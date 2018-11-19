Theresa May fights for Brexit plan
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May to speak at CBI annual conference
- It comes as she seeks to sell a deal which has angered Brexiteers
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also address business at the CBI
- Speculation continues over a possible Tory challenge to her position
- The PM published the 585 page draft withdrawal agreement last week. This, and a declaration on future relations between the UK and EU, are due to be finalised at an EU summit next Sunday.
By Jennifer Scott and Alex Hunt
Scottish Tory says members back May
Stewart: Deal is 'pragmatic and workable'
Prisons minister tweets...
CBI: Agreement 'takes no deal off the table'
Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the CBI, has called on people to back Mrs May's deal.
She told the BBC: "This deal isn't perfect, it is a compromise, but negotiations have been going on for 20 months and in March of next year there will be no deal if an agreement isn't reached.
"What we know is that firms are spending hundreds of millions of pounds preparing for no deal - it is a wasted investment, and it is affecting jobs and investment now.
"So this an opportunity to take no deal off the table while we plan for a better long term deal."
Clark could back transition period extension
Business Secretary Greg Clark said extending the transition period could make sense.
Asked whether it would be extended to the end of 2022, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It would be at our request and that would be a maximum period."
Mr Clark suggested it could be extended for a matter of "weeks or months", saying: "If we were six weeks away from concluding a future economic partnership and agreeing that then it may make sense to extend the transition period."
PM appeals to Scottish Tories
Watch: Brexit Blind Dates
Fysh: 'We need a new leader' to ditch 'dark deal'
BBC News Channel
Tory MP Marcus Fysh has repeated his calls for Theresa May to go.
Talking to the BBC News Channel, he said: "We need a leader, whoever that is, who is able to reset this process and lead us into a place where we do not sign this agreement.
"It is a disaster for our country and would make us a colony of the EU.
"The important thing is the policy is changed. I believe we need a new leader to do that.
"I have been deeply disillusioned for a long time now at No 10's inability to listen and I am afraid they have led us into a serious and dark position for our country."
Luxembourg minister: 'No better deal for this crazy Brexit'
Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, has backed the withdrawal agreement and called on British Brexiteers to do the same.
Arriving at the General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, he said: "Boris Johnson once said 'Britain is leaving the EU, It is not leaving Europe'.
"I think the challenge now is for these Brexit dogmatists to show whether that is true.
"I think Theresa May deserves praise for her position. 'No deal is better than a bad deal' has disappeared. 'Any deal is better than no deal' is now the slogan. That is right.
"This deal that is now on the table is the best there is. There is no better deal for this crazy Brexit."
What will May say to the CBI?
The PM will speak to the CBI conference in London later.
She is expected to say: “We now have an intense week of negotiations ahead of us in the run-up to the special European Council on Sunday.
“During that time I expect us to hammer out the full and final details of the framework that will underpin our future relationship and I am confident that we can strike a deal at the council that I can take back to the House of Commons.
She will add: “[The withdrawal agreement] is a good one for the UK.
"It fulfils the wishes of the British people as expressed in the 2016 referendum.
"I have always had a very clear sense of the outcomes I wanted to deliver for people in these negotiations."
Van Rompuy: 'Almost no room to renegotiate'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Former president of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there was little hope of changing the withdrawal agreement at this stage.
He said: "I think there is almost no room for renegotiating the deal.
"I will not say take it or leave it, but it is close to that reality.
"On the main parameters what I hear is that there is almost no room for manoeuvre."
But Mr Van Rompuy rejected claims that the EU had "bullied" the UK, adding: "You agree or you don't agree. We agreed and that is nothing to do with bullying or something else."
What are the rules to challenge May?
Theresa May is under pressure over Brexit and some of her MPs have called for a change of leader. But how could this happen?
Each party has its own rules for selecting a leader. Under the Conservatives' system, there are two ways to trigger a leadership contest.
One, unsurprisingly, is if the leader resigns. The other is if 15% of Conservative MPs - currently 48 - write letters saying they no longer have confidence in her.
These letters have to be sent to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, which is made up of all backbench Conservative MPs. The current chairman is Graham Brady. He is the only person who keeps count of all the letters, and so far he has not reached the 48 total.
Read more about the process here.
EU27 meet in Brussels
The Article 50 EU general affairs council is meeting in Brussels this morning.
The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is on hand to explain to member states why he backs the deal.
But the main focus of the EU27 will be working on the political declaration setting out their future relationship with the UK.
The BBC's Brussels reporter Adam Fleming said the document will be about 20 pages long and cover a number of areas, including trade, energy and research.
"And that document will be what the UK government hopes will make the withdrawal agreement mote palatable," he said.
How many letters?
There is still talk in the air of a leadership challenge.
The number of her own MPs to have publicly called for a vote of confidence - by sending letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee - is in the mid-20s. See the full list here.
And Simon Clarke went on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning calling for more, saying: "It is quite clear to me that the captain is driving the ship at the rocks."
But the number needs to hit 48 and the chair, Sir Graham Brady, remained tight-lipped on BBC Radio 5 Live's Pienaar's Politics on Sunday about how close he was to that number.
May: 'Brexit won't be easier if I'm ousted'
Over the weekend, Theresa May took to the airwaves to try and sell her deal to the public.
Interviewed on Sky, she told her critics that getting rid of her as PM would not make delivering Brexit any easier.
But her former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK was being "bullied" by the EU.
And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party could get a better deal in time for Brexit, which is due to happen on 29 March.
A new week, the same Brexit deal...
Good morning and welcome to the BBC live page following the continued drama in Westminster over Theresa May's Brexit deal.
The prime minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will both be addressing the CBI at its annual conference in London today, hoping to prove to the business community that her direction is the right one.
But it takes place as the possibility of a leadership challenge still hangs in the air and some senior Tory MPs continue to press for late changes to the deal.
Read our full story here.