MPs prepare to debate Brexit options

Summary

  1. At 15:30 BST Parliament will debate a Business of the House motion which sets out the procedures for the day
  2. MPs then debate and vote on alternative visions for Brexit
  3. Eight motions have been tabled including proposals to stay in the customs union and to leave the EU without a deal
  4. Speaker John Bercow will select which motions MPs will vote on
  5. MPs voted on Brexit options last week, but no proposal was able to get a majority
  6. Voting is due to begin at 20:00 with the results expected later in the evening
  7. At 16:30 a debate will take place in Westminster Hall on Brexit-related petitions - including one that amassed six million signatures