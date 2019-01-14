Live
Crunch week for Brexit vote
Summary
- Theresa May to warn Parliament is more likely to block Brexit than let the UK leave without a deal
- Mrs May's speech comes amid reports MPs plan to take control of Brexit if her deal is defeated
- Labour has vowed to table a vote of no confidence if Mrs May is defeated
- About 100 Tory and Democratic Unionist MPs are expected to join the opposition parties voting against the deal
By Hamish Mackay and Emma Thelwell
All times stated are UK
Are Tory backbenchers coming round to the deal?
Four Conservative Brexiteer MPs who have been critics of the withdrawal agreement have now said they will support the government in the vote on Tuesday.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, MP for the Cotswolds, said he still had "deep misgivings" about many aspects of Mrs May's deal.
But he said: "The events of last week have clearly demonstrated that the Speaker and MPs who wish to remain in the EU will stop at nothing to prevent that happening."
Former Public Accounts Committee chairman Sir Edward Leigh said Brexit-supporting MPs were "playing with fire" if they voted down the deal.
Andrew Murrison, a former minister, and Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, also said they were backing the government despite reservations.
Tory MPs 'scared' of the vote
Some MPs fear idea of no Brexit, says Johnson
LBC
"I think, possibly, some colleagues are being scared by this idea that there might be no Brexit as a result of voting it down", Conservative MP Boris Johnson told LBC Radio.
"I think that's nonsense. Britain will leave in March, absolutely, and that's the bottom line," he added.
Mr Johnson said he didn't think any moves by MPs plotting to hamper the deal would come off. He said: "I notice all this stuff about complicated jiggery-pokery for parliament to frustrate the deal.
"I don't think that really can be done. I think that we are really playing with fire".
He added: "I think that people will feel betrayed. And I think they will feel that there has been a great conspiracy by the deep state of the UK, the people who really run the country."
What's next if MPs reject May's deal?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
I know that, right here, I've been writing about, and we've been discussing, our prime minister's and politicians' Brexit choices for more than two-and-a-half years.
And, yes indeed, there have been many, many times we have reported it is a crunch moment, a crucial day, or a vital moment.
And each mini-drama, each bizarre twist, each day where we have moved further from anything like politics-as-usual, has had meaning.
That's true of the prime minister's speech in Florence, the meltingly hot cabinet day out at Chequers, Boris Johnson stalking out of the cabinet, or indeed, the EU saying "non, non, non" at Salzburg, or Gina Miller's Supreme Court appeal, where on Parliament's behalf - on behalf of all of us in a sense - she won a bigger say over Brexit for MPs.
Barring an almost incredible-to-imagine second delay to the vote, Tuesday is when MPs get the chance to express that wish - to say yes or no to the deal that's on the table.
The weird thing about it is that unless, again, something almost impossible-to-ponder happens, we know they are, in large numbers, going to say no.
So, what will happen at that point?
Continue reading Laura's blog here...
Labour MP backs May's deal
Labour MP Sir Kevin Barron has declared he will back Theresa May's Brexit deal, warning the referendum result must be respected or the party will face "dire" consequences at the ballot box.
Writing in the Times, Sir Kevin said the PM's deal is the only option on the table that "truly enacts the promises that I made to my constituents and avoids the horror of a no-deal Brexit".
In a swipe at MPs campaigning for a further referendum if Mrs May's deal falls, the veteran MP, who backed Remain in 2016, said it "truly saddens me that so many in the Commons are trying to overturn the decision".
'It's going to be quite tumultous'
This is parliament at its best, says Labour's John McDonnell
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
A vote of no confidence in Theresa May is inevitable says the Shadow Chancellor. "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Labour's John McDonnell told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.
But he said, Labour will be listening "very, very carefully" to the PM's speech and the following debate. "Let's watch the balance of forces within parliament itself," he said.
"I can't predict anything in parliament at the moment," He added: "It's just so unpredictable...All these allegations about a coup, and plotting etcetera. I actually think it is parliament at it's best. Individual MPs are behaving properly, they're listening to their constituents, they're exercising their own judgements about the interests of their constituencies and the good of the country and they are coming to decisions - based upon not party advantage, not individual career moves but actually what is best for the people they represent.
"It's forcing the government to actually not take parliament for granted any more, it's redressing some of the imbalance between the executive and parliament that as built up over decades."
Contradictions over no-deal Brexit
Former attorney general Dominic Grieve has contradicted Liam Fox over a no-deal Brexit.
Pro-EU MP Mr Grieve, who is leading efforts to avoid leaving the EU without a deal, told Today: "It would be national suicide. It will lead to the break up of the UK for starters. That seems to me to be a pretty clear indication of a form of national suicide.
