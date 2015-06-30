Westminster as it happened: 30 June 2015

Lord Bates says the government will build on their work with the UN and that the government are focussed on pursuing an evidence based approach to drugs policy.

However Lord Bates tells the House the UK should not delay "for one moment" to deal with the pernicious problem of psychoactive substances.

Lord Howarth thanks the minister for the way he has dealt with the committee stage of the bill but says he is less than enthusiastic about his response to the amendment. Nevertheless Lord Howarth withdraws amendment 113.