That's all from Politics Live for tonight. It's been a busy day at Westminster, with the Queen's Speech revealing the government's plans for the next 12 months. Measures included:
-An EU referendum by the end of 2017
-More free childcare
-An income tax freeze
-The right-to-buy for housing association tenants
You can read more on the individual measures
here
.
In other political news,
sources confirmed
former Prime Minister Tony Blair is to stand down from his role as Middle East envoy representing the US, Russia, the UN and the EU.
We'll be back tomorrow morning.
Carswell attack
Business Secretary Sajid Javid has also condemned what he described on Twitter as an "outrageous attack" on UKIP MP Douglas Carswell.
He said it showed "no respect for democracy and freedom of speech".
Earlier, Mr Carswell said he feared for his life after being surrounded by a "lynch mob" of anti-austerity protesters taking part in an anti-austerity protest.
Defending MPs' rights
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Telegraph front page
The Times front page
The return of Today in Parliament...
Sean Curran
Parliamentary correspondent
With Parliament in full flight again, Today in Parliament is back on air - in its usual slot of 2330 on Radio 4. Parliamentary correspondent Sean Curran and the team report on the pageantry and politics of the Queen's Speech. There's Nick Clegg criticising the Conservatives, Baroness Royall paying a tearful tribute to the House of Lords and the SNP flouting protocol - by clapping.
Zero hours
House of Commons
Parliament
The Queen's Speech debate is done for the night, with MPs now moving on to a discussion on zero-hours contracts. You can follow it on the BBC Parliament site.
'Ineffective narrative'
House of Commons
Parliament
Speaking in the Queen's Speech debate, Labour's Geraint Davies says his party lost badly at the election because it failed to explain its "economic narrative effectively".
He accuses the Tories of short-term thinking in their policies on Europe and Human Rights.
Daily Express front page
FT front page
Second maiden speech
House of Commons
Parliament
Stephen Gethins, from the SNP, is the second new member to make his maiden speech tonight. He pays tribute to his predecessor as North East Fife MP, the former Lib Dem leader Menzies Campbell, and says it is a honour to represent the area.
On Europe, Mr Gethins says the SNP "fully intend" to make a "positive case" for staying in the EU, pointing out his party has some experience of referendum campaigning.
Twitter users have been sharing their views about the anti-austerity protests today, here are some:
Sharon
tweets her support for the protests: "#Solidarity with everyone on the #AntiAusterity #QueensSpeech protests & THANK YOU for being our voices #Liverpool #London #York #leeds"
Colin
added: "Protests in London is pointless about government policies. They have just won an election and the people have spoken.
#Conservative
"
Becky Whitman
comments on free speech: "#centrallondon #regentstreet #antiausterity #protest freedom of speech is a beautiful thing"
'Deep-seated' problems
It's quite clear the Labour Party has "deep-seated problems", Tory MP Kwasi Kwarteng says, adding he is surprised so many have even turned up. He also pays tribute to the SNP for turning up in vast numbers and welcomes its new members.
Historical child abuse
John Mann predicts historical child abuse is going to be "one of the defining issues of the next 5 years". In a passionate address, he tells the Commons the issue is widespread and nationwide.
'Reform appetite'
House of Commons
Parliament
There is an appetite for reform in Europe, Tory MP David Rutley says in the Commons. The UK has to tap into that, he says, adding that increasing centralisation cannot continue.
Where is everyone?
House of Commons
Parliament
John Mann, the Labour MP, is having a go at his Labour colleagues for not turning up for tonight's debate (there aren't many people in the Commons, apart from on the SNP benches). He says Labour members will have to be in Parliament challenging the Tories and the nationalists to win back power.
'Bounce back'
BBC News Channel
Lib Dem peer Lord Wallace tells BBC News there were parts of the country where his party did well and their local government base still exists in some places. In a year or two, he predicts, disillusionment with the Tories will be strong and his party will "bounce back".
'Shot Labour's fox'
House of Commons
Parliament
David Tredinnick, the Tory MP for Bosworth, says his party "shot the Labour fox" during the election campaign on the issue of health. But he questions whether enough is being done to tackle demand for the health service, mentioning obesity as an example.
