Reaction as Williamson denies Huawei leak
Summary
- Gavin Williamson insists he did not disclose top-level information from a National Security Council meeting
- He says he is the victim of a "vendetta" and a "kangaroo court"
- The Daily Telegraph reported the NSC agreed to let Chinese firm Huawei help build UK's 5G network
- The PM said she had lost confidence in his ability to serve in the cabinet
- He will be replaced by International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt
Williamson meeting with reporter may have 'broken trust'
BBC political editor tweets...
How damaging was the Huawei leak?
Gordon Corera
Security correspondent, BBC News
Sources maintain damage has been done by the leak.
It was not of the most sensitive possible information. That would be details of intelligence sources and methods.
A leak in Washington a few years ago pointed to the fact that there was an agent inside a group planning attacks on the West from Yemen.
That put the agent's life at risk and compromised a valuable stream of intelligence.
The Huawei leak related to a policy decision. But the damage lies in relations with allies.
The US has been campaigning hard for Huawei to be excluded from new 5G networks.
The leak may not have fully captured the restrictions to be placed on the company even though its role was approved. And because the decision was leaked within hours of the meeting ending, there was no chance to explain the decision to Washington.
The day the leak appeared, a senior official from America's National Security Agency spy agency spoke to me to reiterate Washington's concerns and days later a State Department official told me that the US would have to re-evaluate information sharing with allies that used Huawei.
That official also came to London to continue the push. And so the frustration from UK officials is that their ability to explain the policy to the public and to allies was compromised by the speed and substance of what was revealed.
Leak is 'a very serious matter' - former head of British army
The former head of the British army says the leak is "a very serious matter" and the person responsible should face the consequences.
Lord Dannatt tells BBC Breakfast: "It may be one thing to [leak] from around the cabinet table but for someone to do it from the National Security Counsel, that's a quite a different issue."
"If Mr Williamson presses for a police inquiry and it comes out the wrong way, he's in a degree of trouble," he says.
He adds that it is "not a good day for defence" as Mr Williamson had made some good contributions in his role, including arguing for more resources.
However, Lord Dannatt says he thinks his replacement, Penny Mordaunt - who is a former armed forces minister and naval reservist - will "do a good job".
Labour deputy leader calls for criminal inquiry
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson is calling for a police inquiry to "establish the facts" around the leak.
“[Gavin Williamson] is denying it and he has the right to clear his name. The way to do that is a criminal inquiry if confidential information has leaked," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
However, he adds the leak has "cast a spotlight" on the issue of possible Chinese involvement in the UK's 5G network and raised questions over the prime minister's judgement over the matter.
Williamson 'could be prosecuted' - Tory MP
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Conservative MP Bob Seely says if Gavin William was responsible for leaking sensitive information from a National Security Council meeting he could be prosecuted for breaching the Official Secrets Act.
However, the MP, who sits on the foreign affairs select committee, says while he doesn't condone the leak, it has raised important issues about the possible risks of allowing Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to help build the UK's 5G network.
"There is a public good that has come out of that and that is we are now having a serious debate about a very significant issue to do with our long-term security in our country," he tells Radio 4's Today programme.
What the papers say
Pictures of a pensive Gavin Williamson leaving Westminster feature on many of the front pages.
In what the Daily Mail describes as an "extraordinary" interview, he swears "on his children's lives" that he did not leak information from a National Security Council meeting to the media.
"The prime minister has just sacked someone who is not guilty," he says, claiming he "dug her out of a few holes" when he worked as her chief whip.
Several papers - including the i - report comments Mr Williamson made to Sky News, suggesting he had been the victim of a "kangaroo court" led by the head of the Civil Service, Sir Mark Sedwill.
The Daily Telegraph adds that Downing Street has not offered proof Mr Williamson was behind the leak, and would likely "come under pressure to publish the evidence".
