Brexit negotiations latest

- Cabinet source says Brexit withdrawal agreement has been agreed by officials
- Special cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday to discuss the text
- One-on-one meetings being held with ministers in No 10 on Tuesday evening
- Last sticking point in talks had been the Northern Ireland border
- Any deal needs to be agreed by cabinet, UK MPs and each EU member state
- The UK is due to leave the European Union on Friday 29 March, 2019
By Brian Wheeler and Sophie Morris
Rees-Mogg urges cabinet to block Brexit deal
Commenting on a leaked version of the Brexit agreement, Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said it failed to meet what the Conservative manifesto had promised - and would keep the UK in the customs union and "de facto" the EU single market.
The leading Brexiteer told BBC News "I hope the cabinet will block it and I hope MPs will block it".
He added: "What we know of this deal is deeply unsatisfactory."
Ministers being briefed on agreement
Ministers are heading into Downing Street for one-on-one briefings with Theresa May on the agreement.
Downing Street said ministers had been "invited to read documentation" ahead of Wednesday's cabinet meeting.
Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, pictured above, arrived at 10 Downing Street shortly after 5pm. He was followed soon after by chief whip Julian Smith and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. None spoke to reporters before they entered the building.
SNP warning over no-deal Brexit
The SNP's Michael Russell - the Scottish government's Brexit secretary - said the threat of a no-deal Brexit had not gone away.
Mr Russell, who was told of the Brexit agreement as he was heading into a UK nations joint ministerial council, said: "Whatever is resolved that threat will not go away given there are at least three more years of negotiations if there is a deal and under those circumstances we will want to know what preparations there are for that."
Business reporter
Agreement is in Downing Street's grasp
By BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg
The text that's taken months of officials' blood, sweat and tears has been agreed, at least at a technical level.
Now a paper's being drafted to present to the Cabinet tomorrow (Wednesday) ready for the government's hoped-for next step - political approval from Theresa May's team, even though many of them have deep reservations.
Remember in the last 24 hours some of them have been warning privately that what's on the table is just not acceptable, and will never get through Parliament. Some even believe the prime minister ought to walk away.
But the government machine is now cranking into action. With a text ready, their long-planned rollout can begin.
If the Cabinet agrees the withdrawal agreement that might run to 500 pages, it will be published, in the next few days, along with what's described as the 'outline political declaration' - the skeleton of what our relationship will be like with the rest of the continent for years to come.
Expect to see the Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, pop up in Brussels to smile for the cameras alongside Michel Barnier.
Then in a couple of weeks' time EU leaders will gather in Brussels, in theory, to give their approval. Then the action moves to Parliament where as things stand, no one knows quite what will happen.
Of course that's only if Theresa May's plan comes off.
Number 10's hope is that Cabinet will swallow their anxieties and come on board - contemplating the alternative of no deal might seem too politically awful to risk.
But, as one senior source predicts, in the withdrawal agreement there will be "plenty of scope for mischief and confusion".
The mechanism over the so-called "backstop" (for more on thatread here) is bound to be pored over and most likely complained about.
There are all sorts of other issues that might be buried in the small print that could explode.
It is possible, though it seems unlikely at this stage, that some ministers may walk over the terms that have been agreed.
And it is very unlikely, but can't be completely ruled out, that the Cabinet might refuse to sign up. But for Theresa May the hope and the expectation for the next 24 hours is that the sighs of relief will be louder than the complaints.
'Brexit In Name Only' warning from senior Tory
BBC political editor tweets...
Cabinet to meet at 2pm on Wednesday
BBC political editor tweets...
Talks still ongoing - Ireland's deputy PM
A spokesman for Ireland's deputy prime minister, Simon Coveney, has said on twitter that talks between the UK and EU on withdrawal agreement were "ongoing and have not been concluded".
"Negotiators are still engaged and a number of issues are still outstanding. We are not commenting further on leaks in the media," the spokesman added.
'Backstop' solution found?
It's worth stressing that there has been no official confirmation from either Downing Street or Brussels at this stage.
Irish broadcaster RTE has reported that a "stable" text had been agreed on the issue of the Northern Irish border - the main sticking point in talks for the past few months.
The broadcaster said the deal involved one overall "backstop" in the form of a UK-wide customs arrangement, but with deeper provisions for Northern Ireland on customs and regulations.
Britons 'won't need visas for EU visits'
The EU Commission says it will waive any visa requirements as long as the UK does the same for its citizens.Read more
Hello and welcome
A cabinet source has told BBC the text of the UK's EU withdrawal agreement has been agreed by negotiators in Brussels and will be discussed by ministers on Wednesday at a special cabinet.
Read the full story here.
This is a significant development - it is not a final Brexit deal but it does raise the prospect of an agreement with the EU this month that can be put to a vote in Parliament before Christmas. Stay with us for the latest developments in text, video and social media and analysis by BBC correspondents.