UK European election 2019 results

Nothing illustrates more clearly the success of the Lib Dems in winning over Remain voters than the party's success at coming a clear first in the capital, something it has never come remotely close to achieving in a previous election.

The Greens have also prospered to some degree with a three point increase in its vote to 12%.

Meanwhile the Brexit Party have inevitably done less well here with a modest 18% of the vote.

Meanwhile the weakness of Change UK is underlined by its inability to get more than 5% in this most Remain party of England.