Reaction as Williamson denies Huawei leak

Sources maintain damage has been done by the leak.

It was not of the most sensitive possible information. That would be details of intelligence sources and methods.

A leak in Washington a few years ago pointed to the fact that there was an agent inside a group planning attacks on the West from Yemen.

That put the agent's life at risk and compromised a valuable stream of intelligence.

The Huawei leak related to a policy decision. But the damage lies in relations with allies.

The US has been campaigning hard for Huawei to be excluded from new 5G networks.

The leak may not have fully captured the restrictions to be placed on the company even though its role was approved. And because the decision was leaked within hours of the meeting ending, there was no chance to explain the decision to Washington.

The day the leak appeared, a senior official from America's National Security Agency spy agency spoke to me to reiterate Washington's concerns and days later a State Department official told me that the US would have to re-evaluate information sharing with allies that used Huawei.

That official also came to London to continue the push. And so the frustration from UK officials is that their ability to explain the policy to the public and to allies was compromised by the speed and substance of what was revealed.