EVEL debate
Sky News
Alex Salmond is talking about English votes for English laws at the moment. He tells Sky News Scottish MPs will continue to vote on issues with direct or indirect effect
He says the issue should be dealt with properly - earlier concerns were raised that Scottish MPs could be stopped from voting through standing orders.
Asked about SNP MPs being told off for clapping earlier, Mr Salmond says the Commons needed to catch up with the real world.
What about us?
House of Commons
Parliament
Meg Hillier, the Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch, says many of her constituents are asking "What about us?" They want to know about wealth and opportunity will be enjoyed by all, she tells the chamber.
Carswell 'feared for his life'
UKIP MP Douglas Carswell has told the Press Association he feared for his life after being surrounded by a "lynch mob" of anti-austerity protesters earlier.
He was trying to leave Westminster following the Queen's Speech when confronted by the group.
He said the protesters that shouted abuse at him as he waited for a bus appeared to have "pretty murderous" intent before he was escorted by officers into the back of a police van as demonstrations turned nasty.
Quote Message: It got extremely, extremely nasty. Their intentions were pretty murderous and I needed a lot of police officers to prevent them from attacking me"
It got extremely, extremely nasty. Their intentions were pretty murderous and I needed a lot of police officers to prevent them from attacking me"
Another crash?
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's John McDonnell is up next. The MP for Hayes and Harlington says "all the ingredients for another (economic) crash" are present at the moment. He says, for many, the economic crisis comes every pay day.
He also criticises right to buy, saying the government is making the housing crisis worse.
'Human tragedy'
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown is talking about foreign affairs in his speech.
He tells MPs the UK "desperately needs" a strategy on Ukraine, claiming Russian aggression is continuity "apace". And he says the UK also lacks a "concerted strategy" to deal with IS. He also says it looks like IS is playing a bigger part in Syria, where the situation is "extremely dangerous" and a "human tragedy".
Austerity protests
Labour 'will oppose union laws'
Channel 4
Away from the Commons, shadow business secretary Chuka Umunna has said Labour will oppose Conservative plans to make it harder for workers to strike.
The Queen's Speech included a Trade Unions Bill, which will introduce a requirement for 50 per cent of workers to vote in any ballot on strike action. It will also make a strike unlawful in essential public services - health, education, fire and transport - unless 40 per cent of those entitled to vote support taking action.
Mr Umunna told Channel 4 the Conservatives were "obsessed" with trade unions and had set out to "demonise" teachers and health workers.He said the bill would impose a "load of thresholds" that did not have to be met to be elected to parliament and "we'll oppose them on that basis".
Anti-austerity protest
Lots of comments about the Queen's Speech on Twitter.
Charlie Lexton
tweeted his view on the tax law: "#taxlock law is a waste of public money. #constitutionallaw101 #QueensSpeech"
Jeannie Holstein
comments on austerity: "Sell the Crown - that should bring in a few bob #QueensSpeech"
While
Josh Waldock
introduced some humour with his comment: "The #QueensSpeech was a disappointing sequel to Colin Firth's magnificent performance in 2010"
More powers for London
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Gareth Thomas is now talking about more powers for London. He says the city makes a huge contribution and economic and social imperatives mean it should get more power over a number of issues.
Showing solidarity
'Absolutely admirable'
House of Commons
Parliament
Jacob Rees-Mogg is next up. He says Brendan O'Hara's speech was superb and contained everything a maiden speech should. He says the SNP has shown the Conservatives how to behave, by dressing better and showing good manners, today.
He goes on to say the Queen's Speech is "absolutely admirable" on tax issues. And he tells MPs he supports the use of standing orders for some bills, which could see some MPs not permitted to vote if the issue does not affect their constituencies. He says it would mean the system could work without creating a parliament within a parliament.
Protesters on the move
Maiden speech
House of Commons
Parliament
Brendan O'Hara, the SNP MP, is the first to make his maiden speech. He pays tribute to Commons staff, who he says have made him feel welcome.
We come to this place in a spirit of mutual respect and co-operation, he tells the House.
Protesters still in Trafalgar Square
'Don't bow to Brussels'
Tory MP Sir Edward Garnier tells the Commons the lack of self-confidence in British institutions is not borne out by evidence. British courts do not have to bow to Brussels, he says.
