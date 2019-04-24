Brexit news stream

Telford MP Lucy Allan is welcoming the involvement of Nigel Farage's pro-leave Brexit Party in next month's European elections. She says they've got some "strong candidates" and "as a leave supporting MP in a leave supporting constituency, that's to be welcomed".
Tories mull rule change to challenge May
Under current party rules, MPs cannot mount a fresh challenge against Theresa May until December.
Green Party unveils European candidate list
Co-leader Sian Berry says her party is the "strongest choice" for pro-EU voters.
Ann Widdecombe to stand for Brexit Party
She says she wants to help "fire a very loud warning shot across the bows" of the established parties.
Tory members hold PM confidence vote
James Williams
BBC Wales Brexit correspondent
The prime minister has "lost the trust" of Tory grassroots campaigners, a party chairman says.
Conservative MP welcomes involvement of Brexit Party
BBC Shropshire
Brexit versus Scottish independence
Two young Scots come face to face to discuss their political differences on Brexit and independence.