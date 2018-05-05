Local elections 2018 latest
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- All results from 150 English council elections are in
- In mixed results for the main parties, Labour gains Plymouth, while the Conservatives take Peterborough and Basildon, and the Lib Dems won control of four councils
- Trafford, Derby and Nuneaton & Bedworth move to no overall control
- Labour seals its best result in London since 1971
- But the Conservatives saw off Labour challenges in the London boroughs of Wandsworth and Westminster
- Sinn Fein holds West Tyrone in a parliamentary by-election
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Recap: Parties neck and neck at finish line
With the last of the results coming in this morning, it's time for a quick recap:
Read more about the results here.
Analysis suggests the two main parties were neck and neck overall in terms of national vote share - on 35% each.
Labour called the results solid but leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "disappointed at places where we lost a bit of ground".
The BBC's Chris Mason said the overriding sentiment among Conservatives was one of relief.
The Lib Dems gained four councils while UKIP saw its vote collapse.
Progress: We are shifting Labour's Brexit policy
The annual conference of Progress, a centre-left pressure group, is under way in central London.
In her opening speech, chair Alison McGovern says the group was shfting Labour's policy on Brexit.
"Last year our policy was to leave the customs union, now it is to stay in the customs union," she tells delegates.
She goes on to say immigration has made families and the country strong, and "we will never be embarrassed to say so".
"We must stand against those who demonise immigrants," she adds.
Alastair Campell, Tony Blair's director of communications, and Liz Kendall, a former Labour leadership contender, are to speak at the event.
Why all the performance review headlines, MP asks
Labour MP for Ellesmere Port & Neston tweets:
Watch how the winners and losers emerged
Worried you missed all the results drama? Catch up here with our video of the winners and the losers.
Local elections: The results in maps and charts
Labour has failed to take target councils in London, while the Conservatives have lost control of two councils.Read more
Labour results 'solid but could have been better'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Richard Burgon, Labour's shadow justice secretary, denies the results were bad.
"They were solid results," he says, pointing out that his party got more seats than in the 2014 elections.
But he acknowledges they could have been better and the party needs to "get a grip" on the problem of anti-Semitism.
He denies that leader Jeremy Corbyn's response to Syria and the poisoning of the Russian spy in Salisbury were issues on the doorstep for traditional Labour voters.
He says in his experience of doorknocking in these elections, it was "very rare" for the public to raise Mr Corbyn's leadership in a negative way.
Campbell: We should be destroying the Tories
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former communications director, is not impressed with Labour's results.
"What planet are they on? These are bad results.
"You do not get into a winning position by being in denial," he tells the Today programme.
The current government is the "worst in living memory", showing "serial incompetence day after day", he says, yet the public don't seem remotely interested in supporting Labour.
"We're mid-term in the middle of disastrous Brexit negotiations. We should be destroying this Tory party.
"Brexit is a fog that is clouding the entirety of our politics. Both main parties are ducking the big questions," he says.
He wants to see Labour come out and lead on Brexit.
Asked if he thinks Mr Corbyn should stand down, he replies: "I'm not saying that."
Corbyn: Labour well-placed to win general election
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour have built on the "historic gains" made at the last general election.
In a thank you video to party members and supporters, the party leader says Labour won Plymouth and Kirklees, increased the number of councillors across England and made progress in the places it needs to win the next general election.
Labour has had its best results in London since 1971, he adds, and missed out on winning the flagship Conservative London borough of Wandsworth "by a whisker".
He concludes by saying Labour is well-placed to fight and win the next general election.
Campbell to say his Labour tribalism pushed to limit
Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former director of communications, is coming up shortly on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
In a speech later today to the centre left pressure group Progress, he is expected to say that "Labour tribalism is being pushed to the limit".
He will add that the party is a "long way" from where it needs to be and that "huge swathes of the country" cannot accept "this Labour Party", with Jeremy Corbyn at its helm, in power.
Conservatives and Labour neck and neck, projections suggest
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
BBC political reporter Tom Barton says neither Labour nor the Conservatives would be dancing in the aisles nor particularly despondent after the results from Thursday.
He says while the elections were only held in parts of England, some conclusions could be drawn with the BBC's projected national share of the vote.
That has both parties neck and neck on 35%. Not much, it seems, has moved since last year's general election, he adds.
Newspaper review: 'Everyone's a winner'
The fallout from the elections dominates the headlines in Saturday's papers.
The i focuses on the downfall of UKIP, which lost more than 100 council seats - with the Conservatives swallowing up many of their votes in pro-Brexit areas.
Theresa May has "survived the biggest test of public opinion since the general election", it adds.
It also declares "everyone's a winner", citing Labour's solid - if unspectacular - gains.
The Guardian writes there are "big lessons and implications" for Labour.
It asks whether the party should now reconsider its "strategic ambiguity" over leaving the European Union.
The Times also suggests a rethink - questioning the methods of the group Momentum.
It points out that the party's solitary council gain was in Plymouth where the group was not involved.
It also asks whether the party's focus on urban voters under the age of 45 is misplaced.
Read the full paper review here.
The final count
With all councils now declared, the results are:
More about the results here
Final results in
Counting is finally finished in Tower Hamlets:
Almost there...
Still waiting on results for several Tower Hamlets wards - 27 of 45 seats have been declared so far.
We already know Labour has control of the council.
Labour gains Tower Hamlets
Labour has gained control of Tower Hamlets council from no overall control after winning 23 of the 45 seats.
Some wards are still to declare.
