Live
PMQs and leadership latest
Summary
- Leadership contenders take part in third round of voting for top job
- Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart vying for No 10
- MPs to vote between 15:00 BST with results from 18:00
- Candidate with lowest number of votes will be knocked out of contest
- Theresa May takes part in Prime Minister's Questions at 12:00 BST
By Paul Seddon and Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
'Be patient' PM tells Emily Thornberry
May's cladding response 'no comfort'
Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May's reponse is "no comfort to the 60,000 people living in high rise tower blocks" with this sort of cladding.
"They are worried," he tells PMQs.
He asks the PM to set an end of year deadline to replace all the cladding and to toughen up powers for councils to levy fines on private landlords who don't do enough.
Mrs May says all affected buildings in the social sector have been visited by firefighters to make sure they are safe.
And the government is fully funding the removal of unsafe cladding, she adds.
Corbyn demands answers on cladding
Ahead of his first question, Jeremy Corbyn also marks the attack on the Finsbury Park mosque in 2017, as well as the two-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.
He asks why 328 high-rise buildings in the UK still have "Grenfell-style" cladding on them.
Theresa May replies that she set up the public inquiry "within days", to find out "exactly what went wrong".
The PM says the government will fully fund the replacement of buildings with unsafe cladding, adding that private building owners have not been doing enough.
Corbyn opens with Grenfell question
BBC political editor tweets...
Thoughts sent to residents affected by flooding
BBC political correspondent tweets...
PMQs begins
Theresa May starts by marking the two-year anniversary of the Finsbury Park mosque attack.
"London remained united," she says, in the aftermath of the incident.
Is Labour set to change its Brexit position?
BBC Politics Live
BBC2's lunchtime political programme
Labour MP Tracy Brabin is asked whether her party is about to change its position on Brexit.
"It looks like it," Ms Brabin says, telling Politics Live there will be discussions "later this afternoon".
She says the party will be "strengthening our position", adding: "I think that clarity is good."
There are certainly rumours that such a move is in the offing - many MPs have been calling for the party to get rid of the nuance and throw its weight behind another referendum and a firmly Remain position.
Watch: Raab on Boris Johnson
Theresa May arrives in the chamber
Slightly blurry pic, but Theresa May is in her spot and ready for PMQs.
Raab on Islamophobia inquiry
During last night's TV debate, Sajid Javid encouraged all of his rivals to commit to an external inquiry into allegations of Islamophobia.
Asked about that a short time ago, Dominic Raab said: “I’m not sure we’re saying we’ve got a problem, but clearly amongst a broad and grassroot membership you’re going to have people saying wacky things, offensive things, and I think we need to make sure we’ve got a system in place that shows we’ve got zero tolerance for anything that is inappropriate or offensive.”
Watch: Leadership candidates seek MP's support
BBC Politics Live
BBC2's lunchtime political programme
Rory Stewart in talks with Team Gove
Rory Stewart has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme he is "talking about combining forces" with fellow leadership candidate Michael Gove. Watch above or via this link.
Conservative Party 'needs to broaden its base'
BBC Politics Live
BBC2's lunchtime political programme
Mr Ellwood continues: "Our party is getting older, it’s getting smaller and we need to broaden our base and Rory has done that."
Scheming and plotting
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
PMQs is most likely to be a bit of a damp squib. Expect to see plenty of empty green benches because everything is now overshadowed by the leadership contest.
Many MPs will be elsewhere in Westminster scheming and plotting about how they can mount some kind of challenge to Boris Johnson.
PMQs preview
Today's clash in the Commons will be the second time Theresa May has taken PMQs in the chamber since announcing her resignation last month.
With Mrs May's successor due to be announced in the week of 22 July, and the summer recess, she doesn't have too many of these question sessions left.
In recent months these exchanges have been dominated by Brexit, but last time out Mr Corbyn mounted an all-encompassing attack on the government's industrial record.
Defence minister: 'People want clarity on Brexit'
BBC Politics Live
BBC2's lunchtime political programme
Defence minister Tobias Ellwood, who is backing Rory Stewart for the leadership, tells BBC Politics Live he "doubts" his man would back another referendum on Brexit.
"People want clarity - you don't get that from a second referendum," he says.
"If we dont resolve Brexit... our party will cease to exist."
He says the one thing leadership candidates are united on is that the UK has to leave the EU.
Boris Johnson 'will make the country feel good'
Just in, Dominic Raab has been explaining why he's backing Boris Johnson. It's about his Brexiteer credentials and his personality...
“I think he’s the one that is the most credible to get us out of the EU by the end of the October," Mr Raab said.
"He’s been talking about a lot of the issues I’ve been talking about - uniting the aspirational, the working middle classes.
"Above all he’s got the optimism. This country needs to feel good about itself and I think he’s the man to deliver that.”
Pressed on whether Mr Johnson really would take the UK out by the October Brexit deadline, Mr Raab said he believed the race frontrunner was “absolutely committed” to getting out by October.
Dominic Raab backs Boris Johnson for leadership
BBC political editor tweets...
Today in the Commons
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of another busy political day, with the third ballot of MPs due later in the Conservative leadership race.
The field is due to be cut from five to four, as the candidate with the fewest votes will be knocked out. The result is expected some time after 18.00 BST.
We’ll also be bringing you reaction to last night’s BBC debate, with the contenders clashing over Brexit and committing the Tory party to an external inquiry into Islamophobia.
And at midday, we’ll bring you the action from PMQs, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn once again goes up against outgoing PM Theresa May in the Commons.