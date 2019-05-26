Live
UK European election 2019 results
Tories and Labour suffer in EU elections l Full UK results l Full EU-wide results l Dominant parties hit in European elections
Summary
- The UK will elect 73 MEPs from across 12 regions
- In total 400 million people across the EU's 28 member states are eligible to take part
- In the UK the focus will be on how pro- and anti-Brexit parties perform
Scotland result (so far)
BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley tweets...
The final results from Scotland are yet to be announced.
In summary: London results
The Lib Dems vote share went up by 20%, and The Brexit Party by 18%.
Labour's share fell by 12.7%, while UKIP and the Conservatives fell by 14.8% and 14.6% respectively.
Thornberry: We needed to be clearer
Labour's Emily Thornberry says: "We needed to be clearer and sharper and make it unequivocal about where we are going.
"The referendum result spoke to me an essential truth: Yes we leave the EU, but we need to look after jobs and the economy.
"That is what we have been trying to deliver against an intransigent prime minister."
Lib Dem success in London
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
Nothing illustrates more clearly the success of the Lib Dems in winning over Remain voters than the party's success at coming a clear first in the capital, something it has never come remotely close to achieving in a previous election.
The Greens have also prospered to some degree with a three point increase in its vote to 12%.
Meanwhile the Brexit Party have inevitably done less well here with a modest 18% of the vote.
Meanwhile the weakness of Change UK is underlined by its inability to get more than 5% in this most Remain party of England.
'The death of two parties?'
Brexit campaigner Suzanne Evans says: "It is quite interesting the Brexit Party have repeated UKIP's success from 2014.
"We have seen a clear switch from UKIP to The Brexit Party.
"I wonder if we are also seeing the death of two parties - the death of Change UK and the death of Brexit."
'Very worrying' for Labour
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
London is the beating heart of today's Labour party.
That is a very worrying result for them.
BreakingLondon results
In summary: East of England results
Three Brexit Party MEPs have been elected in the East of England region.
The Lib Dems have had two candidates elected.
While the Greens and Conservatives each won their first seat so of the night - each seeing one MEP elected.
BreakingEast of England results
Scotland vote 'cannot be ignored'
The SNP's Alyn Smith Scotland says: "Taking the results in the round it is clear that Scotland is for Europe.
"That cannot be ignored.
"We need to see proper engagement with the voices in these islands to find a solution."
Bad signs for Labour in Wales
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
There are now some clear signs that Labour will come third in Wales behind not only the Brexit Party but also Plaid Cymru.
This will be easily its worst ever result in the country.
England's North East result 'summarises the night'
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
Here is a result that summarises the story of the night:
This is an election at which the parties of no deal and second referendum have clearly been much more attractive to voters.
London region: It's Lib Dems versus Labour
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
On the basis of the results declared so far there is at least a 50% chance that the Lib Dems will come first ahead of Labour in London.
Lib Dems 'are back in business'
Lib Dem Sir Ed Davey says: "If you add up all the votes of the Remain parties, there is a strong message.
"The Lib Dems are leading that Remain vote and have an awful lot to be pleased about.
"We have to ensure that a no deal doesn't happen and that the people have the final say on Brexit.
"I think we're back in business."
'An absolutely great night for the Brexit Party'
"It is going to be an absolutely great night for The Brexit Party," says anti-EU campaigner Suzanne Evans.
"Labour and the Conservatives have failed to deliver Brexit.
"The chickens are coming home to roost for them."
Tory vote 'in free fall'
BBC political editor tweets...
Nigel Farage arrives at election count
Labour loses Corbyn's borough - on his birthday
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn might not appreciate this result on his birthday.
His party has lost the borough of Islington to the Liberal Democrats.
Mr Corbyn lives in the borough, within which his Islington North constituency falls.