Senedd Live: As it happened on Tuesday 2 June 2015

And with that, today's proceedings come to an end. Join us tomorrow morning for the Business and Enterprise Committee at 09:30am.
Private Rented Housing
Members approve The Regulation of Private Rented Housing (Licensing Authority Training Requirements) (Wales) Regulations 2015.
Passed
Members have passed a ban on smoking in cars carrying children.
The regulation notes: "principal Regulations which provides for private vehicles to be smoke-free when they are enclosed, there is more than one person in the vehicle and a person under the age of 18 is present in the vehicle."
The ban will be effective from October this year.
Membership of the National Assembly
Members pass the National Assembly for Wales (Disqualification) Order 2015 which outlines all offices disqualifying holders from membership of the National Assembly for Wales.
Smoking in cars
Members have moved on to a vote on The Smoke-free (Private Vehicles) Regulations 2015.
If passed, this would put a ban on adults from smoking in cars carrying children and would carry a £50 fixed penalty from October.
Communities First
The programme provides funding for Lead Delivery Bodies within local authority areas known as Communities First Clusters to narrow the economic, education/skills and health gaps between our most deprived and more affluent areas.
According to the Welsh government, it has three strategic objectives helping to achieve these outcomes:
Prosperous Communities
Learning Communities
Healthier Communities
Respect
Community cohesion is the term used to "describe how everyone in a geographical area lives alongside each other with mutual understanding and respect".
Delivery Plan
According to the Welsh government, the Community Cohesion National Delivery Plan will "continue to build upon the substantial amount of work which has already taken place across Wales to deliver the 'Getting on together - a Community Cohesion Strategy for Wales'."
Community Cohesion
Members have moved on to the last statement of the day, by the Minister for Communities and Tackling Poverty on Community Cohesion.
Gross Value Added
Liberal Demcorat Eluned Parrott says "we've been stuck at 72% of the UK average GVA per head since the dawn of devolution. No progress has been made at all in all that time."
Guilford Review
The Welsh Government invited Dr Grahame Guilford, a long-standing member of the European programmes partnership in Wales, to lead a review of the arrangements for accessing European Structural Funds for the next funding period (2014-2020).
Dr Guilford assessed how things have worked in the current, and previous rounds, and identified lessons learned in order to support continuous improvement.
£8 million of further funding is announced by the Finance Minister for a new Invest to Save bidding round which will close on the 24th July 2015.
I2S
The Invest to Save (I2S) fund is a short-term pool of resources available to help public service organisations transform the way that they work.
Invest to Save
Members have moved on to a statement by the Minister for Finance and Government Business on the Update on the Invest to Save Fund.
Reduction
Leighton Andrews, the Minister for Public Services says there has been a "54% reduction in the number of first time entrance into the youth justice system between 2010-11 and 2013-14."
Recommendations
The strategy is aimed at all agencies involved in youth justice services in Wales and covers:
•intervening early to stop criminal behaviour
•working to prevent crime and criminal behaviour
•diverting young people from crime into other activities
It includes specific recommendations in relation to education, training and employment, mental health, substance misuse, housing and social care.
Youth Justice
The first statement of the afternoon is by the Minister for Public Services on Children and Young People First: "Successfully Delivering our Commitments on Youth Justice".
Urgent Debate accepted
Members voted in favour of an urgent debate tabled by the Conservative Darren Millar on the findings of an investigation into patient care at the Tawel Fan ward of Bodelwyddan's Glan Clwyd Hospital.
The debate will take place tomorrow.
Business Statement
Members move on to the weekly Business Statement and Announcement which outlines the future business of the Assembly up to three weeks in advance.
Social Services Bill
Labour member Gwenda Thomas raises concerns for the Social Services Bill in Wales if the Human Rights Act is scrapped.
The Human Rights Act 1998 is named in the bill.
Tawel Fan
Tawel Fan
To read more on the Tawel Fan ward at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd click here.
