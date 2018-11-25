EU leaders meet for Brexit summit
Summary
- EU leaders are meeting to sign off two key documents
- The withdrawal agreement sets out the terms of the UK's exit from the EU
- The political declaration sets out what the UK and EU's relationship may be like after Brexit
- European Council President Donald Tusk recommends they are approved
- Spain has dropped threat to derail the Brexit deal over Gibraltar
- There is no formal vote but the EU expects to proceed after reaching a consensus