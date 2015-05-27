That's all from Politics Live for tonight. It's been a busy day at Westminster, with the Queen's Speech revealing the government's plans for the next 12 months. Measures included:

-An EU referendum by the end of 2017

-More free childcare

-An income tax freeze

-The right-to-buy for housing association tenants

You can read more on the individual measures here .

In other political news, sources confirmed former Prime Minister Tony Blair is to stand down from his role as Middle East envoy representing the US, Russia, the UN and the EU.

We'll be back tomorrow morning.