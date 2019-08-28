Reaction to Parliament suspension plan

This will be a kick up the backside for Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems and others in Parliament who have struggled to come together behind one clear strategy to try and avoid a no-deal Brexit.

They have been split apart by political differences.

We have seen the Liberal Democrats not very keen to come behind Jeremy Corbyn as a temporary PM following a vote of no confidence.

What this decision by the government to suspend Parliament will do is make that option more likely.

It is possible within a week, to get some form of legislation to force the government to ask for an extension to the Brexit process and avoid a no deal - but it will be very difficult to do it in that time.

A vote of no confidence is a much more blunt, swift approach to bringing down the government.

However, it is far from clear if Mr Corbyn has the numbers to win that vote of no confidence.