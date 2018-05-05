Local elections 2018 latest

With the last of the results coming in this morning, it's time for a quick recap:

Labour won 2,350 seats - up 77

The Conservatives won 1,332 - down 33

The Lib Dems won 536 - up 75

Greens won 39 - up 8

UKIP won 3 - down 123

Analysis suggests the two main parties were neck and neck overall in terms of national vote share - on 35% each.

Labour called the results solid but leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "disappointed at places where we lost a bit of ground".

The BBC's Chris Mason said the overriding sentiment among Conservatives was one of relief.

The Lib Dems gained four councils while UKIP saw its vote collapse.