European Parliament as it happened: 8 October 2015

That’s it from the European Parliament plenary session today – and with that, the week’s plenary sitting comes to a close.
MEPs will have a one-day plenary sitting next Wednesday, before holding a second full plenary week in Strasbourg at the end of the month.
Highlights from this week's sittings can be found on the Parliaments section of the BBC News website.
Explanations of votes
That's the voting session finished - after a short break, MEPs will be able to make short speeches to explain how they voted.
MEPs support the worldwide abolition of the death penalty
MEPs pass a resolution urging EU countries to continue pushing for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty.
The text also calls for abolition of the penalty specifically for drugs-related crimes to be made a precondition for EU financial support for drug enforcement policies.
The death penalty is banned in the EU under its fundamental rights laws – but is still allowed in nearly 60 countries and territories around the world.
MEPs debated the issue during Tuesday’s sitting.
MEPs back changes to online account rules
MEPs back their “first reading” position on changes to EU rules governing payment service providers.
MEPs reached an initial agreement with national governments over the changes in May.
The new rules would give payers using an online account the right to have their payments executed on their behalf by authorised third-party providers.
Payment service suppliers would also have to adopt technologies to ensure safe user authentication and reduce the risk of fraud.
Post update
They also pass their resolutions condemning violence against children by Boko Haram and calling on the government in Saudi Arabia to release Ali Mohammed Baqir al-Nimr.
MEPs pass human rights resolutions
MEPs pass their resolutions condemning attacks against humanitarian organisations in the Central African Republic and calling on the Thai authorities to lift “repressive restrictions” on the right to liberty and the right to political protest in the country.
Votes shortly
That’s the debate on the human rights resolutions finished – MEPs will now take their seats for today’s voting session, which will begin shortly.
UK/Saudi prison deal 'disgusting'
Labour MEP Richard Howitt says he is "disgusted" by the decision of the UK government to bid to provide services to Saudi prisons.
He adds that the UK should as a matter of principle not be signing such contracts with prisons like the one where Mr al-Nimr is now facing the threat of execution.
Saudi Arabia practices a 'catalogue of human rights abuses'
Conservative MEP Charles Tannock also highlights the case of Dawoud al-Marhoon, another juvenile arrested for protesting against the government - who was also sentenced to death last week.
He says the penalty is no surprise for a country that has practiced a "catalogue of human rights abuses" - and adds that both cases show evidence of the regime's "wider sectarian war" on Shia Muslims.
Ali Mohammed Baqir al-Nimr resolution
In the last of this morning’s human rights debates, MEPs will debate a resolution calling on the government in Saudi Arabia to release Ali Mohammed Baqir al-Nimr, a protestor facing execution.
Mr al-Nimr was arrested in 2012, at the age of 17, on charges of sedition and breaking allegiance to the king.
His case hit the headlines in the UK recently after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on David Cameron to "intervene personally" to try and stop him being killed.
The MEPs’ draft resolution, agreed between all the political groups, also calls for a moratorium on the death penalty in the country as a “step towards abolition”.
Children used 'as weapons' by Boko Haram
Replying to MEPs, Commissioner Stylianides tells MEPs that although "some progress" has been made to tackle Boko Haram, the group is still practising attacks on a daily basis, with children continuing to be used as "weapons to carry out suicide attacks".
He says the EU is helping provide humanitarian support to the country, including food, shelter and water sanitation tools - adding that the bloc is the "leading humanitarian donor" to the country.
He adds that the Commission will also be providing support to a joint task to fight Boko Haram.
Nigerian military accused of sexual abuse
Belgian liberal Hilde Vautmans adds that the international community should also take a wider view of the situation faced by children in the country.
She says the country's new president should be encouraged to "look into" allegations of abuse practiced by the Nigerian military, particularly cases of rape.
What’s in the resolution?
The draft joint resolution prepared by seven of the Parliament’s political groups, urges the Nigerian government to take “strong measures” to protect civilians from violence, particularly women and girls.
It calls for “non-judicial measures” to be considered as an alternative punishment to imprisonment for children involved with Boko Haram or other armed groups.
It also asks the European Commission to make uprooted children and “youths in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger” a priority for development assistance.
Nigeria debate begins
That’s the debate on Thailand finished – MEPs will be putting their resolution to a vote tomorrow.
MEPs move onto their third resolution of the morning, which concerns the mass displacement of children as a result of attacks by Boko Haram.
Some 17,000 people are said to have been killed in the six-year insurgency by the Islamist military group, mainly in northern Nigeria.
Hundreds of people have also been abducted by the group, including at least 200 schoolgirls.
EU desires democracy in Thailand
Summing up for the Commission, Commissioner Stylianides repeats the EU's desire for a transition to democracy in Thailand.
He adds that the EU executive has followed the case of Andy Hall for "quite some time" and is organising a legal observation mission of the trial, which begins in just over a week.
British activist facing seven years in a Thai prison
Labour MEP Annelise Dodds tells MEPs that the freedoms of expression and association in Thailand have been "massively restricted" since last year's military coup.
Mr Hall co-authored a report accusing the Thai Natural Fruit company of child labour, low wages and long hours at one of its factories - charges the company denies.
Ms Dodds, however, says the accusations are "totally unfounded" and says the activist is simply being punished for exposing poor working conditions in the country.
Finnish Green MEP Heidi Hautala says she agrees - and argues that the EU should be giving Mr Hall financial support for his case.
'Modern slavery' in Thailand fishing sector
Italian social democrat Pier Antoinio Panzeri becomes the latest to call for a transition from military rule in the country.
He adds that such a political move is a prerequisite for seeing an improvement in workers' conditions in the country - noting that the United Nations has classified the working conditions of workers in the Thai fishing sector as a "modern form of slavery".
