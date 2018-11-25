EU and Union Jack flags

EU leaders meet for Brexit summit

Summary

  1. EU leaders are meeting to sign off two key documents
  2. The withdrawal agreement sets out the terms of the UK's exit from the EU
  3. The political declaration sets out what the UK and EU's relationship may be like after Brexit
  4. European Council President Donald Tusk recommends they are approved
  5. Spain has dropped threat to derail the Brexit deal over Gibraltar
  6. There is no formal vote but the EU expects to proceed after reaching a consensus