Health Inspectorate
Kirsty Williams calls for a "stand alone inspectorate completely independent of your or anybody else's government."
Human Rights Act
Carwyn Jones asks "what is wrong with the Human Rights Act?", adding that he "deplores" the way the the Human Rights Act is portrayed as something that helps criminals.
Jurisdiction
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood asks about the need for a separate Welsh legal jurisdiction.
Urgent Debate
First Minister Carwyn Jones and Andrew R T Davies suggest the debate on Tawel Fan will go ahead tomorrow.
The Guide to Plenary issued in July 2014 states "A Member must apply to the Presiding Officer for an urgent debate on a topic. For the application to proceed, the Presiding Officer must be satisfied that the issue if of urgent public importance. If the Presiding Officer agrees, the Member must then make the case for a debate to the whole Assembly; and the debate will only go ahead if the Assembly agrees to it."
Andrew R T Davies
"You are the First Minister of Wales, the buck stops with you" says Mr Davies.
'Appalling'
Conservative leader Andrew R T Davies asks for the first minister's view on the recent reports on Tawel Fan at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.
"The detail is shocking and unacceptable...I can well understand why the families are angry" says Carwyn Jones.
Tawel Fan
It appears the scheduled statement by the Minister for Health on the action taken in response to the independent Tawel Fan report has been pulled.
The Conservatives have tabled an urgent debate on the matter which members will be able to vote on whether it happens or not.
This could be held tomorrow.
'Difficult'
First minister says it's "more difficult because GP's are private contractors and technically don't work for the health service in that sense."
GP services
Ann Jones asks "following critical report on out of hours GP services especially in north Wales" what is the government doing to get appointments for patients so they don't need to attend A&E.
Mr Jones answers "we have increased the percentage of surgeries that are open at least one evening a week."
New AM
Janet Howarth has spoken for the first time as the Conservative AM for north Wales, replacing Antoinette Sandbach who was recently elected MP for Eddisbury.
"I aim to continue Antoinette's good work on behalf of the people of north Wales" says Ms Howarth.
Croeso nôl
Welcome back to our coverage of the Senedd. First Minister's Questions will get underway at 1.30pm.
Back at 13:30
The committee has now finished! Come back and join us at 13:30 for first minister's question.
National Advice Network
According to the Welsh government, the National Advice Network has been established to ensure a "more strategic approach to delivering advice services in Wales, better partnership working between agencies and an improved service for people needing advice".
It was announced in January that Councillor David Phillips would be the new chair.
Poverty
"40,000 children will be plunged into poverty" according to Labour AM Jenny Rathbone.
She was referring to the announcement in the Queen's speech last week that families who could previously claim up to £26,000 in benefit a year, will now only receive a maximum of £23,000.
Highest dependency
According to DWP statistics, Wales has the one of the highest dependencies on welfare in Britain.
Nearly 19 per cent of the working age population receive some type of benefit, compared with the British average of 14.5 per cent.
The percentage of people claiming out of work benefits is around 16 per cent in Wales and 13 per cent in Great Britain.
Welfare Reform Act 2012
The Welfare Reform Act introduced a new Universal Credit which replaced most existing benefits and limits the total amount of benefit a person can claim.
It also introduces a new size criteria or spare room subsidy in the social rented sector.
The welfare reforms impact on the way tenants receive benefit, in many cases, removing the option of having benefits paid direct to landlords.
Aim
"One of the main aims of welfare reform is to get people in to work" says Sara Ahmed.
The Committee is undertaking an inquiry to consider how the changes to housing benefit introduced by the UK Government's welfare-reform programme are having a significant impact on Welsh councils and housing associations.
Evidence session 5
This is the committee's 5th evidence session on welfare reform.
John Howells - Director, Housing & Regeneration, Welsh Government, June Milligan - Director General, Local Government and Communities, Welsh Government and Sara Ahmad - Economist, Local Government & Communities, Welsh Government are giving evidence today.
Tawel Fan
