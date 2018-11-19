Theresa May fights for Brexit plan

BBC Copyright: BBC

Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the CBI, has called on people to back Mrs May's deal.

She told the BBC: "This deal isn't perfect, it is a compromise, but negotiations have been going on for 20 months and in March of next year there will be no deal if an agreement isn't reached.

"What we know is that firms are spending hundreds of millions of pounds preparing for no deal - it is a wasted investment, and it is affecting jobs and investment now.

"So this an opportunity to take no deal off the table while we plan for a better long term deal."