What’s in the resolution?
The draft joint resolution – agreed between seven of the Parliament’s political groups – expresses concern that last month’s rejection of a new constitution by the military-backed legislature has increased the likelihood of prolonged military rule.
It supports “repeated calls” from the EU’s diplomatic services for democratic rule in the country to be restored.
It urges the Thai authorities to lift “repressive restrictions” on the right to liberty and the right to poltical protest.
The draft text also calls for prison sentences against journalists to be overturned.
Human rights in Thailand debate
That’s the debate on the Central African Republic finished – the text will be put to the vote at lunchtime.
Next, MEPs will discuss a resolution focusing on what it calls the “deteriorating human rights situation” in Thailand since the military coup that ousted Yingluck Shinawatra from power last year.
The government and military control nearly all the national terrestrial television networks and operate many of Thailand's radio networks.
Although the media are free to criticise government policies, and cover instances of corruption and human rights abuses, journalists tend to exercise self-censorship regarding the military, the monarchy, the judiciary and other sensitive issues.
Commissioner says reconciliation is a 'priority'
Replying for the Commission, Commissioner Stylianides tells MEPs that it condemns the violence in the CAR "in the strongest terms".
He adds that the EU executive takes the view that those "in and outside" the country who are responsible for the violence should be held accountable.
Pledging that work towards reconciliation and the holding of elections in the country should remain a "priority" for diplomatic efforts, he stresses that the polling be fair so that the result is "accepted by all".
'Economic Colonialism from Europe'
Belgian liberal Louis Michel says although steps have been taken at reconciliation through official channels, it is vital that "free and reliable" elections take place in the country before the end of the year.
Italian Five Star MEP Ignazio Corrao also agrees on the need for urgency - saying he fears the situation in the country could soon degenerate into civil war.
He adds that it is a shame that this is occuring in a country so rich in natural resources - and blames the country's stagnation on modern-day "economic colonialism" from Europe, which he says is being aggravated by EU policies.
What’s in the resolution?
In a draft joint resolution agreed between six of the Parliament’s political groups, MEPs express concern about the upsurge in violence.
They condemn attacks against humanitarian organisations, and call for the aid workers to be able to move freely to reach civilians in need.
The text also highlights the escape of “well-known perpetrators of human rights violations” from a prison in Bangui during the latest violence last month.
It notes that the escapees present a “serious threat to civilians and to the protection of victims and witnesses”.
Central African Republic debate
The first resolution relates to human rights abuses in the Central African Republic (CAR).
The country has been experiencing religious and ethnic unrest since March 2013, when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the majority Christian country.
UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge accuses MEPs of "not discussing" different attitudes to the treatment of women in non-Western countries.
His point is echoed by his party's deputy leader Paul Nuttall, who says there is also a reluctance to talk about the impact of migrants arriving in Europe "from countries where the word of a women is generally worth half that of a man".
Marc Tarabella, however, has praise for the resolution - adding that differences in pay will only be changed if more is done to fight against "gender stereotypes" about employment roles.
More disagreement over terms
French Green MEP Karima Delli says that it is not only in the area of salaries where women are being discrimiated against - and highlights that the gap in pension contributions, which she says is even bigger at 39%.
Her compatriot Marie-Christine Arnautu, however, accuses the rapporteur for allowing an otherwise worthy resolution to have been "distorted by the LGBT lobby".
Beatrix von Storch, from the Conservative Alternative for Germany party, accuses the drafting of the report of containing confused definitions.
"Sex identity, gender identity...what is all this stuff?", she adds.
Dispute over women's careers
Polish Conservative MEP Jadwiga Wisniewska attacks the rapporteur - the MEP who has drafted the resolution - for writing an "ideological" text.
He criticises the text for eliding "sex" with "gender" - and says that it is not surprising that the biological fact of motherhood affects the careers of women more than men.
She adds that the Commission will not get her support on the issue unless it adopts a "pragmatic" approach.
In response, Liberal Democrat MEP Catherine Bearder says that the problem is that women are punished by the "societal expectation" that they should have children - whether they have them or not.
She calls for greater pay transparency so that women can see whether they are getting a "fair deal" or not.
Commission commitment to monitor laws
Speaking for the European Commission, Commissioner Stylianides pledges to MEPs that tackling the gender pay gap is a "real priority" for the EU executive.
He adds that reducing the gap is not just about fairness, but is also an "investment in the future of the union" and the potential of women.
He tells MEPs, however, that one of the "biggest challenges" to this is that EU and national laws on this issue are often not properly applied.
He adds that the Commission is monitoring application of the law, and that member states - as part of a review - should notify the Commission by the end of this year of steps they have taken to reduce salary disparities.
This, he says, will feed into an assessment of the "potential need for additional measures".
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of the final day of this week’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will debate a non-binding resolution calling on the European Commission to propose more legislation to close the so-called “gender pay gap”.
The “pay gap” varies between around 6.4% in Poland and 23.4% in Austria.
The draft resolution, prepared by MEPs on Parliament’s Women's Rights and Gender Equality Committee, is set to call for the Commission to set more precise criteria for comparing work of“ equal value.
Other suggestions include:
Mandatory pay audits for large stock-exchange listed companies
Withholding EU-funded procurement contracts to companies that do not “meet their responsibilities with regards to gender equality”
Greater wage transparency to reveal pay discrimination
There has been significant online campaigning in Europe to urge the Saudi Arabian government to prevent his execution.
She also calls on the Thai authorities to release British activist Andy Hall, who is facing up to seven years in prison on charges of defaming a Thai fruit company.
New clashes erupted in the capital Bangui at the end of last month, leaving around 40 people dead and many thousands displaced from their homes.
Swedish centre-right MEP tweets:
