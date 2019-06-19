PMQs and leadership latest

Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May's reponse is "no comfort to the 60,000 people living in high rise tower blocks" with this sort of cladding.

"They are worried," he tells PMQs.

He asks the PM to set an end of year deadline to replace all the cladding and to toughen up powers for councils to levy fines on private landlords who don't do enough.

Mrs May says all affected buildings in the social sector have been visited by firefighters to make sure they are safe.

And the government is fully funding the removal of unsafe cladding, she adds.