Live
MPs prepare to debate Brexit options
Summary
- At 15:30 BST Parliament will debate a Business of the House motion which sets out the procedures for the day
- MPs then debate and vote on alternative visions for Brexit
- Eight motions have been tabled including proposals to stay in the customs union and to leave the EU without a deal
- Speaker John Bercow will select which motions MPs will vote on
- MPs voted on Brexit options last week, but no proposal was able to get a majority
- Voting is due to begin at 20:00 with the results expected later in the evening
- At 16:30 a debate will take place in Westminster Hall on Brexit-related petitions - including one that amassed six million signatures