Newsnight Live - 14 April

The Greens have launched their manifesto today. Why they chose to do it on the same day as the much larger Conservatives I do not know – I suspect it is going to be difficult for them not to get swallowed in a flurry of right to buy excitement.

But the Greens have another electoral problem. Whilst at least 5% of the country tell pollsters they want to vote for them (more than the SNP), their support is spread out over many seats. So whilst the SNP on some projections could get upwards of 40 seats, the Greens will be very pleased to get anywhere close to double figures. The SNP’s support is very heavily concentrated in those 30 or 40 seats – whereas for the Greens, getting 5% everywhere would mean no seats at all.

Some bright spark has come up with a rather interesting solution to this – vote swapping. The idea is that if you’re a Green supporter in, say, a constituency that is winnable for the Conservatives but hopeless for the Greens, you can agree to "swap" your vote with someone in a constituency that is winnable for the Greens. Here’s a website that tries to link up Green and Labour voters, for example.

Seems like a rather innovative way of people making their vote count a bit more. But let’s – and bear with me here – apply a little bit of game theory here. You may be familiar with the prisoners’ dilemma. In it, two prisoners are about to go to trial. They can each choose to cooperate, and stay silent about the full extent of their crimes, or ‘defect’ and fess up. If both cooperate, they get a shorter sentence – but if one of them defects but the other doesn’t, the one that didn’t defect gets a much longer sentence (for lying to the court). Game theory says that, so long as the prisoners can’t communicate, they will both defect – they won’t want to take the risk of serving the longer sentence. The irony is, if they could only be sure the other would cooperate, both would be better off. If you’re confused, sit and stare at this table a bit:

BBC Copyright: BBC

To my mind, this is exactly the situation people on vote swapping websites find themselves in – only with voters instead of prisoners. If you agree to vote Labour in your constituency, despite really being a Green (in exchange for vice versa elsewhere), there is a strong incentive to ‘defect’. You have tricked your partner into voting Green AS WELL as you. Thus there is an incentive for both players to ‘defect’ - and we simply end up with the situation we started in – a Green voter voting Green in a hopeless constituency, and a Labour voter voting Labour in a hopeless constituency for them. The game would look like this:

BBC Copyright: BBC

Of course, you might believe that people put some intrinsic value in simply keeping their promises to strangers on the internet. And maybe the Greens will do rather well out of it. I’m rather cynical about that. But perhaps I’ve spent too much time around politicians.