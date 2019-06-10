Live
Race to be Tory leader - and next PM
Summary
- Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST to enter the race to become party leader and PM
- So far 11 remain in the race - all hopefuls must have backing from at least eight MPs
- Candidates are holding events and announcing policy ideas
- Frontrunner Boris Johnson promises to cut income tax bills for people earning more than £50,000 a year
- Pressure continues on Michael Gove after he admitted taking cocaine
- Home Secretary Amber Rudd backs Jeremy Hunt for the top job
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What's happening today?
Candidates today will be launching their leadership bids and trying to get MPs on their side for votes.
This morning we are expecting the launches of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Later on today we are expecting a leadership launch from Environment Secretary Michael Gove and former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.
How does the process work?
Candidates wanting to be chosen for the leadership have to first secure more than eight MPs' signatures for their candidacy.
Those who are successful will then get through the first ballot of voting by Tory MPs on Thursday to start reducing the contenders down. There'll then be a succession of further votes and each time, the challenger with the fewest will be removed.
The final two candidates will then face a postal ballot of Conservative Party members to decide their future.
In the next six weeks, the party will have a new leader, and the country a new prime minister. Expect the next occupant of Number 10 to be in office in the week beginning 22 July.
Candidates wanting the job - and that of prime minister, of course - have until 5pm today to secure nominations from their colleagues.