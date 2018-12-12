Theresa May faces Tory confidence vote
Who sent in 'no-confidence' letters; Tory leadership challenge - the rules
Summary
- Rebel MPs bid to oust Theresa May as Tory leader
- PM says she will fight vote "with everything I have got"
- She has cancelled planned trip to meet Irish Taoiseach in Dublin this afternoon
- Chair of backbench 1922 Committee says May was informed of events last night
- PM was keen to get the matter resolved as soon as possible.
- Theresa May had sought 'reassurance' for MPs from EU after pulling vote on her Brexit deal
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Scott, Joseph Lee and Holly Wallis
All times stated are UK
Brexiteers 'will never be satisfied' - Boles
Nick Boles, who has backed a Norway-style deal, criticised the role of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group in bringing about the no confidence ballot.
Leadsom: 'Vital to support Theresa May'
The leader of the House of Commons tweets...
We've changed PM in bigger crises - Jenkin
A leading Brexiteer MP tweets...
Tearing ourselves apart will create more division - May
Speaking outside No 10, Theresa May said: "A leadership election would not change the fundamentals of the negotiation or the parliamentary arithmetic.
"Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division just as we should be standing together to serve our country."
May cancels Dublin trip
Mrs May was due to go to Dublin today to meet with Leo Varadkar to discuss her Brexit deal.
But she says she has cancelled the trip to make the case for her leadership.
"I stand ready to finish the job," she adds.
May: Change in leadership would put country's future at risk
Mrs May says: "A change of leadership in the Conservative Party now would put our country's future at risk.
"The new leader wouldn't have time to renegotiate... so one of their first acts would have be extending or rescinding article 50
"The Conservatives must not be a single issue party."
Mundell: Leadership vote is 'last thing we need'
The Scottish secretary tweets...
May will fight vote
Theresa May says she will contest a leadership vote "with everything I have got".
Duncan: Leadership challenge is 'reckless'
The Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, Sir Alan Duncan, has told BBC Radio Leicester he's worried and dismayed that Theresa May will face a leadership challenge.
He describes the actions of those who called for it as "reckless".
He tells the station he will back the prime minister in tonight's vote.
Hancock tweets support for the PM
The health secretary says...
Sturgeon: 'Vicious civil war causes chaos'
Leadership contest is 'self-indulgent' - Cable
The Liberal Democrat leader tweets...
Lidington: 'She has always put national interest first'
'Businesses don't need uncertainty' - Clark
The business secretary tweets...
Pound back above $1.25
So the pound is now back above $1.25 - the level investors are likely to be watching during the day ahead of the confidence vote in Theresa May.
Brexiteer Fox still backs May
