Reaction to Parliament suspension plan
Read our main story here | What is proroguing? | Can MPs stop a no-deal Brexit?
By Kate Whannel, Hamish Mackay and Hazel Shearing
A 'kick up the backside' for anti-no-deal MPs
Jonathan Blake
BBC political correspondent
This will be a kick up the backside for Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems and others in Parliament who have struggled to come together behind one clear strategy to try and avoid a no-deal Brexit.
They have been split apart by political differences.
We have seen the Liberal Democrats not very keen to come behind Jeremy Corbyn as a temporary PM following a vote of no confidence.
What this decision by the government to suspend Parliament will do is make that option more likely.
It is possible within a week, to get some form of legislation to force the government to ask for an extension to the Brexit process and avoid a no deal - but it will be very difficult to do it in that time.
A vote of no confidence is a much more blunt, swift approach to bringing down the government.
However, it is far from clear if Mr Corbyn has the numbers to win that vote of no confidence.
Grieve considers 'humble address' to combat government move
Conservative MP Dominic Grieve - who backed Remain in 2016 and has called for a further referendum - is "working like wildfire" to find a parliamentary mechanism to demonstrate MPs' opposition to the prime minister's move, the Guardian's political correspondent Kate Proctor reports.
One option is a "humble address", she tweets - a procedure that allows Parliament to send a message requesting documents from departments headed by a Secretary of State, and which can be amended and voted on.
Downing Street confirms PM has spoken to the Queen
Downing Street has released a statement confirming that the PM has spoken to the Queen to "request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September".
"Following the conclusion of the traditional party conference season, the second session of this Parliament will commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October," the statement continues.
"A central feature of the legislative programme will be the Government’s number one legislative priority - if a new deal is forthcoming at European Council - to introduce a Withdrawal Agreement Bill and move at pace to secure its passage before 31 October.
"The decision to end the current parliamentary session - the longest in close to 400 years and in recent months one of the least active - will enable the prime minister to put a fresh domestic programme in front of MPs for debate and scrutiny while also ensuring that there is good time before and after the European Council for Parliament to further consider Brexit issues.
"Votes on the Queen’s Speech are likely to fall on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October."
Prorogation 'not about Brexit', Tory MP claims
Peter Bone - a Conservative MP and prominent Leave campaigner - tells BBC Radio 5 Live he is "extremely comfortable" with Mr Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament - and claims the decision is about "resetting Parliament" rather than Brexit.
"This isn't effort to avoid stopping a no-deal Brexit - if the government wanted to do that they would have had to suspend Parliament until after the 31 October," he says.
Mr Bone says that, as Parliament goes into recess for party conferences at the end of September anyway, MPs are only losing two sitting days in the Commons next month.
He adds: "Whatever it is, it is not an attempt to stop no-deal Brexit.
"There has to be a Queen's Speech... why we need one is it resets the session. At the moment there are no private members' bills, there are no opposition days, because they've run out because the session's been so long.
"As soon as we have a new session of Parliament, we'll get 13 private members' Fridays and the opposition days will be restored."
Impossible for Queen to say no - BBC correspondent
Jonny Dymond
BBC royal correspondent
It will be impossible for the Queen to turn down the prime minister's request.
The Queen acts on the advice of her prime minister.
While many, many people may be upset that Parliament is not going to sit at such time, precedent is on the side of those making this decision.
The idea is these things are settled in the Palace of Westminster, not Buckingham Palace.
The Queen has very little wriggle room to make any kind of political decision.
Labour MP condemns government move
Hilary Benn, Labour MP and chair of the Brexit Select Committee, tweets...
'There will be a great showdown next week'
"We heard in the last week or so a lot of noises about whether or not Boris Johnson would be able to find a deal with the EU," says the Institute for Government's Catherine Haddon.
"There was some speculation that that might stop Conservative MPs wanting a showdown with their own government too early.
"I think this changes that.
"I think this means there will be a great showdown next week and things could move very quickly."
PM defends prorogation decision
Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the decision, saying it is "completely untrue" that suspending Parliament is undemocratic.
"If you look at what we are doing we are bringing through a new legislative programme for a domestic agenda," he says.
"There will be ample time on both sides of the crucial EU summit on 17 October for MPs to debate the EU and Brexit," he says.
Cabinet to hold conference call this morning
BBC political editor tweets...
'Our democracy is under threat'
Anna Soubry, leader of The Independent Group for Change, tweets...
Pound falls following news of government's plans
The value of the pound has fallen following this morning's news - it is now down almost 1% against both the euro and the dollar.
The value of pound fell 0.8% against the euro, so £1 is now worth €1.10. But that is still just ahead of the 10-year low that the pound hit earlier this month. Then £1 was worth just €1.07.
Discussing the PM's decision to suspend parliament, David Cheetham, an analyst at currency trader XTB Online Trading said: "This seems like a pre-emptive strike from Boris against those seeking to block a no-deal Brexit and once more it seems that the opposition are in danger of fluffing a big opportunity to have an impact.
"If the government is successful in this then a no-deal Brexit wouldn’t be taken off the table until the 11th hour at the earliest and this keeps a significant downside risk to the pound in play."
What is prorogation?
Parliament is normally suspended - or prorogued - for a short period before a new session begins. It is done by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister.
Parliamentary sessions normally last a year, but the current one has been going on for more than two years - ever since the June 2017 election.
When Parliament is prorogued, no debates and votes are held - and most laws that haven't completed their passage through Parliament die a death.
This is different to "dissolving" Parliament - where all MPs give up their seats to campaign in a general election.
Time to get a deal through is 'extremely short'
"It does seem like a very obvious move to cut down the time available for anti-no-deal MPs to do something about it," says the Institute for Government's Catherine Haddon.
She also says the time for the government to get a Brexit deal through Parliament, if they did reach an agreement with the EU, is "extremely short".
"And even for no-deal preparations, the time is very difficult for the government," she added.
'An outrageous act by the prime minister'
Conservative MP Dominic Grieve - who backed Remain in 2016 and has called for a further referendum - tells BBC Radio 5 Live the prime minister's move is "an outrageous act".
Tory party chairman explains government move
Conservative Party chairman tweets...
Politicians respond to PM's move
There has been no shortage of reaction from MPs.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, former Attorney General, the Conservative MP Dominic Grieve said it was “an outrageous act by the prime minister” and predicted that it would lead to the “collapse” of his government.
He also promised to vote “to bring down the government” in a vote of no confidence.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said MPs must come together to stop the plan next week, or "today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy".
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted that the move was an "utterly scandalous affront to our democracy".
But Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly defended the plan as what "all new governments do".
Queen's Speech timetabled for 14 October
BBC political editor tweets
Government to ask Queen to suspend Parliament
The news broke this morning that the Queen will be asked by the government to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September - and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says it will make way for Boris Johnson's new administration to hold a Queen's Speech - laying out the government's plans - on 14 October.
It means MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.
This is highly controversial move by the prime minister.
Join us here to follow all the latest reaction.