'Keep them in line'
Sturgeon responds
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has responded to today's Queen's Speech:
Quote Message: The Scottish government is always ready to be constructive in implementing legislation where we can find common ground with the UK government but we will also provide tough scrutiny of any proposed legislation. The key problem with this Queen’s Speech as far as Scotland is concerned is that it does not take account of the dramatically changed political circumstances we now find ourselves in.”
The Scottish government is always ready to be constructive in implementing legislation where we can find common ground with the UK government but we will also provide tough scrutiny of any proposed legislation. The key problem with this Queen’s Speech as far as Scotland is concerned is that it does not take account of the dramatically changed political circumstances we now find ourselves in.”
Human Rights Act
Tory MP David Davis says the area that worries him most in the Queen's Speech debate is Human Rights Act repeal. He tells the Commons he is very pleased the government has decided to "step back" from introducing the change right away. While he is sceptical of the European Court of Human Rights, he says he agrees with 90% of what it does.
'Mood less ugly'
Labour MPs attend austerity demo
Carswell caught up in protests
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
UKIP MP Douglas Carswell was caught up in the anti-austerity protests earlier, with journalist Harry Cole filming the encounter. Mr Carswell has tweeted:
Territorial Support Group at Downing Street
Plaid response
Jonathan Edwards is now responding to the Queen's Speech for Plaid Cymru. He says his party wants "more than crumbs" from the Westminster table, repeating the party's election calls for power parity with Scotland. He warns unionist parties will face electoral retaliation in Wales if they don't deliver more powers.
A new leader for Labour, but not that one...
All calm
Helicopters, sirens and protesters
Grieve on Human Rights Act
On the repeal of the Human Rights Act, Dominic Grieve welcomes consultation on the issue and that it hasn't been set in stone in the Queen's Speech.
He says the proposal will be very difficult to implement and could be disastrous for the UK's reputation. He says he can't imagine proceeding without backing of all nations in the UK.
'Democratic deficit'
Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general, tells the Commons he is reminded today of his maiden speech in 1997 - when devolution in the UK and human rights were top of the agenda.
He tells MPs there has been "democratic deficit" when it comes to the EU and welcomes the government's plan for a referendum.
Scuffle reported
A "Watershed" Parliament
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP for Stone Bill Cash calls this a "watershed parliament," citing keys issues of Scottish devolution, the EU Referendum and the Human Rights Act.
'Sovereign parliament must act'
House of Commons
Parliament
The DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds ends his contribution to the Queen's speech debate by turning to the problems in the Northern Ireland Assembly over the Welfare Reform legislation. He criticises Sinn Fein for not considering any changes to welfare and says:
Quote Message: As a result there's a £600 million deficit in the Northern Ireland budget. This will lead to the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly by the 31st of July unless the government steps in and enacts welfare reform. It is clear Sinn Fein are not up to doing the job, if they wont act, then this sovereign parliament must act."
As a result there's a £600 million deficit in the Northern Ireland budget. This will lead to the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly by the 31st of July unless the government steps in and enacts welfare reform. It is clear Sinn Fein are not up to doing the job, if they wont act, then this sovereign parliament must act."
'Petition on food waste'
Green MP for Brighton tweets...
'More cameras...'
'Devolution prospectus'
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors senior vice president tweets...
Best wishes for Peter Robinson
House of Commons
Parliament
DUP Westminster Leader Nigel Dodds thanks staff of the Houses of Parliament and other MPs for sending get well wishes to First Minister Peter Robinson following his stay in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack.
Moving on to issues of devolution, Mr Dodds says: "We need to take time and take things carefully and move forward in a consensual way. That's why I have advocated, in the past, the idea of a constitutional convention."
He added: "We should not tamper with our constitutional arrangements ad hoc, or quickly, or for party political advantage."
'March on the move'
Maiden speeches
'Tory wrecking ball at full power'
Photographer from Chelmsford tweets...
Recap on Queen's Speech
Here's a brief recap of the highlights of the Queen's Speech, in which the government has put forward 26 full bills for its first year:
Conservative MP for Southend West Sir David Ames kicks off his contribution to express disappointment at media coverage of the general election and the "absolute irritation" with the media's "endless obsession" with a potential hung parliament result.
