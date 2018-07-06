Cabinet agrees Brexit plan
Summary
- Agreement includes proposal for UK-EU free trade area for goods
- The government will look for a different arrangement for services
- Freedom of movement will come to an end under proposals
- Michel Barnier says EU will now discuss whether plans are "realistic"
Live Reporting
By Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Brussels goes crazy...
...but it's got nothing to with the UK's Brexit plans.
Cabinet unity may be cause for celebration in the UK - but in Belgium most of the population seems preoccupied with their national team beating Brazil in the World Cup.
One burning question
Former No 10 director of communications and David Cameron hire Craig Oliver isn't impressed by tonight's cabinet agreement.
It's not just Brexiteers who aren't happy
Labour MP Chuka Umunna, a supporter of the People's Vote campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, is another who seems unhappy with tonight's announcement.
He complained the UK has been "left with yet another behind-closed-doors stitch-up that would leave us all worse off and which doesn't resolve many of the fundamental problems created by Brexit".
He added: "This only confirms how important it is that we have a People's Vote on whatever botched Brexit deal the government comes up with, so the people of this country can decide whether or not it's good enough."
Recap - what exactly has been agreed?
The cabinet has reached a "collective" agreement on the basis of the UK's future relationship with the EU after Brexit.
Ministers have signed up to a plan to create a free trade area for industrial and agricultural goods with the bloc, based on a "common rule book".
They also supported what could amount to a "combined customs territory".
You can read full details of tonight's Chequers statement here.
A bad day for Aston Taxis....
The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg says cabinet members are starting to leave the prime minister's country house in their ministerial cars. A taxi company was on standby during the day for any ministers who decided they couldn't accept Mrs May's proposals. As it happened, none were needed.
Lib Dem reaction
Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable says that while Brexiteer ministers may have signed up to the proposals, they might still be hoping to get "their hard Brexit served on a plate".
Collective responsibility
This from Times journalist Sam Coates, who has spotted a not-so-veiled warning in the PM's letter....
Tory MP turns to prayer
Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, who quit as a ministerial aide earlier this year to campaign against a soft Brexit, has expressed reservations, tweeting:
Brexit grub
For those curious as to how cabinet members sustained themselves during today's talks, lunch consisted of BBQ chicken thighs, a "wheat-beets-squash" salad and feta, a Chequers estate new potato salad, estate-grown mixed leaves with summer tomato salad and pomegranate dressings. Pudding: Chequers scones with clotted cream and estate strawberry jam, Graham's sticky tea loaf and a fruit platter. Followed by a formal three-course dinner this evening.
'Victory for Remainers'
The Daily Telegraph, which campaigned for Brexit, says the plan appears to be "a significant victory for Remainers in the cabinet, as it keeps Britain closely aligned with the customs union and single market".
Reaction from Labour
As with Mr Barnier, Labour's shadow Brexit minister Keir Starmer seems to be reserving his judgement until the White Paper is published.
He tweeted: "Let’s wait to see the detail; and whether it survives contact with Tory MPs & members. Lots of obvious gaps."
Crunch talks
Here's the cabinet in today's meeting at Chequers. While Mrs May talks, Brexit Secretary David Davis can be seen staring at a folder full of notes, with his back to the Prime Minister
Soft Brexit 'threat to May'
The prime minister may have won over her cabinet, but the Daily Mail claims a soft Brexit could cost the Tories the next election.
The paper says voters will "desert her if her deal goes too far".
Farage not happy
The former UKIP leader condemns the proposals as a "sell out". And he isn't complementary about his fellow Brexiteers in the Tory party either.
CBI backs proposals
First reaction in from the CBI's Carolyn Fairbairn: "Business will welcome the fact the government has reached agreement. This is a genuine confidence boost and the prime minister deserves credit for delivering a unified approach."
Barnier responds
The first reaction is in from the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, who says he and his colleagues will now discuss whether the UK's proposals are "realistic".
The 'Chequers statement'
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason has tweeted pictures of the document itself, with key sections highlighted.
'The deal is done'
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The deal is done. Or at least the deal that allows this fraught and complicated process to move to the next stage.
Downing Street is claiming tonight that by agreeing the Chequers Statement, that the UK now has a new offer to put to the EU: an evolved and credible set of proposals to put to the rest of the continent.
It is not the clean break that many Brexiteers had argued for.
It envisages an end to unlimited EU immigration yes, but sketches out a very close relationship with regard to EU law for much of the economy, and a complicated, but shared approach to customs where the UK and the rest of the continent will work closely together.
Read the rest of Laura's blog here.
Some Brexiteers are cross
The "softest form of Brexit" according to Westminster blogger Guido Fawkes
'Brexit victory' for May
The Times says the prime minister has claimed "Brexit victory" - and adds that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson "will be sacked" if he rebels again.
The front page of the Financial Times adds that Mrs May has won backing for a "soft Brexit".
Will EU negotiators like the proposals?
There's no news yet on what EU negotiators like Michel Barnier (pictured) will think of the proposed deal, but the prime minister said she has been talking to European leaders “over the last week or so”.
She believes the proposals will be “good for the UK and good for the EU”.
Mrs May added she looked forward to the plan being “received positively” by the EU.
The '12 key principles' behind the plan
Downing Street has tweeted a video of what it says are the "key principles" behind the new proposals.
They include an end to the free movement of people and an end to sending "vast amounts of money" to the EU.
Proposals ‘likely to anger’ Brexiteers
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The document is likely to anger many Tory Brexiteers, and will be pored over in the coming days.
The government is publishing the agreement as an official document - but it is not yet clear how many objections were raised.
Number 10 will hope that this new commitment will unlock the next phase of talks with the rest of the EU.
The final political agreement is due in mid October.
‘Important step’ for UK
Mrs May said this was an "important step" in the process of negotiating the UK's smooth exit from the EU.
"Of course we still have work to do with the EU in ensuring that we get to that end point in October," she said.
"But this is good we have come today, following our detailed discussions, to a positive future for the UK.
Welcome
Good evening and welcome to the BBC’s live page as Prime Minister Theresa May announces her cabinet has agreed a “collective position for the future of our negotiations with the EU".
Here are the main points: