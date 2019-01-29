Live

MPs to debate Brexit plans

Summary

  1. MPs to debate way forward on Brexit
  2. Votes expected at 19:00 GMT on amendments
  3. It's not yet known which amendments Speaker will select for debate
  4. Debate should start at around 12:50 GMT
  5. UK is due to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on 29 March

Live Reporting

By Dulcie Lee and Marie Jackson

All times stated are UK

  1. Is a possible Tory compromise on the horizon?

    Laura Kuenssberg

    BBC political editor

    Nicky Morgan and Jacob Rees-Mogg
    Copyright: EPA. Reuters
    Image caption: Nicky Morgan and Jacob Rees-Mogg are said to have been working on the no-deal plan

    Rival factions of the Tory party who, until now have been so often trying to knock lumps out of each other, have, we can report, been meeting and talking, trying to thrash out a compromise.

    Brexiteers Steve Baker and Jacob Rees-Mogg have met the prime minister alongside former Remainers like Nicky Morgan and Damian Green, accompanied by government ministers like Robert Buckland, the solicitor general.

    They have, together, come up with what looks like, at a very early stage, what might be two potential compromises that the Tory party as a group might be able to get around.

    You can see the leaked plan below.

    View more on twitter

  2. Will MPs find agreement in their plans?

    Laura Kuenssberg

    BBC political editor

    Anti-Brexit activists hold flags and placards outside the Houses of Parliament
    Copyright: Getty

    "It might not be 326 that matters."

    According to one cabinet minister, that's the strange situation that Brexit has led us to.

    The government's ambition is so low - or its hurdles so high - that what No 10 seeks to do on Tuesday is not to win (326 is a majority in the House of Commons), but to reduce the scale of resistance to their central policy that, in the words of another cabinet minister, only the "hardliners oppose", so that Theresa May can get the rebels down to a "few dozen", so then they can crack on.

    But crack on with what, I hear you ask?

    Read Laura's take on the day ahead here.

  3. Welcome to a big day for Brexit

    Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It's going to be an important day for Brexit as MPs prepare to vote on amendments to Theresa May's deal.

    MPs have been tabling amendments to the government's plans to try to influence the direction of Brexit since Mrs May lost the vote on her original deal earlier this month.

    While MPs will not be voting on the Brexit deal itself again today, the outcome of tonight's votes may give some indication on what sort of Brexit parliament can agree on.

    Speaker John Bercow will decide which amendments are put forward later today and voting will take place in the Commons from 19:00 GMT.

    Join us throughout the day as we bring live updates.