He calls for a ban of opinion polls in the six weeks of the general election campaign.
Does Queen's Speech make economic sense?
Robert Peston
Economics editor
The first legislative programme of the Conservative government looks ambitious. But what does it tell us about the economic soul of David Cameron and his ministerial colleagues?
Is there a rubric or ideology that usefully describes their agenda? Or is it best seen as pragmatism designed above all to shore up Tory support in parts of England where it is weak, and a short-term prophylactic against the restiveness of nations undermining the prime minister's ability to govern?
Unions have accused the Conservatives of a "shamelessly partisan attack" on Labour Party funding with reforms proposed in the Queen's Speech.
Under the changes, union members will have to "opt in" if they want to pay a political levy as part of their fees, rather than having to opt out.
Labour's Harriet Harman said changes to party funding should not be "rigged in favour of the Tory Party". Read more
here
.
On the subject of housing
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP David Lammy turns to a key concern for Londoners - houses. He says there is "no vision for social housing in this country" and that it beggars belief "that Government should extend right-to-buy."
Heading towards Downing Street
BBC News journalist tweets...
'Marching down Whitehall'
BBC News journalist tweets...
Referendum date
Asked when the EU referendum will take place, Energy Secretary Amber Rudd says "of course" she would like to see it earlier than the end of 2017.
But she says people have to be patient, await the outcome of the prime minister's negotiations and hope they will be presented with a "clear choice" when the vote comes around.
On welfare, she says she believes the public will support £12bn in further savings, insisting the most vulnerable and pensioners will be protected.
London mayoral hopeful
MP for Tottenham David Lammy rises to his feet.
In a nod to his career past, he says it's been 14 years since he was a seconder in the Humble Address, and now is seen as a "senior member of the House of Commons."
Referring to the post he hopes to take over, he says that the Mayor of London should have a "greater say in health" and a "greater say in education."
And, of course, he mentions incumbent Mayor of London Boris Johnson and "wishes him the very best" in the years ahead on the Commons benches as MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip South.
'Anti-Tory whistles'
'Cross-party agreement'
Labour MP for Rotherham tweets...
Chief quip
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Greg Knight intervenes on Andrew Mitchell:
Quote Message: I'm rather surprised to hear a former deputy chief whip speaking up for human rights
I'm rather surprised to hear a former deputy chief whip speaking up for human rights
International picture
House of Commons
Parliament
Andrew Mitchell moves on to talk about the international picture and the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean, describing the refugees as "some of the bravest people in the world'".
He also says there has been "very little international leadership" on the threat from Islamic State militants and calls for "smart policies" and a "political solution" to the problem.
A fond farewell
House of Lords
Parliament
Meanwhile, the Lords finish their debate on the Queen's Speech for the day.
Baroness Royall of Blaisdon ends her contribution on a tearful note as she stands down as Leader of the Opposition in the House of Lords.
She will however "continue to play my part from the back benches."
Mitchell on the Human Rights Act
The Birmingham Post political editor tweets...
Tribute paid to Clegg
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell follows Nick Clegg. He pays tribute to Mr Clegg, saying that history will treat his time as deputy prime minister more kindly than the electorate did.
Latest from Trafalgar Square
'Constitution past sell-by date'
House of Commons
Parliament
The Conservatives are in charge at a time of "great political fragility", says Nick Clegg.
"I learned, Mr Speaker, the hard way, of the difficulties of reforming our creaking political system," he says. "No one needs any more evidence that our British constitution is well past its sell-by date."
He points out that under a proportional voting system, his party would now have 51 MPs - instead of just eight.
View from the press gallery
Counselling against complacency
House of Commons
Parliament
Nick Clegg's talking about the EU referendum now.
He urges the government not to string out the renegotiations - and remember it will be won "on conviction, not ambivalence".
Mr Clegg also says David Cameron should not "overstate what he can deliver" - and also counsels against "complacency" in his former coalition partner's approach.
Quiet chamber
House of Commons
Parliament
'Thread of liberalism'
House of Commons
Parliament
Nick Clegg says his party "worked hard" for the "thread of liberalism" that ran through the coalition government - mentioning policies on mental health, the green agenda and protecting civil liberties.
