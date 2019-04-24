Brexit news stream

Live

  5. Conservative MP welcomes involvement of Brexit Party

    BBC Shropshire

    Telford MP Lucy Allan is welcoming the involvement of Nigel Farage's pro-leave Brexit Party in next month's European elections.

    She says they've got some "strong candidates" and "as a leave supporting MP in a leave supporting constituency, that's to be welcomed".

    Lucy Allan
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Brexit versus Scottish independence

    Video content

    Video caption: 'People are angry' - Brexit V Scottish independence

    Two young Scots come face to face to discuss their political differences on Brexit and independence.

