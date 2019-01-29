MPs to debate Brexit plans

EPA. Reuters Copyright: EPA. Reuters Nicky Morgan and Jacob Rees-Mogg are said to have been working on the no-deal plan Image caption: Nicky Morgan and Jacob Rees-Mogg are said to have been working on the no-deal plan

Rival factions of the Tory party who, until now have been so often trying to knock lumps out of each other, have, we can report, been meeting and talking, trying to thrash out a compromise.

Brexiteers Steve Baker and Jacob Rees-Mogg have met the prime minister alongside former Remainers like Nicky Morgan and Damian Green, accompanied by government ministers like Robert Buckland, the solicitor general.

They have, together, come up with what looks like, at a very early stage, what might be two potential compromises that the Tory party as a group might be able to get around.

You can see the leaked plan below.