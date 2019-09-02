Brexit: PM to make Downing Street statement

Labour MP Hilary Benn has revealed on Twitter details of a bill which opponents of a no-deal Brexit will attempt to pass.

He said that it sets a deadline of 19 October for the prime minister to agree a new deal with the EU or get Parliament to explicitly agree to leaving without a deal.

If that isn't achieved, it would require Boris Johnson to request an extension of Article 50 until 31 January 2020.

He says: "The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of no deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging. No deal is not in the national interest."