Brexit: PM to make Downing Street statement

By Kate Whannel and Joseph Lee

All times stated are UK

  1. Hilary Benn reveals opposition and rebel plans

    Labour MP Hilary Benn has revealed on Twitter details of a bill which opponents of a no-deal Brexit will attempt to pass.

    He said that it sets a deadline of 19 October for the prime minister to agree a new deal with the EU or get Parliament to explicitly agree to leaving without a deal.

    If that isn't achieved, it would require Boris Johnson to request an extension of Article 50 until 31 January 2020.

    He says: "The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of no deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging. No deal is not in the national interest."

  2. Corybn: UK 'needs' an election

    Earlier today Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK "needs" a general election, despite warnings from Tony Blair that such a vote would be "an elephant trap" for Labour.

    The ex-PM warned that Boris Johnson could win such a vote as "some may fear a Corbyn premiership more" than a no-deal Brexit.

    But Mr Corbyn said a vote "would give the people a choice between two very different directions for the country".

    "An election is the democratic way forward," he added.

    Read more here.

  3. BreakingPM announcement set for 18:00 BST

    Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation outside No 10 at 18:00 BST, setting out the choices facing MPs.

  5. Welcome

    Welcome to today’s live page. The BBC understands "live discussions" are going on in No 10 about asking Parliament to approve a snap poll.

