European Parliament as it happened: 7 October 2015

Four years on from anti-government protests against the regime of President Assad, the country is riven by conflict between the government, an array of Syrian rebel groups, Kurdish fighters and Islamic State (IS), who all hold different territory.

Iran, Russia and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement are propping up the Alawite-led government.

The US, UK and France, as well as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are backing the more moderate Sunni-dominated opposition.

Hezbollah and Iran are believed to have troops and officers on the ground, while a Western-led coalition and Russia are carrying out air strikes.

More than 250,000 Syrians have been killed and a million injured. Some 11 million others have been forced from their homes, of whom four million have fled abroad.

That group includes growing numbers who are making the dangerous journey to Europe.

Read here: a guide to where thekey countries stand.