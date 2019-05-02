Live
Voting in local elections in England and NI
Summary
- Elections are being held for 248 English councils, six mayors and all 11 councils in Northern Ireland
- There are no local elections in Scotland and Wales
- Results for about 108 English councils are expected to be declared before 06:00 on Friday
- The remaining 140 are scheduled to come in throughout Friday, mostly between midday and 1800 BST
- The Northern Irish ones will take longer as they have a more complicated voting system
By Keiligh Baker, Joseph Lee and Holly Wallis
All times stated are UK
What are local elections all about?
How the BBC reports polling day
The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
It is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.
The code of practice is contained in more detailed election guidelines which are written and published for each election - and they include guidance on polling day, here.
On polling day specifically, the BBC doesn't report on any of the election campaigns from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio or bbc.co.uk - or on social media and other channels.
Read the full story here.
Do you need ID to vote?
The rules on voting are different this year in some areas, with a trial of voter ID in 10 local authorities in England.
In Braintree, Broxtowe, Craven, Derby, North Kesteven, Woking and Pendle, you'll have to show ID before you can vote.
Voters in Mid Sussex, North West Leicestershire, and Watford local authorities are required to show their polling card.
Everyone else in England can vote as usual, and do not need to take their polling card or any proof of identity with them.
But in Northern Ireland, voters need photo ID.
Welcome to polling day
We will be covering all of today's polling news on this live page.
Elections are being held for 248 English councils, six mayors and all 11 councils in Northern Ireland.
Polling stations for the vote - spanning metropolitan and district councils and unitary authorities - opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00 BST.
There are no local elections in Scotland and Wales.