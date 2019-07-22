Lib Dem leadership contest result

Video content Video caption: The race between Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson The race between Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson

The other leadership contest may have gone slightly under the radar in recent weeks, but Ed Davey and Jo Swinson have been taking part in hustings up and down the country trying to win votes.

Ms Swinson is widely seen as the frontrunner, but it's a close call, and in policy terms, there's really not a huge amount between them.

Ed Davey makes a lot of his record on climate change and the environment - his experience of working on that issue in the coalition government. Jo Swinson, on the other hand, says she's a fresh face - and as a dynamic female leader she'll better be able to cut through in the media.

It'll come down to whether Lib Dem members prefer a more experienced, older hand or a newer, younger figure, less associated with some of the controversial decisions made by the coalition.