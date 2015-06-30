Westminster as it happened: 30 June 2015
Summary
- MPs met at 11.30am for questions to Business Secretary Sajid Javid and his ministerial team.
- The House then turned to another day of committee stage of the Scotland Bill.
- Kirsty Blackman led the adjournment debate on city deal funding for Aberdeen.
- Peers assembled at 2.30pm for oral questions; followed by the second committee stage day of the Psychoactive Substances Bill.
By Patrick Cowling and Ros Ball
All times stated are UK
House of Lords
Parliament
With that the House of Lords adjourns for the night and so do we.
Do join us again tomorrow from 11:30am for cabinet office questions in the House of Commons.
Amendment withdrawn
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Bates says the government will build on their work with the UN and that the government are focussed on pursuing an evidence based approach to drugs policy.
However Lord Bates tells the House the UK should not delay "for one moment" to deal with the pernicious problem of psychoactive substances.
Lord Howarth thanks the minister for the way he has dealt with the committee stage of the bill but says he is less than enthusiastic about his response to the amendment. Nevertheless Lord Howarth withdraws amendment 113.
'Ill-conceived, prohibitionist legislation'
House of Lords
Parliament
The final amendment of the night is from Lord Howarth of Newport and it calls for both Houses of Parliament to debate the conclusions of the United Nations General Assembly Special Session on Drugs in 2016 before the bill becomes law.
He says the Global Commission on Drug policy, including members such as Kofi Annan, said the global war on drugs has failed and that fundamental reforms on drug policies are urgently needed.
Lord Howarth says the bill is "ill-conceived prohibitionist legislation" and he believes it is time for the UK to join countries that are willing to "think afresh" about these issues.
Mandate to change stop and search
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Bates says the amendment misunderstands the nature of prohibition orders. He says it is appropriate to use the stop and search powers because they are to be used when someone is in breach of their order.
On the introduction of an annual report on stop and search powers he says the Home Secretary is determined to reform the way they are used. He says the government has a manifesto commitment to legislate for changes in police practices if stop and search does not become more targeted and if ratios of stops to arrests do not improve.
Stop and search probe
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Paddick is moving what he says is a "probing amendment" about powers to stop and search. He asks why the government feels it necessary to include powers in the bill which are already available to be used under the suspicion that someone has committed an offence. He asks why there is a need for a new power when there is already legislation available.
Lord Howarth of Newport then speaks on his amendment which calls for an annual report detailing statistics on the ethnicity and other socio-economic characteristics of those the power is used on and the grounds on which the powers have been used.
Right of appeal
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Baroness Hamwee is moving an amendment on the right of appeal for a person issued with a prohibition notice or a premises notice. Lord Howarth backs her amendment and says there is no reason why the government shouldn't allow a right of appeal.
Home Office Minister Lord Bates says the amendment is disproportionate because the notices are part of a graded system and are used only as a "final warning". He says the notice cannot be issued without good reason and breach of the notice is not a criminal offence.
Amendment withdrawn
House of Lords
Parliament
Speaking for the opposition Lord Tunnicliffe says it's a shame the chamber is not fuller to see the moment when he agrees with Lord Howarth of Newport who is supporting Baroness Hamwee's amendment. Lord Tunnicliffe says it would be unfortunate if thoughtful education were accidentally inhibited by the legislation and he awaits the government's response with interest.
Baroness Chisholm tells the House she wants to assure them that giving educational advice is not a crime under the bill and their intention is quite the opposite, but if someone were to publish a guide on producing psychoactive substances the government would wish to prohibit it and the bill allows for that.
Baroness Hamwee says she is happy to withdraw her amendment.
Psychoactive Substances Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
After a brief suspension peers resume committee stage of the Psychoactive Substances Bill and Baroness Hamwee moves amendment 53 and 54.
Amendment 54 ensures that advice or information on reduction of harm of use of a drug shall not be a "prohibited activity".
A difficult issue
House of Lords
Parliament
In a thoughtful speech for the government Lord Prior of Brampton tells peers the government is introducing waiting times. He says in particular they are bringing in a targeted treatment within two weeks for more than 50% of people of all ages experiencing a first episode of psychosis.
He says: "It is here that I thought if you substituted psychosis with the word cancer we wouldn't be standing here feeling all that good about ourselves. It's not enough, but it is a start."
He says the issue of young people's mental health is a difficult and very important one.
Ring-fence funding for sex abuse victims
House of Lords
Parliament
The Bishop of St Albans has asked what the government is doing to ensure that older adolescents have access to mental health support and asks whether they will include 16 to 17-year-olds in the upcoming prevalence study of children and young people's mental health.
He goes on to ask the minister if funding can be ring-fenced so that victims of child sexual abuse can have access to mental health support.
Annual progress report requested
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Tyler asks the minister if the Department of Health and NHS England would commit to publishing an annual progress report on their work on children and young people's mental health.
Crossbencher The Earl of Listowel gets to his feet saying he is grateful to Baroness Tyler for the debate, saying she is "indefatigable" on the subject of mental health.
Young People’s Mental Health
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers take a break from committee stage of the Psychoactive Substances Bill and are now taking part in a short debate on the Young People’s Mental Health Task Force Report 'Future in Mind'.
Baroness Tyler of Enfield has tabled the debate and she is on her feet telling peers it is very important they look at how the funds the government has allocated for children's mental health are used.
That's all from the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
The debate finishes and the House of Commons adjourns for the evening.
MPs will be back tomorrow at 11.30am for cabinet office questions, with prime minister's questions hot on its heels.
Whitehall to town hall
House of Commons
Parliament
Communities and Local Government minister James Wharton thanks SNP members for the tone of their contributions and tells them he is receptive to their arguments.
Mr Wharton says that city deals have seen power shift "from Whitehall to town hall".
SNP out in force
House of Commons
Parliament
A dozen SNP MPs join Kirsty Blackman for her adjournment debate on city deal funding for Aberdeen.
A city deal is an agreement between the government and a city. The deal grants a city and its surrounding area certain powers and freedoms and conveys the authority to decide how public money should be spent locally.
Adjournment debates are short debates held at the end of a day's business.
Adjournment debates are used to bring constituency matters to the attention of Government ministers.