Cabinet agrees Brexit plan

Labour MP Chuka Umunna, a supporter of the People's Vote campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, is another who seems unhappy with tonight's announcement.

He complained the UK has been "left with yet another behind-closed-doors stitch-up that would leave us all worse off and which doesn't resolve many of the fundamental problems created by Brexit".

He added: "This only confirms how important it is that we have a People's Vote on whatever botched Brexit deal the government comes up with, so the people of this country can decide whether or not it's good enough."