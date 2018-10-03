Theresa May: PM's conference speech
- Theresa May is addressing the Conservative party conference
- The PM's speech will pledge to freeze fuel duty
- Mrs May to say Britain's post-Brexit future is "full of promise"
- PM to promise party remains "on the side" of hard-pressed families
By Sophie Morris and Georgina Pattinson
Theresa May: the future is in our hands
PM's Speech
After remembering the centenary of the First World War, Theresa May says a more secure future in the post-war world and the spirit of common purpose which was prominent during this period, should be captured again now.
"If we come together, there is no limit on what we can achieve, our future is in our hands."
Making a joke in reference of the BBC One drama Bodyguard, Theresa May says "real politics regards a lot of hard graft", and that "it wasn't like that in my day".
PM: 'Excuse me if I cough'
PM's Speech
After the dance routine, Theresa May begins her speech by asking the conference to excuse her if she coughs, and says she has been up all night glueing the backdrop.
"There are some things about last year's conference that I have tried to forget, but I will not forget the warmth in the hall, you supported me all the way," she says.
PM on stage
Theresa May enters to deliver her conference speech - dancing all the way...
Post-Brexit future full of promise - May
Theresa May will close the Conservative conference by saying the UK's "best days lie ahead of us".Read more
Attorney General 'warm up' act ahead of PM's speech
PM's Speech
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox delivers a speech ahead of the PM - and he's certainly caused a lot of interest on social media, with many comparing him to actors Brian Blessed...as the Sun's and Huffington Post's political editors tweet...
Word games with the set
BBC political correspondent tweets
Laura Kuenssberg: Boris still wants a shot at Number 10
PM's Speech
In a discussion with Jo Coburn on Politics Live, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg says that a letter has been sent by Conservative MP James Duddridge to the 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, calling for a "proper leadership election".
Laura Kuenssberg says: "The PM has become use to top knocks, but it might be that her team doesn't tell her about the letter."
With regards to Boris Johnson, the BBC's political editor says two things are true - he thinks the prime minister has drifted too far away from her original policy on Brexit, and thinks he would like to have another go at the job.
She says the prime minister is probably spending the final few minutes before her speech having some throat lozenges.
What was in the no confidence letter from Tory MP?
BBC assistant political editor tweets
PM 'cross' at Boris Johnson speech
PM's Speech
Crowds packed into a speech by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham yesterday.
Brexit was his main focus as he called for the government to chuck the Chequers plan that led to his resignation from the government in July.
Boris Johnson renewed his attack on Theresa May's Brexit plan, describing it as a "cheat", "undemocratic" as it kept the UK within the "tractor beam" of Brussels and was not what people voted for.
Urging Mrs May to return to the vision she originally set out in her Lancaster House speech in early 2017, he warned "if we get it wrong we will be punished".
Mr Johnson said he wanted to "put some lead in the collective pencil" and end a "seeping away of our self-belief".
In response, the prime minister told the BBC that the comments made in Boris's speech had made her "cross".
Theresa May arrives with husband Philip
The PM has arrived with her husband Philip, ahead of her keynote speech.
Podium in place
How to watch the PM's speech
PM expected to announce no tax rises on petrol
PM's Speech
The prime minister is expected to announce in her speech to conference this morning that fuel duty is to be frozen for the ninth year in a row, saying the government is "on the side" of "hard-working families".
Last month, Chancellor Philip Hammond said the policy saved drivers money, but would cost the Treasury £38bn if it continued for another three years.
What is fuel duty?
PM 'must sell her Chequers plan'
Analysis
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
The BBC's assistant political editor Norman Smith says the queues for the conference hall before the prime minister's keynote speech are just as large as they were for Boris Johnson yesterday.
He says it is crucial for the prime minister to energise this conference and sell her Chequers plan with her speech, but notes that this is no small task.
"Despite the rumblings before the conference of an uprising, nothing has happened, and at a basic level, Mrs May can emerge from the party conference with the party seemingly for now still intact and behind her Chequers plan."
Tory MP calling on PM to stand down
A recap of last year's eventful speech...
PM's speech
The prime minister will be hoping her big keynote speech goes more smoothly than last year.
A coughing fit forced her to stop on several occasions, and she was interrupted by a prankster who handed her a mock P45.
She famously struggled as she battled with an ongoing cough and had to pause multiple times to drink water.
The PM was given supportive applause as she carried on with the speech, but to make matters worse, comedian Lee Nelson interrupted her to give her a fake P45 tax form "from Boris".
And matters got worse when letters from the party slogan fell off of the wall behind her, as she continued delivering the address.
Minister questioned over Irish border negotiations
Round the block
There's already quite a queue for delegates who want to hear the PM's speech.
Getting ready
Good morning
It's the last day of the Conservative party conference, and, as is usual, the party leader wraps things up.
And so, today, Theresa May will close the conference - her speech is due to start at about 11.40 BST.
We know that the prime minister is going to touch on Brexit by declaring Britain's post-Brexit future is "full of promise", and the PM will tell the Tory faithful the country's "best days lie ahead of us".
We'll be here to cover the speech step-by-step, and bring you reaction from the hall and elsewhere.