It is "dispiriting" but not surprising to see Conservatives turning their backs on that stance, Mr Clegg continues.
He says it is the last time he will be speaking for the Lib Dems. While his party's size has been reduced, their mission is "clearer than ever", he adds.
New job?
'Worse than murder'
'Hot Topic of the Week'
'Clegg is still Lib Dem leader'
From the 3rd row
Clegg speaks
Nick Clegg is on his feet now. Despite standing down as Lib Dem leader, he is representing his party today.
Boris speaks
Boris Johnson just intervened briefly in Cheryl Gillan's speech to speak about transport in London.
Protest in York
In for the long haul
House of Commons
Parliament
The debate on the Queen's Speech - known in parliamentary circles as the Debate on the "Loyal Address"- is due to finish at around 22:30 tonight.
Then it's five days of debate, with each day put aside for a different policy area, finishing off with a symbolic vote.
Over in the Lords, peers debate the Queen's Speech but don't get the chance to vote on its contents.
Breaching rules?
House of Commons
Parliament
A point of order from Alex Salmond - he wants to know if proposals to restrict voting rights of Scottish MPs would breach Commons rules.
Speaker John Bercow says he will take advice on the matter.
'The job is not done'
The chancellor of the exchequer tweets...
Trafalgar Square protest
BBC journalist Mario Cacciottolo writes that one man has been led away by police in Trafalgar Square, where protesters are meeting this afternoon. There has been some anti-police chanting, but the incident is over now, he says.
Lib Dems response
Nick Clegg, who quit as Lib Dem leader after the election, will be delivering his party's response to the Queen's Speech. But because they now have just eight MPs, he is yet to be called...
First impressions
'Great to see campaigners elected'
Post update
'Doing my homework'
More on Blair's resignation
The former UK Prime Minister will stand down next month as Middle East envoy but will still "remain active on the issues and in the region", sources have told the BBC.
He will “adopt an entirely new approach” for “a dramatic and broad improvement" in the lives of Palestinians and “strengthening broader Arab-Israeli relations.”
'No answer for housing crisis'
Emily Thornberry, Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury, is speaking now. She says while Mr Redwood is a great speaker, she disagrees with almost everything he says.
She says the Conservatives cannot have expected to win the election - let alone with a majority. She asks where the money will come from for the tax cuts they propose.
And there is no answer in the manifesto, or the Queen's Speech, for the housing crisis, she tells MPs. The only answer "is to build more housing", says Ms Thornberry.
Ex-minister's new job
Confession time
Double standards?
'Borrowing too much'
Mr Redwood says Labour were "borrowing too much" when the economy was "over-heating" and that the Conservatives have been "trying to put it right ever since".
'Grown-up discussion'
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative backbencher John Redwood is now speaking. He calls for a "more grown-up discussion" on spending, noting that the definition of the word "austerity" has now shifted to mean no further increases on public spending.
'Are you sitting comfortably?'
'Mayor in the House'
'Match recommendations'
House of Commons
Parliament
We will judge the Scotland Bill by its contents, says Angus Robertson. He tells MPs the bill must at least match the recommendations of the Smith Commission.
Fighting for reform
House of Commons
Parliament
Angus Robertson highlights there is not cross-party support for an EU referendum - the SNP opposes it. But the party looks forward to fighting for reform in the institution.
He says he will seek to introduce a clause that means all countries have to back an exit from the EU.
'Shake Westminster up'
Human Rights
The SNP will work across the house to protect the Human Rights Act, says Angus Robertson.
Out of order
BBCCopyright: BBC
Here's an action shot of some of the SNP MPs clapping while Angus Robertson speaks - just before John Bercow put a stop to it.
'I agree with the Speaker'
'No clapping'
House of Commons
Parliament
A few SNP MPs have been clapping in the chamber this afternoon. John Bercow, the Speaker, warns them against it, saying the convention not to clap is long established.
Flower of Scotland
You might have noticed the roses SNP MPs are wearing today. They are a tribute to Hugh MacDiarmid's poem, The Little White Rose of Scotland.
The road to the referendum
Mark Urban
Newsnight Defence and Diplomatic Editor
Momentous politics can sometimes be dealt with by a few words in a Queen's Speech but today's phrasing on Europe showed the ambition of David Cameron's policy platform.
