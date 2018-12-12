Theresa May at the European Council in Brussels

Theresa May faces Tory confidence vote

Who sent in 'no-confidence' letters; Tory leadership challenge - the rules

Summary

  1. Rebel MPs bid to oust Theresa May as Tory leader
  2. PM says she will fight vote "with everything I have got"
  3. She has cancelled planned trip to meet Irish Taoiseach in Dublin this afternoon
  4. Chair of backbench 1922 Committee says May was informed of events last night
  5. PM was keen to get the matter resolved as soon as possible.
  6. Theresa May had sought 'reassurance' for MPs from EU after pulling vote on her Brexit deal
  7. Watch live coverage from the BBC News Channel by clicking on play button above

Live Reporting

By Jennifer Scott, Joseph Lee and Holly Wallis

All times stated are UK

  2. Brexiteers 'will never be satisfied' - Boles

    Nick Boles, who has backed a Norway-style deal, criticised the role of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group in bringing about the no confidence ballot.

  5. Tearing ourselves apart will create more division - May

    Speaking outside No 10, Theresa May said: "A leadership election would not change the fundamentals of the negotiation or the parliamentary arithmetic.

    "Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division just as we should be standing together to serve our country."

  6. May cancels Dublin trip

    Theresa May
    Mrs May was due to go to Dublin today to meet with Leo Varadkar to discuss her Brexit deal.

    But she says she has cancelled the trip to make the case for her leadership.

    "I stand ready to finish the job," she adds.

  7. May: Change in leadership would put country's future at risk

    Theresa May
    Mrs May says: "A change of leadership in the Conservative Party now would put our country's future at risk.

    "The new leader wouldn't have time to renegotiate... so one of their first acts would have be extending or rescinding article 50

    "The Conservatives must not be a single issue party."

  9. May will fight vote

    Theresa May says she will contest a leadership vote "with everything I have got".

  10. Duncan: Leadership challenge is 'reckless'

    The Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, Sir Alan Duncan, has told BBC Radio Leicester he's worried and dismayed that Theresa May will face a leadership challenge.

    He describes the actions of those who called for it as "reckless".

    He tells the station he will back the prime minister in tonight's vote.

  17. Pound back above $1.25

    pound
    So the pound is now back above $1.25 - the level investors are likely to be watching during the day ahead of the confidence vote in Theresa May.