New Sheffield City Region mayor: Yorkshire devolution talks needed
Dan Jarvis, the Labour MP who has been elected the first mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said there is a "conversation to be had" about the future of Yorkshire devolution.
Among the ex-soldier's first jobs will be to help the leaders of Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham councils agree a deal on the issue.
A deal struck in 2015 with the then chancellor George Osborne paved the way for the region to take control of power over transport, strategic planning and skills and receive £900m over 30 years.
But the leaders of Barnsley and Doncaster councils have refused to agree to the proposal and have thrown their weight, together with Mr Jarvis, into securing a devolution deal for the whole of Yorkshire.
Tower Hamlets: Six seats declared out of 45 and recount underway
It looks like Tower Hamlets may not be declaring any time soon.
There is already a recount underway for Canary Wharf ward, which was too close to call.
And there could be a possible recount in Island Gardens, the council said.
'Dizzying' time for the Greens
The leader of the Green Party in Worcester tweeted that he's "a little dizzy" after the party took its highest ever total of councillors with three.
All eyes on Tower Hamlets
The last council to declare is Tower Hamlets.
The results are coming through - but for many at the count, tiredness is beginning to set in.
Greens: We're England's fourth party
Caroline Lucas says her party defied expectations in a "David and Goliath" battle against big parties.Read more
Councillor elected by one vote
For anyone who ever thought their vote didn't matter, take a look at Thursday's election battle in one ward in Harlow, Essex.
Three recounts were needed to elect Conservative councillor Michael Hardware.
Labour held the council overall.
No overall control at Carlisle council
Labour needed just one gain for a majority, but lost a seat to the Conservatives.Read more
Greens gain four seats in Lambeth
The Green Party have gained another two seats from Labour in Lambeth, bringing their total number of gains to four.
They now have five councillors in Lambeth overall - one of whom is Jonathan Bartley, the party's co-leader.
Deputy leader of Haringey: We're not a 'Momentum council'
The deputy leader of Haringey - held by Labour - has rejected claims that Momentum has now seized control of the council.
22 councillors quit or were deselected ahead of Thursday's vote and the council's former leader, Claire Kober, resigned following a public row with members of Momentum.
Joseph Ejiofor, who is a contender for the new leadership, said: "I'm not accepting the label of a 'Momentum' council at all, I'm not accepting that at all.
"We're a Labour council that has people from all wings of the party as councillors within it."
But he said the anti-Semitism row may have impacted the vote, adding: "I think the reality is that we were unable to convince enough voters that we were taking the issue as seriously as they wanted."
Tory losses in West Oxfordshire
Labour retains Oxford while the Tories keep West Oxfordshire, despite losing seats.Read more
Nearly 4,000 people turned away from polling stations - Electoral Reform Society
According to the ERS, 3,981 people were denied a ballot paper in the five areas which were trialling voter ID on Thursday.
It comes after widespread reports of some people being prevented from voting after turning up without the required identity documents.
The voter ID trials took place in Bromley, Woking, Gosport, Watford and Swindon.
The chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society, Darren Hughes, called the trials a "chaotic, undemocratic mess".
Tree dispute helps Green Party gains
About 5,500 trees have been cut down since 2012 as part of the council's tree-felling programme.Read more
Election in maps: Few gains made in London
'Bulbous pig' tweet candidate reinstated
Antony Mullen's Twitter comments included calling Labour MP Diane Abbott a "filthy, bulbous pig".Read more
Labour keeps control of Birmingham
Birmingham City Council has its first ever Green Party councillor as Labour stays largest group.Read more
Just one council left to declare
There is just one council left to declare - Tower Hamlets in east London.
Here are the latest results in maps.
Local elections: The results in maps and charts
Labour has failed to take target councils in London, while the Conservatives have lost control of two councils.Read more
Labour holds Hounslow
Labour has held onto Hounslow in west London.
The party won 33 of the 60 available seats while the Tories are at six seats. There are still 21 left to declare.
Lib Dems in South Cambridgeshire: People want liberal politics
The Lib Dems have taken control of South Cambridgeshire District Council from the Tories in a surprise result.
Bridget Smith, leader of the Lib Dem group on the council, said Brexit appeared to influence voters.
"I'm pretty sure that next year is ours and for the first time Liberal Democrats are winning in areas that voted out.
"People want liberal politics that put the heart back into local communities and they want people who work hard and do a good job."
Local Conservative MP Heidi Allen said national politics had played a part in the campaign this year.
"My hunch from constituents' emails this year that this is a heavy remain area and people are very concerned about Brexit and are expressing a view even if national politics have nothing to do with local elections," she said.
More London councils results announced
Labour holds Barnsley
Labour has held on to Barnsley, where new Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis is MP, picking up one new seat on the way.
The Lib Dems also gained a seat but the Conservatives remain the second-largest party on four seats.
The results in maps
Labour has failed to take target councils in London, while the Conservatives lost control of Trafford.
See all the results so far mapped.
West Midlands mayor: Conservatives are making great progress
Andy Street, the Conservative who was elected as the first mayor of the West Midlands a year ago, says he's pleased with election results in the area.
As well as making "great progress" in Wallsall and Dudley, he said: "We stretched our majority in Solihull, and the results in Birmingham are very respectable.
"Some of the wards we've not held for 20 years are returning Conservatives."
Tower Hamlets result 'expected at 8pm'
Labour holds London councils
As expected Labour has held a number of London councils including:
BreakingLib Dems gain Kingston-Upon-Thames
The Lib Dems have gained Kingston-Upon-Thames from the Conservatives.
The party has won 30 seats so far of the 48 available.