The operative sentences read out by the Sovereign were: "my government will renegotiate the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union. And pursue reform of the European Union for the benefit of all member states. Along side this, early legislation will be introduced to provide for an in/out referendum on membership of the European Union before the end of 2017"
Of these provisions, the last, requiring a short act of Parliament for the Brexit vote itself, will be the easiest to deliver. It was clearly a policy central to the victorious Conservative campaign, and nobody seriously contemplates frustrating the enabling legislation.
The SNP will review every piece of legislation and decide whether it impacts Scotland before deciding whether to vote on it, says Angus Robertson.
SNP leader in Westminster
Call for reform
House of Commons
Parliament
Angus Robertson tells MPs the SNP still wants to see electoral reform - despite the first-past-the-post system benefiting the party at the election (it took almost all of Scotland's seats on just over 50% of the vote).
The forgotten man
'Effective opposition'
House of Commons
Parliament
Angus Robertson, the SNP's Westminster leader, is up next. It's the first time the party has been called as the third party in the Commons. He says the party intends to be "effective opposition" to the government. He congratulates the PM on his for his election success - "in England".
New MPs can't intervene
'Avoiding questions'
Human rights
House of Commons
Parliament
On human rights reform, David Cameron says MPs should be in no doubt legislation will be introduced.
'Worse deal'
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP advocates a worse deal for Scotland than the rest of the parties in the Commons, says David Cameron. The PM says he is proud to lead the Conservative and Unionist party, with emphasis on the latter.
EVEL vote
House of Commons
Parliament
David Cameron tells the house there will be a vote in the Commons on English Votes for English Laws.
The Times parliamentary sketchwriter tweets...
'EU has changed'
House of Commons
Parliament
The EU has changed a great deal since 1975 and it's time the British people once again have their say, says David Cameron. He tells MPs he wants the bill to approve the referendum to move through the Commons quickly.
Not good enough?
House of Commons
Parliament
The PM challenges Labour leadership candidate Andy Burnham on free schools, claiming he supports them locally in his own area but not more widely.
Mr Cameron asks if the schools are good enough for Mr Burnham's constituency, why are they not good enough for everyone?
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Sean Curran
Journalist tweets....
BBC journalist tweets....
BBC News journalist chats to those on the march...
BBC News journalist tweets...
BBC News journalist pictures the protesters on Twitter
The Guardian chief political correspondent
BBC News journalist tweets from Trafalgar Square
Labour MP for Norwich South tweets...
BBC News journalist reports
BBC News journalist comments on Twitter
BBC political editor comments on Twitter
BBC News journalist reports on Twitter
Green MP for Brighton tweets...
BBC political reporter tweets...
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors senior vice president tweets...
BBC News journalist tweets...
Photographer from Chelmsford tweets...
BBC TV journalist tweets...
English teacher in Leeds tweets...
BBC TV journalist tweets...
Rory-Cellan Jones
Spectator Assistant Editor tweets...
Robert Peston
BBC News journalist tweets...
BBC News journalist tweets...
BBC News journalist tweets...
BBC News journalist tweets...
Labour MP for Rotherham tweets...
The Birmingham Post political editor tweets...
BBC News journalist tweets...
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Daily Mail political correspondent,Gerri Peev tweets
Political Editor of Independent on Sunday tweets...
Labour MP for Ynys Môn tweets...
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Political editor of The Sun tweets...
BBC York political reporter tweets...
The chancellor of the exchequer tweets...
SNP MP for Edinburgh East tweets...
Chancellor tweets...
BBC News journalist tweets...
Conservative MP for Lichfield tweets...
The Times deputy politics editor tweets...
Conservative MP for Lichfield
The Sun political correspondent tweets...
BuzzFeed senior political correspondent tweets...
BBC political correspondent tweets...
The Spectator assistant editor tweets...
Conservative MP for Clwyd West tweets...
Mark Urban
Political Editor, The Sunday Times, tweets...
Bloomberg UK politics reporter tweets...
The Sunday Post's James Millar tweets...
Labour MP for Walthamstow tweets...
The Times parliamentary sketchwriter tweets...
