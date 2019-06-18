Leadership contest and TV debate build-up

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Dame Cheryl Gillan read out the results of the first ballot Image caption: Dame Cheryl Gillan read out the results of the first ballot

Voting is due to get under way at 15.00 BST in Committee Room 14 of the House of Commons.

It's a secret ballot, meaning MPs can in theory vote differently to how they have declared publicly they will do so.

The mechanics of the event are fairly traditional - there's no electronic voting, with MPs entering to put their ballot papers into a black metal box.

It's all being run by the officers of the 1922 Committee, made up of backbench Conservative MPs.

Dame Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker are running the show as co-chairs and returning officers, after 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady recused himself from the process.

