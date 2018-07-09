Reaction as David Davis resigns
- David Davis resigned as Brexit Secretary late on Sunday
- He says Theresa May's Brexit plan will leave the government with "a weak negotiating position"
- The prime minister says she does not agree but thanks him for his work
- Junior minister Steve Baker has also quit
By Emma Harrison and Claire Heald
'The PM's position needs to be put to a vote'
Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said Mr Davis' resignation "exposes the division at the heart of the cabinet".
"This is the man Theresa May appointed to lead her country in the negotiations, and he's now walked out."
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think the prime minister needs to put her position to a vote in Parliament."
'People's vote' call on final deal
CBI director-general: Resignation a 'blow'
Carolyn Fairbairn, the director-general of the CBI, said the resignation was "a blow" for business.
Speaking to the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ms Fairbairn said business had welcomed the agreement of ministers at Chequers on Friday, calling it "real rays of light".
'No leadership challenge from Davis'
May 'has no authority left'
In overnight reaction, the Labour leader tweeted...
New Brexit Secretary announced 'later this morning'
Another update from the BBC's political correspondent in this fast-changing story this morning - David Davis' replacement is expected to be announced at some point this morning.
Lib Dem Brexit spokesman: 'Ego before country'
Jenkyns speculates on PM's rule
New Brexit Secretary to be announced
David Davis on Radio 4 Today
Brexiteer Bernard Jenkin: I fear for the future
The prominent Leave MP tells the Today programme there needs to be a rebuilding of that trust.
"Trust can only be rebuilt by the policy reflected in Mrs May’s original speeches," he says.
"The prime minister needs to take this policy off the table.
"If not I fear for the future… of this country."
He says the government is "in the grip of Remainers".
'There's been a massive haemorrhage of trust'
Brexiteer Bernard Jenkin says there has been a "massive haemorrhage of trust" since the run up to Friday's crunch cabinet meeting.
The Tory MP says Mr Davis was left "in a completely impossible position".
Mr Davis had been writing the Brexit customs white paper for months, Mr Jenkin says, when "low and behold, 17:00 on Thursday he's presented with a completely different policy".
"There comes a point where he (Mr Davis) must have been wondering 'well what’s the point?'," he says.
UK government 'in utter chaos'
Scotland's first minister tweets...
Davis 'felt he had no choice but resignation'
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
After many months of rumours that he would pull the plug, David Davis has actually quit as Brexit Secretary.
His unhappiness in government has been no secret for some time, but after the prime minister's Chequers agreement with cabinet ministers to pursue closer ties with the EU than he desired, he found his position untenable.
After a visit to Downing Street on Sunday he concluded that he had no choice but to walk.
Junior ministerial colleague Steve Baker has also quit alongside him from the Brexit department. David Davis' move, while not completely surprising, throws doubt on to how secure the government's Brexit strategy is.
Read more from Laura
David Davis - the maverick minister
Brian Wheeler
David Davis, who has quit as Brexit secretary, had one of the toughest jobs in politics - negotiating Britain's exit from the EU - and he also has one of the most colourful CVs.
A former SAS reservist, who grew up on a south London council estate, David Davis is a self-styled political maverick who had carved out a career as a champion of civil liberties before his unexpected return to front-line politics in July 2016 as secretary of state for exiting the EU.
He took to the role of negotiating Brexit with characteristic swagger, brushing off accusations from critics that he was too lazy, or lacked the intellectual depth, for such an apparently complex and nuanced task.
"What's the requirement of my job? I don't have to be very clever. I don't have to know that much. I do just have to be calm," he told LBC radio.
Read more
Six cabinet resignations since November
The shadow foreign secretary tweets...
Theresa May due to make statement later
The PM is dues to tell MPs in the House of Commons that the strategy agreed on by the cabinet at Chequers on Friday is the "right Brexit" for Britain.
Davis' resignation letter
The Brexit Secretary says in his resignation letter that the general direction of policy "will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one".
He says he is "unpersuaded" that the government's negotiating approach "will not just lead to further demands for concessions" from Brussels.
"The current trend of policy and tactics" is making it "look less and less likely" that the UK would leave the customs union and single market, he says.
Read his resignation letter - and Theresa May's reply - in full here.
Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned late on Sunday night - days after Theresa May's cabinet agreed her plan for exiting the EU.
Here we bring you the latest reaction and fallout from the move.
You can read the full story here.