"The economic damage which it will do to us will be immense, so that the most vulnerable in our society will be those who suffer most as a consequence.
"If you are going to head to a position where you are going to have an 8% cut probably in your GDP - which is a major recession - it is those with least in our society who will suffer most.
"I'm not prepared to see that happening."
'Problem' for MPs' alternate Brexit plan
Nick Boles outlined his Brexit "compromise" plan on the Today programme this morning, but has it already hit a snag?
The view from the papers
Monday's newspapers are - unsurprisingly - dominated by the Brexit debate. Mrs May's speech features on the front page of the Times, Financial Times and Metro.
The Sun and Daily Express - both of which backed the Leave campaign - tell their readers there is now just "24 hours to save Brexit".
The Daily Mail, meanwhile, splashes on what it says is a "Brexit coup" from "pro-EU MPs", who plan to "seize control of Brexit" via the liaison committee.
The Guardian says the EU is making preparations to "delay Brexit".
Read more from Monday's papers here.
MPs plan Brexit 'compromise deal'
Three senior Conservative backbenchers are to publish a bill on Monday night that would allow MPs to frame a "compromise" Brexit deal if Mrs May fails to come up with a plan B, Tory Nick Boles has told the BBC.
Mr Boles said he, Sir Oliver Letwin and Nicky Morgan were behind the "European Union Withdrawal Number 2 Bill", which would see the Liaison Committee - made up of the chairmen and chairwomen of all the Commons select committees - take a key role if the PM's Withdrawal Agreement is rejected by Parliament.
Mr Boles said all three planned to vote for the PM's deal, but would act if it failed.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This bill would do the following: it would give the Government three more weeks to get a compromise deal, a plan B, through Parliament so that we are leaving the EU on time on March 29 with a deal.
"If that failed, it would... give the Liaison Committee the responsibility to try and come up with its own compromise deal, which would have to go back to the House for a vote.
"If the House passed that compromise deal, then the Government would be legally required to implement whatever it was that they had."
What are other MPs saying?
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Labour MP Chuka Umunna, who is campaigning for another referendum, said Mrs May's deal would do "great harm to our economy".
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable - who opposes Brexit - said: "The increasingly desperate language from the prime minister more than suggests a great deal of panic.
"But she cannot be allowed to pull the wool over the public's eyes. A chaotic no-deal Brexit is a choice and it is in the gift of the government to prevent it."
Meanwhile, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay warned "those on the Brexiteer side seeking ideological purity" that by voting down Mrs May's deal that they risked "leaving the door ajar to ways that increase the risk to Brexit".
Corbyn pushing for general election
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said his party will vote against the deal tomorrow - and would start moves to trigger a general election if it is voted down.
On Sunday, he told the BBC's Andrew Marr what his priorities would be if he was in charge of Brexit negotiations.
What is due to happen next?
Monday - Day four of MPs' Brexit debate, with the PM set to make a statement to the Commons setting out reassurances from the EU over the Irish backstop
Tuesday - Day five of debate followed by "meaningful vote" on the PM's deal. MPs will also get to vote on amendments that could reshape the deal. If the deal is rejected Theresa May will get three working days to come up with a "plan B"
Wednesday - Mrs May is likely to head to Brussels to try to get further concessions from the EU
Monday 21 January - Expected Commons vote on "Plan B"
The UK will leave the EU on Friday, 29 March, unless MPs vote to delay or cancel Brexit.
What will May say in her speech?
Speaking to factory workers later today, Mrs May is expected to say: "As we have seen over the last few weeks, there are some in Westminster who would wish to delay or even stop Brexit and who will use every device available to them to do so."
She will add she now believes MPs blocking Brexit is more likely than a no-deal scenario.
Mrs May will say: "I ask MPs to consider the consequences of their actions on the faith of the British people in our democracy.
"Imagine if an anti-devolution House of Commons had said to the people of Scotland or Wales that despite voting in favour of a devolved legislature, Parliament knew better and would overrule them. Or else force them to vote again.
"What if we found ourselves in a situation where Parliament tried to take the UK out of the EU in opposition to a remain vote?
"People's faith in the democratic process and their politicians would suffer catastrophic harm. We all have a duty to implement the result of the referendum."
Read more about her upcoming speech here.
Good morning
The prime minister will today make a last-ditch attempt to persuade MPs to back her Brexit deal ahead of tomorrow's Commons vote.
In a speech today, Theresa May will warn Brexiteers that Parliament is more likely to block Brexit than let the UK leave without a deal.
Targeting those hoping for another referendum, Mrs May will add that trust in politics will suffer "catastrophic harm" if the referendum result is not implemented.
Labour has vowed to table a vote of no confidence if Mrs May loses.
We will bring you the latest updates throughout the day.
