing arrangements
Mrs Dobson says changes to neighbourhood policing services in E District are "frankly unworkable and unacceptable".
These changes, she explains, include the transfer of response teams from Portadown and Banbridge to Armagh and Lurgan.
Neighbourhood Policing across Upper Bann
Ulster Unionist Jo-Anne Dobson is bringing an adjournment debate on the future of neighbourhood policing across Upper Bann.
Motion passes
The motion passes on an oral vote.
Work experience
The minister says his department is currently preparing a website to underline the importance of gaining work experience and pursue careers in science and technology.
Mr Farry says DEL is providing £71k for the "Upskilled to Compete" initiative to encourage more girls to study STEM subjects, to develop a mentoring scheme and to link businesses with schools.
'Equality of opportunity'
Employment Minister Stephen Farry addresses the gender divide in terms of certain careers - "some may say this is natural and should really not matter, but it does matter when you consider what are some of the most important and fastest growing parts of the economy".
"There is a moral or ethical aspect to this in terms of ensuring equality of opportunity," he says.
Female enrolment
The DUP's Sydney Anderson says there are some areas where female student enrolment outnumbers that of males, such as medicine, dentistry, biosciences and pharmacy.
He says universities and colleges must continue to assess their recruitment strategies and calls on business and industry to do all they can to encourage more female applicants.
'A man's game'
Sinn fein's Chris Hazzard says there is little gender disparity in terms of school results but in terms of careers there is "embedded bias about science that it is a man's game".
'Workforce of the future'
Anna Lo of Alliance says "clearly the workforce of the future will need to be skilled in STEM to meet the growing demands from an economy increasingly dependent on ICT and innovation from research and development".
"If we fail to inspire our young females we are not maximising the potential pool of talent from both sexes," she adds.
STEM debate resumes
Ulster Unionist Sandra Overend resumes the debate on women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Careers advice, she says, is key to addressing the gender imbalance in these sectors.
She notes the lack of progress on a childcare strategy, which she says the Employment Minister Stephen Farry had discussed in 2013.
Irish language and Ulster Scots
Ulster Unionist Danny Kinahan suggests that it may be time for the minister to drop the "sacred cow" of the new Irish language school in Dungiven rather than cut modern languages.
"The Irish language is a modern language, and it is therefore part of the modern language provision," Mr O'Dowd replies.
Nelson McCausland of the DUP says it is a case of "you can have any language you want so long as it's Irish".
The minster says he is also committed to providing wider access to Ulster Scots.
Primary languages
The SDLP's Alex Attwood asks about the minister's decision to end funding for a modern languages programme for primary schools.
The minister says it was a matter of pressures on funding.
He says he encourages schools to continue the scheme out of their own funds, and there is also the possibility of accessing EU funds.
'A rainy day'
In reply to a question from the DUP's Michelle McIlveen, who chairs the Education Committee, the minister says the situation where schools are not spending all their funds cannot continue.
There are £47m in unspent funds.
"These are quite significant surpluses," he says.
Mr O'Dowd says some schools have told him the surpluses are "for a rainy day".
"I tell you what, it is a rainy day," he says.
Education Questions
Education Minister John O'Dowd is answering questions on the floor of the house.
Where does the blame lie?
The minister invites Alban Maginness to put the blame "where it lies, with the Westminster government".
Mr Maginness says he will put the blame in the right place "with her and with her party, and with the Executive, which passed a bad budget".
The minister describes the SDLP's attitude to the budget as "pathetic".
'Unfair and disproportionate'
The DUP's Nelson McCausland, referring to reports that Queens University is to cut funding to the Belfast Festival, says it is "almost unimaginable" that Belfast could not have a major arts festival.
The minister says she has not heard directly from the festival organisers.
She says the festival "will come back".
The SDLP's Alban Maginness says there is "palpable" anger in the arts community about funding cuts made by the Arts Council.
He quotes the playwright, Martyn Lynch, saying the cuts are "unfair and disproportionate".
'Disgraceful comments'
The TUV's Jim Allister calls on the minister and Sport NI to stop the "discriminatory practice" of "refusing to fund clubs that are not affiliated to the IABA (Irish Amateur Boxing Association)".
The minister says this is not the first time Mr Allister has accused her and Sport NI of "sectarian" or "discriminatory" practices.
She says she completely refutes this, describes Mr Allister's comments as "disgraceful" and calls on him to withdraw them.
Funding for the arts
Chris Lyttle of Alliance raises the question of "the scale and level of reductions being applied to the arts in Northern Ireland".
He asks the minister what she can do to help.
Ms Ni Chuilin says she is "saddened that we are in this situation".
She advises Mr Lyttle to ask his party leader to support other executive parties to "firmly put the blame" on cuts made to the block grant by the Westminster government.
Question Time
The sitting resumes with questions to the Culture Minister, Caral Ni Chuilin.
